From Prada to Zara—This Iconic ’90s Micro Trend Is Back for Spring 2026

If you haven’t been keeping up with the trend cycle lately, allow me to introduce you to the overarching mood permeating the season—the art of joy and dressing up.
From Matthieu Blazy’s rapturous rainbow-coloured skirts for his debut collection at Chanel to Jonathan Anderson’s ethereal and elegant designs that paid homage to the ladylike essence of Christian Dior, the dominant trend du jour encourages experimentation, playfulness and finding a sense of enjoyment through the clothes you wear.
If this sartorial pursuit is piquing interest, then allow me to introduce you to the most in-demand trend at the moment, which also serves as a shortcut to injecting more serotonin into your ensembles. Enter: the silver sequin fashion trend.
As the name suggests, this is a movement rooted in wearing mirror-like silver sequins. From chintzy paillettes to reflective studs and metallic eyelets, embellishments are taking centre stage for the spring and summer. For the majority of us, wearing something this ornamental would only feel fitting for an end-of-year festive party or during a sun-kissed evening out on some balmy island.
However, this trend is becoming increasingly popular among the more minimalist style savants amongst us. And during a period that prioritises adding gaiety and opulence to the everyday—especially through your outfits—what could be more appropriate?
For the uninitiated, the silver sequin fashion trend first rose to prominence during Prada’s spring/summer 1999 collection. Presented during Milan Fashion Week, the show featured a range of lightweight technical jackets rendered in airy nylon fabrics, pleated skirts in high-octane colour palettes and a range of mirror disc separates and coats made from buttery leather.
Earlier in the year, Jessie Buckley attended a pre-Oscar screening in London for the Academy Award-nominated Hamnet, wearing a piece from the range, proving not only her archival fashion kudos and know-how, but also just how timeless this motif actually is.
Other designers are backing this trend, too. In 2023, Tory Burch took inspiration from Mrs Prada’s design and offered her own interpretation of silver sequin dresses and skirts. In 2025, cult-favourite, Barcelona-based, cool-girl label Gimaguas launched a range of sensual minis adorned with these spherical accents, which instantly became a calling cry for beachy escapes upon its launch.
Even last week, Jennifer Lawrence was out running errands through Manhattan wearing a pair of bubblegum-pink Siedrés trousers finished with floral-print sequins. She completed the party-ready pants with a red cotton-jersey polo shirt and yellow suede loafers from The Row.
So, whether you’re in need of spicing up a tried-and-tested silhouette or are looking for a vintage-inspired piece that can see through the delightful weather ahead, the silver sequin trend is one that you can safely invest in. As Lorde said in her breakout single “Solar Power”, come on and let the bliss begin…
Shop the Silver Sequin Fashion Trend:
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Sheer beauty.
SIEDRÉS
Brity Low-Rise Straight-Leg Embellished Pants
These pants are low-effect, high-impact.
Tory Burch
Layered Hand-Done Mirrorwork Dress
This LBD will have you looking the literal best dressed.
MANGO
Halter-Neck Knitted Dress
From the heart-pumping hue to the sultry cut, this dress demands to be taking on vacation.
Gimaguas
Claude Studs Dress
A saccharine vision.
Parfois
Short Dress Shiny Details
This entire outfit is just so cool.
ARRANGE
Embellished Disc Sequin Square Neck Top in Buttermilk