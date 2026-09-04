Wait, This Sneaky Nordstrom Clearance Sale Is Really Great—These Are the Chic Fall Items You Won't Regret

Up to 50% off!

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I started scrolling through Nordstrom today for fall fashion inspiration and noticed a sneaky little sale that I just had to share with you. There's currently an end-of-season clearance sale with coveted items up to 50% off. Yes!

I went through the offering to pull out the best fall staples I don't think you'll regret because of their stylish and versatile nature. I'm referring to items like relevant denim silhouettes, cool sneakers, and trend-forward jackets. Okay, enough talking; let's get shopping.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.