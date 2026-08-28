Ask Kendall Jenner—Fall 2026 Date-Night Outfits Should Include This, This, and This

What's effortless, romantic, and cool? If you guessed the obvious answer, which is Kendall Jenner's most recent date-night outfit for dinner with Jacob Elordi, you're correct. Jenner has a knack for putting together low-key outfits with a twist, that are elevated enough to wear for a night out. If that's something that appeals to you, let's break down the three key items she wore.
You'll be pleased to know that Jenner's outfit included jeans and flats—two items we all own and love. Specifically, she went with a dark-wash pair of jeans and satin flats (in the form of The Row mules), both of which are great for evening. On top, she wore a lace-trim satin camisole—a major 2026 trend made fall-friendly by pairing it with the inky jeans. All of these items are great to have in your wardrobe individually, but together, they create the perfect effortless date-night outfit. See for yourself below and shop all the key elements.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.