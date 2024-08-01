The Barely-There Staple That French Women Love Even More Than Tube Tops

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

Sometimes, the slightest pieces make the biggest impact on an outfit. You don't always need a showstopping bag or eye-catching silhouette to create an impressive ensemble. Rather, a simple and timeless staple can have just as much of an impact, if not more.

Nowhere is this style mentality more evident than in Paris, a fashion capital where getting dressed doesn't often involve anything too loud or showy. Instead, minimalistic essentials are combined to create chic, effortless looks that draw envy on every corner and can easily be re-created, even on a tight budget. Of all the wardrobe ingredients I spotted in the French city last week, none did as much for their wearers as camisoles.

For a few summers now, French women have relied heavily on tube tops to replace the trusty tank tops we all love but can sometimes grow tired of. This year, though, camisoles were everywhere I looked in the city (and on Instagram) with ultra-thin spaghetti straps and extremely pared-back designs in colors like black, white, gray, and shades of brown. During my travels, I saw them paired primarily with capri pants as well as Bermuda shorts and A-line midi skirts. That said, the tube-top alt can pretty much partner up with any bottoms, from vintage jeans to leggings and slip skirts, and look good.

Ahead, see how the best dressers in Paris are styling the barely-there top that can start at just $7.

With a loose-fitting, relaxed pair of Bermuda shorts, nothing makes for a better pair than a fitted camisole. It's the "big pants, little shirt" theory at its best. Throw on a classic belt to break up the two separates and a pair of kitten heels to dress up the shortened bottoms. Just like that, you'll be set with an effortless, French girl–approved ensemble worth copying.

Shop camisoles:

Rue Sophie Becca Knit Cami $88 SHOP NOW

H&M Microfiber Camisole Top $8 SHOP NOW

COU COU Intimates The Cami 2 Pack $90 SHOP NOW

Anne-Laure Mais is the ultimate French woman, and if she's a fan of camisoles, then you know they're buzzing around the country's most stylish cities, from Paris to Côte d'Azur. To pull off her look, style a white cami with capri pants, ballet flats, and a Breton stripe shirt.

Shop camisoles:

BUCI The Cloister Cami $175 SHOP NOW

MANGO Knit Strap Top $40 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Essential Tank $125 SHOP NOW

I'm not an easy person to impress, especially when it comes to collaborations, but when I saw that Maryam Nassir Zadeh was teaming up with J.Crew, I instantly knew that I had to acquire at least one piece. I ended up getting a few items from the collection, but of them all, my favorite is this simple taupe-colored camisole. Subtle and simple, it's the perfect partner for practically every bottom, from a midi skirt to a pair of jeans.

Shop camisoles:

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Cotton Tank Top $40 SHOP NOW

Madewell Scoopneck Cami Tank $15 SHOP NOW

SKIN Essentials Set of Two Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Camisoles $120 SHOP NOW

When you're wearing minimalistic bottoms like Paris's own Sylvie Mus is here, it can be easy to want to balance it out with something more maximalist, but that would be a mistake, at least if you're hoping to channel French women. Instead, keep the entire outfit easy and simple using accessories like a gorgeous bag or pair of sandals to dress everything up.

Shop camisoles:

Lovers and Friends Angelica Top $88 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Vintage Rib Sweetheart Tank Top With Contrast Trim $40 $20 SHOP NOW

If you want to try out capri pants with your soon-to-be-stacked camisole collection, I suggest avoiding wearing all one color, whether that's black, white, or otherwise. It ends up looking like a workout one-piece, and unless you're actually going to a Pilates session or yoga class, that's not the goal. In France, athleisure isn't as much of a thing as it is in Los Angeles and New York. As such, save the monochrome look for the gym.

Shop camisoles:

Uwila Warrior Better Briefs Camisole $55 SHOP NOW

Pact Organic Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole 3-Pack $75 SHOP NOW

When you don't know what to wear and the clock is ticking, this is the kind of summer outfit that you want to have on call. It's beyond elegant for a look that can be re-created in seconds with little effort, from the Mary Jane flats to the A-line skirt and black cami.

Shop camisoles:

Enza Costa Silk Knit U Tank $125 SHOP NOW

SPANX Socialight Camisole $42 SHOP NOW