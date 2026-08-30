The Olsen Twins are two women who stand as the pantheon of impeccable style. Though if we were to dissect what about the way they dress—from their innocuous oversized coats to their penchant for fluid knitwear—you’ll notice that their style often embraces the tenets of cold weather dressing. It’s this precise reason that every time the mercury drops, those with taste turn to their off-duty wardrobes for guidance on the autumn fashion trends that we should all collectively be adopting.
Based between Paris and New York City, the film-starlets-turned-fashion-designers have not only adopted but helped shape the artistic bohemian and elegantly minimalist sensibilities of these cities. As such, you’ll often see them flittering about in something monochromatic and oversized, be it punctuated with satin slippers or an ultra-rare Margaux bag only available for their ultra-high-net-worth customers.
These exact items aren’t groundbreaking by any means. And, of course, for those with the means and access, versions of their own pieces are made available for you to shop at The Row, from their gathered loafers to wide-leg trousers and boyfriend-cut shirting. However, what makes Mary-Kate and Ashley’s autumn wardrobe so singular is the way in which they style these pieces.
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Though it might be controversial to say, I truly don’t think there’s anything inconspicuous or stealthily wealthy about the way the pair dress. Despite them becoming the poster girls for a vein of quiet luxury adhered to by their brand, the founders themselves take a more eclectic approach to fashion. That’s why you’ll often see them bundled up under Kashmiri pashminas sourced by artisans in India. Or wearing beat-up Birkenstocks with chunky socks and a ginormous beanie when out for dinner.
If anything, their own wardrobes are more in line with the styling of brands like Prada and Dries Van Noten, with joyful embellishments, decisive use of vibrant colours and odd juxtapositions that look entirely sophisticated.
So, whilst it's easy enough to say that the Olsen Twins always stick to basic staples, like a wool coat and pair of blue jeans if you’re Ashley, or black trousers and grey knit if you’re Mary-Kate, to combat the cool temperatures, that’s not actually reflective of what goes into making a covetable Olsen Twin autumn outfit.
Without further ado, uncover the specific autumn trends that the Olsen Twins always adopt once the weather shifts ahead.
3 Autumn Fashion Trends Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Always Wear:
1. Eclectic Shawls
Style Notes: This is a trait that they’ve passed on to their most loyal adherents—Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence, we’re looking at you—but the Olsen Twins are quick to bundle up in a printed shawl the moment the mercury drops. Long-time followers of their styles would know that this isn’t a new penchant, however, with Mary-Kate and Ashley wearing styles like Alexander McQueen skull scarves all the way back to the time they were students at NYU. Over the years, their adoration for this style has become more esoteric. Rather than opting for cult pieces, they instead shop from traditional weavers like fifth-generation Kashmiri artisan Kasher Shaw. For those wanting the instant gratification of investing in a piece now, look for styles that are decorated with paisley prints and dainty floral motifs.
Shop the Trend:
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Printed Satin Scarf
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
The Wild Rag Scarf
SAINT LAURENT
Paisley Scarf
2. Tchotchke Necklaces
Style Notes: The ordinary can be so inspiring to the few who choose to see it as such. Elsa Peretti proved this point perfectly when she transformed a humble legume into an object d’art with her Bean necklace for Tiffany & Co. But at an age where pendant accessories and tassel jewellery seem commonplace, the Olsen Twins are once again elevating this trend with their commitment to tchotchke necklaces. These are pieces that take cues from chatelaines—which are 19th-century belt chains that were hooked to everyday items—and our natural predilection for hoarding our everyday items. Whether it’s a set of keys swinging from a corded necklace or something more sculptural, this is a trend that marries fashion with function.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.