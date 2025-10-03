Hold the Leggings—This Is What Cool Dressers Are Actually Wearing With Ugg Boots These Days

While we've been talking quite a lot about Ugg mules this season, the most classic of the Ugg styles will always be the Classic Mini Boots. Sure, there have been many spin-offs of those, but the OG remains the most identifiable Ugg style. I'm pretty sure we've all owned them at some point in our lives—if not currently. And Gigi Hadid is one of the many owners of the boots.
While arriving on the set of the upcoming series Not Suitable For Work, in which she's said to be making a guest appearance, Hadid was photographed wearing her Ugg Classic Mini Boots in Chestnut. Time has proven that leggings are the most popular bottom style to pair with these particular Ugg boots. But in 2025, it's actually cooler to wear them with pieces that are a bit dressier. In Hadid's case, that was an oversized light brown coat and baggy blue jeans, which she accessorized with a cow-print bag. It might seem counterintuitive to pair the most casual of boots with pieces that are much less so, but that's the beauty of the pairing. Hadid just proved it with her elevated Ugg boots look. Keep scrolling to see it for yourself and shop similar pieces and Ugg Classic Mini Boots in all the colors.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.