How to Spot a Cool NYC Girl in 2026: This Skirt Trend With These Flats

We’re officially in the middle of that weird time of year in which it might feel like summer one day and fall the next. And on the days when it still feels like summer, it’s understandable if you don’t want to keep dressing like it’s mid-July. So what’s one to wear? The outfit Zoë Kravitz just wore in NYC is an excellent idea.
If you’ve spent any time in New York lately, the all-black outfit Kravitz was photographed wearing will probably look familiar, because it includes the skirt trend and classic flat-shoe style all the cool New York girls are wearing (Kravitz included, clearly). The skirt is a knee-length slip skirt, and the shoes are a pair of high-foot ballet flats, which she paired with a black tank and wraparound sunglasses. Wear this, and you’ll fit right in from Tribeca to the Upper East Side.
Keep scrolling to see Kravitz’s look and the NYC-girl-approved skirt and flat-shoe trends.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.