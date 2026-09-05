Remember Lizzie McGuire's animated alter ego? Hilary Duff's Disney character had her very own cartoon version, permanently clad in a pink tank top, denim capris, and platform flip-flops. As I've been saying ad nauseam for years now, Y2K style has officially returned, which, of course, includes the cropped pant style also known as pedal pushers. This week, Duff showed us exactly how to style the trend in a thoroughly grown-up way that's a far cry from Lizzie's high school days.
Duff was photographed in Los Angeles wearing capri pants with a pair of black leather tasseled loafers. As a millennial, I haven't worn capri pants since I styled them with butterfly clips and a Lisa Frank backpack in middle school, but Duff's shoes immediately make the pant trend look polished, professional, and anything but juvenile. Scroll down to re-create her perfect outfit. Despite the difference in shoe choice, somehow I think Lizzie would still approve of Duff's new outfit.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.