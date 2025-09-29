I Know You're Stylish If You Replace Your Hoodie With This Equally Comfy (But Much Chicer) Jacket Trend

Consider this your official notice: The fuzzy fleece jacket is the fall staple you didn't know you needed. Don't get me wrong, we love a classic sweatshirt moment, but the fashion crowd in Milan just showed us a better way. And leading the charge is Kerry Washington, who basically won Milan Fashion Week without even trying.
The Scandal actress arrived at the Prada show in a look that’s ripe for copying. She wore a plush, chocolate-brown fleece jacket that looked equal parts sporty and chic—a masterclass in high-low dressing. Paired with a sleek skirt and brown Prada heels, the fuzzy jacket was a smart contrast to the actress's show-going ensemble.
While a hoodie might be the king of comfort, the fleece sherpa jacket is the queen of quiet luxury. It says, "I'm comfortable, but I'm also effortlessly chic." Keep scrolling to shop sherpa jackets to wear this autumn with just about anything.
On Kerry Washington: Prada skirt, bag, and shoes
Shop Sherpa Jackets for Fall
Uniqlo
Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
A excellent, affordable choice to test out the trend.
Z SUPPLY
Ari Sherpa Jacket
Leather jacket style with fuzzy fleece comfort.
UGG
Nikia Open Stitch Detail Uggfluff Fleece Jacket
The white stitch details make it look designer.
Athleta
In the Clouds Jacket
The definition of sporty-chic.
ASOS DESIGN
Borg Jacket With Leopard Faux Fur Collar
A faux fur collar adds an unexpected luxury element to this sherpa style jacket.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.