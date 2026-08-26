Stop Everything—The Row's Autumn It Bags Just Dropped, and They're Even Chicer Than the Margaux

From sleek baguettes to cult classics making a comeback, The Row’s new-season bag collection is already giving us plenty of contenders for autumn’s next It bag.

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Influencers wearing The Row&#039;s new bags
(Image credit: @anoukyve @hoskelsa @nlmarilyn)

It's hardly a new season without a new The Row bag to fawn over. Whether it's a sleek shoulder bag tucked neatly under Kendall Jenner's arm or a capacious tote slung effortlessly over Zoë Kravitz's shoulder, we've become accustomed to looking to the brand to determine which understated silhouette will earn It-bag status next. And judging by its latest arrivals, there are already several contenders for autumn 2026.

As fashion's appetite for baguette bags continues to grow, The Row has delivered not one but two particularly compelling styles. There's the Alma, an elongated silhouette that's already found a fan in Elsa Hosk, and the Dalia, a returning favourite with an equally impressive celebrity following, including Dakota Johnson. Elsewhere, the beautifully minimalist Parker has returned in supple black and brown leather, alongside a sumptuous chocolate-brown suede iteration that feels practically made for autumn.

Anouk wearing The Row Agnes bag

Anouk wearing The Row Agnes bag.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

The Terrasse Bauletto is also back for the new season, arriving in a fresh line-up of elegant neutrals. Its compact bowling-bag silhouette feels particularly relevant as fashion continues its fixation with sleek, ladylike shapes, whilst the pared-back finish ensures it remains unmistakably The Row. At the other end of the size spectrum, the Marlo—a strong contender to fill the Margaux-shaped hole in our wardrobes—continues to cater to our appetite for roomy, understated bags that can carry practically everything. Then there's the Agnes, which has returned to the virtual shelves after promptly selling out last year.

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Elsa Hosk wearing The Row leather bag

Elsa wearing The Row Alma Bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Together, the collection encapsulates exactly what makes The Row's bags so covetable: recognisable to those in the know, almost anonymous to everyone else and designed with enough restraint to transcend a single season. The only difficult part is predicting which one we'll be calling the next cult The Row bag this time next year.

Keep scrolling to shop the best new-season The Row bags for autumn 2026.

Shop The Row's New-Season Bags

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.