Hailey Bieber Wore Vintage Tom Ford Gucci Sandals With the Summer Pant Trend I See Sticking Around Through Fall

If you're ever unsure if something is still "in" or not, I suggest taking a look at what Hailey Bieber has recently worn. She has a way of influencing the trend cycle, whether that has to do with overnight face masks or designer handbags. You might think a micro-trend is on its way out, but if Bieber's still wearing it, I'm sorry, but you're wrong. Case in point: her most recent outfit, which centered on a pair of white pedal pushers that she styled with a black camisole, vintage Tom Ford for Guccisandals, a New York Yankees baseball cap, and her new favorite The Row bag, the small Park Tote.
I'm not afraid to admit that I was one of the people who assumed that the pedal-pusher craze would slow down and eventually die out once fall arrived, nor am I too prideful to say that I was incorrect in that assumption. With Bieber's continued support, I now see pedal pushers continuing their reign well into autumn. In fact, if you style them with tights and closed-toe pumps, they can even work for winter. (Sorry, I'm getting ahead of myself now.)
Take a cue from the Rhode founder by playing around with alternative colors if you already own and wear the trend in black. Moving into fall, swap out her camisole for a fitted blazer or waist-defining cardigan, and ditch the open-toe mules for some pointed-toe kitten heels. Of course, those are just a few ways you can wear pedal pushers this fall. The possibilities with this pant style are truly endless.
