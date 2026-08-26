Stop Everything—The Row's Autumn It Bags Just Dropped, and They're Even Chicer Than the Margaux

It's hardly a new season without a new The Row bag to fawn over. Whether it's a sleek shoulder bag tucked neatly under Kendall Jenner's arm or a capacious tote slung effortlessly over Zoë Kravitz's shoulder, we've become accustomed to looking to the brand to determine which understated silhouette will earn It-bag status next. And judging by its latest arrivals, there are already several contenders for autumn 2026.
As fashion's appetite for baguette bags continues to grow, The Row has delivered not one but two particularly compelling styles. There's the Alma, an elongated silhouette that's already found a fan in Elsa Hosk, and the Dalia, a returning favourite with an equally impressive celebrity following, including Dakota Johnson. Elsewhere, the beautifully minimalist Parker has returned in supple black and brown leather, alongside a sumptuous chocolate-brown suede iteration that feels practically made for autumn.
The Terrasse Bauletto is also back for the new season, arriving in a fresh line-up of elegant neutrals. Its compact bowling-bag silhouette feels particularly relevant as fashion continues its fixation with sleek, ladylike shapes, whilst the pared-back finish ensures it remains unmistakably The Row. At the other end of the size spectrum, the Marlo—a strong contender to fill the Margaux-shaped hole in our wardrobes—continues to cater to our appetite for roomy, understated bags that can carry practically everything. Then there's the Agnes, which has returned to the virtual shelves after promptly selling out last year.
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Together, the collection encapsulates exactly what makes The Row's bags so covetable: recognisable to those in the know, almost anonymous to everyone else and designed with enough restraint to transcend a single season. The only difficult part is predicting which one we'll be calling the next cult The Row bag this time next year.
Keep scrolling to shop the best new-season The Row bags for autumn 2026.
Shop The Row's New-Season Bags
The Row
Parker Bag
The Parker is everything I want from a The Row bag: understated, beautifully proportioned and capacious enough to fit my entire life.
The Row
Dalia Baguette
If you're looking for the perfect evening bag, the Dalia is hard to beat.
The Row
Alma Baguette
Sleek, minimal and finished in sumptuous dark-brown leather, this is exactly the sort of bag that makes even jeans and a T-shirt look expensive.
The Row
Alma Shoulder Bag
Proof that The Row can do colour without sacrificing its signature minimalism.
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
The Agnes has all the hallmarks of a future The Row classic.
The Row
Terrasse Bauletto Bag
The bowling-bag renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, and the Terrasse Bauletto is an especially elegant take.
The Row
Parker Bag
An investment bag that won't date when trends inevitably move on.
The Row
Faye Bag
The Faye has already earned its place amongst The Row's most coveted bags—and for good reason.
The Row
Alma Shoulder Bag
For those who prefer a slightly roomier silhouette, the Alma Shoulder is particularly compelling.
The Row
90's Bag
Small, simple and effortlessly elegant, the 90's Bag has become something of a modern classic.
The Row
Marcel Bag
Already loved by fashion's elite, there's something inherently sophisticated about the Marcel's structured silhouette.
The Row
Marlo 12 Bag
The Margaux's elegant successor, the Marlo has everything I look for in an autumn handbag.
The Row
Small E/w India Bag
East-west silhouettes continue to dominate the bag world, and naturally, The Row's interpretation is exceptionally refined.
The Row
Medium N/s Park Tote Bag
Supremely simple and deceptively spacious, this walnut-brown version might be the ultimate everyday luxury tote.
The Row
Medium Park Tote Bag
Few bags demonstrate The Row's less-is-more philosophy quite like the Park Tote.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.