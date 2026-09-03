This year, the Venice Film Festival will debut a handful of major blockbusters, including Primetime starring Robert Pattinson, Bunker led by Penélope Cruz, and Bucking Fastard featuring sisters Kate and Rooney Mara. While I can't wait to see how these highly anticipated films will fare with audiences, I'm mostly eager to see what everyone will wear on the red carpet. Just like this year's Cannes Film Festival back in May, the Italian event is known for being the pinnacle of glamour, so you know the fashion moments will be epic. Scroll down to see the best red carpet looks of the 2026 Venice Film Festival, and keep checking back until September 12 for additional photos.
WHO: Kate and Rooney Mara
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Bucking Fastard
WEAR:On Kate Mara:Giorgio Armani Privé dress; On Rooney Mara: Louis Vuitton dress
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.