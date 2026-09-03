The Only Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Looks You Need to See This Year

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Venice Film Festival red carpet looks 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The traditional award season is January through March, when the Oscars and the Golden Globes attract tons of attention, but September is certainly no slouch when it comes to fantastic red carpet events. On September 2, the 83rd annual Venice Film Festival kicked off in The Floating City, with Amal and George Clooney, Laura Dern, Jonathan Bailey, and Nina Dobrev attending the opening ceremony. Later this month, I'm also looking forward to the Emmys on September 14 and the VMAs on September 27.

This year, the Venice Film Festival will debut a handful of major blockbusters, including Primetime starring Robert Pattinson, Bunker led by Penélope Cruz, and Bucking Fastard featuring sisters Kate and Rooney Mara. While I can't wait to see how these highly anticipated films will fare with audiences, I'm mostly eager to see what everyone will wear on the red carpet. Just like this year's Cannes Film Festival back in May, the Italian event is known for being the pinnacle of glamour, so you know the fashion moments will be epic. Scroll down to see the best red carpet looks of the 2026 Venice Film Festival, and keep checking back until September 12 for additional photos.

Venice Film Festival red carpet looks 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kate and Rooney Mara

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WHAT: Attending the premiere of Bucking Fastard

WEAR: On Kate Mara: Giorgio Armani Privé dress; On Rooney Mara: Louis Vuitton dress

Venice Film Festival 2026 red carpet looks and fashion moments

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WHO: Leslie Bibb

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Wild Horse Nine

Venice Film Festival 2026 red carpet looks and fashion moments

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WHO: Parker Posey

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Wild Horse Nine

Venice Film Festival 2026 red carpet looks and fashion moments

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WHO: Kendall Jenner

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Wild Horse Nine

WEAR: Giorgio Armani F/W 95 dress; Briony Raymond jewelry

Madisin Rian attends the Venice Film Festival

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WHO: Madisin Rian

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Giorgio Armani dress

Venice Film Festival red carpet looks 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: George and Amal Clooney

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: On Amal Clooney: Tom Ford dress

Zazie Beetz wears a gown at the Venice Film Festival in 2026

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WHO: Zazie Beetz

Venice Film Festival red carpet looks 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nina Dobrev

Venice Film Festival red carpet looks 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Venice Film Festival 2026 red carpet looks and fashion moments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laura Dern

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Prada dress

Venice Film Festival 2026 red carpet looks and fashion moments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Brittany Snow

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.