Kate Middleton Just Abandoned Her Signature Wide-Leg Trousers for These Anti-Trend Pants
To chart the evolution of the Princess of Wales's style, you needn't look further than her choice of pants. When Kate Middleton first stepped into the limelight back in the early 2000s, she wore low-rise bootcut jeans (just like the rest of us). By the 2010s, she transitioned into mid-rise skinny pants and jeans. Around 2019, the princess adopted a new-to-her silhouette: wide-leg trousers. Before that, Middleton largely reserved pants and jeans for informal occasions, turning to dresses for more elevated affairs. With the introduction of wide-leg trousers, however, she was suddenly styling pants in dressier ways that didn't involve sneakers or flats.
In the last six years or so, Middleton has continued her love affair with full-length, wide-leg trousers. Today, however, she broke tradition and opted for straight-leg, cropped pants. It's certainly not the first time she's worn such a style, but it's still a departure from her sartorial norms. Scroll down to see what Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wore to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex and shop similar pieces.
On Kate Middleton: Blazé Milano blazer; Ralph Lauren shirt; Veja Esplar Logo Sneakers ($150)
Re-Create Kate Middleton's New Outfit
