Wait, This Sneaky Nordstrom Clearance Sale Is Really Great—These Are the Chic Fall Items You Won't Regret

I started scrolling through Nordstrom today for fall fashion inspiration and noticed a sneaky little sale that I just had to share with you. There's currently an end-of-season clearance sale with coveted items up to 50% off. Yes!
I went through the offering to pull out the best fall staples I don't think you'll regret because of their stylish and versatile nature. I'm referring to items like relevant denim silhouettes, cool sneakers, and trend-forward jackets. Okay, enough talking; let's get shopping.
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Oversize Trench Coat
A trench will make any outfit even chicer.
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
On-sale cashmere, anyone?
Pistola
Evie High Waist Slim Bootcut Jeans
adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Avec Les Filles
Balloon Hem Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
DIOR
'diormidnight B2i Cat Eye Sunglasses
Caslon®
Bell Sleeve Mock Neck Merino Wool & Cotton Sweater
Open Edit
Icon Twill Relaxed Blazer
Dress these loafers up or down.
Tory Burch
Small Robinson Leather Shoulder Bag
Open Edit
Button Front Peplum Cardigan
PAIGE
Anessa High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
You'll live in these jeans.
Sam Edelman
Scottie Block Heel Booties
These booties come in a few different colors.
Nordstrom
Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan
Avec Les Filles
Leopard Print Funnel Neck Cocoon Coat
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
Style this skirt with your favorite sweater.
BP.
Cozy Crewneck Sweater
As the name states, cozy.
Dolce Vita
Mycah Wovan Flats
Caslon
Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Polo
Can't go wrong with Levi's.
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Flats