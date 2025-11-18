Lauren Ratner's World: Life as the Marketing It Girl, Building a $1 Billion Beauty Brand With Hailey Bieber, and Her Capsule Wardrobe

Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our seriesMy World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers; their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, and fashion finds; etiquette rules they stand by; and so much more.
Innovative, savvy, trailblazing, and creative—these words only begin to capture the essence of Lauren Ratner. This probably isn't surprising when you consider that Ratner is the brand builder of her generation. She cofounded Rhode, beauty's buzziest business, in 2022 with Hailey Bieber and her husband, Michael D. Ratner, and in a move that dominated headlines, the brand was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion (the fastest beauty brand to exit to $1 billion in history). Insert mic drop here. Well, actually not. There's more to say.
Ratner's success didn't just start with Rhode. She also worked at other major brands, including Michael Kors and Reformation, and even launched her own company, LER Consulting. Oh, it's also worth noting that she accomplished all of this before turning 35 and was included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020.
Rhode expanded into Sephora this fall in the U.S. and the UK with a record-breaking debut (more on that later), and throughout all of this, Ratner announced her pregnancy! Ratner is doing it, and her world is nothing short of inspiring.
Below, Ratner shares more about her life as the marketing It girl. Step into Ratner's world.
Can you briefly explain your career journey to where you are now, founding and leading one of the biggest names in beauty?
My background has always been in brand building, marketing, and working directly with founders to bring their vision to life and into a commercial product. Storytelling has always been a deep passion of mine and an important part of my career journey—how you communicate an idea through creative visuals, innovative content, and thoughtful product messaging. This is a big part of how we built Rhode and what I focus on today in my role.
Previously, I've worked at both larger, more established companies like Michael Kors and high-growth startups like Reformation, which has given me a breadth of experience and helped me hone different skill sets that I've been able to apply to my journey at Rhode.
How did you initially start working with Hailey Bieber, and what is that relationship like?
I met Hailey through my husband, Michael, who had worked with her and Justin [Bieber] on his documentary series, Seasons. At the time, Hailey was exploring the idea of starting a skincare line, and we began having conversations around what Rhode could look like. From the beginning, I quickly understood her vision and realized that we spoke the same visual language, which allowed us to form a really collaborative, creative partnership. We started building the world of Rhode from there.
Both Hailey and I are not from a traditional beauty background, so Rhode was inspired by sources outside of the industry, like fashion, architecture, and travel. We approached building the world of Rhode with more of a fashion lens, which felt fresh in the beauty industry and didn't follow any kind of playbook. Instead, we used our intuition and gut feeling on what felt right. We still do today!
Give us a peek into your world. What does a typical day in the life look like for you?
A typical day starts with coffee in the morning with my husband. We talk about our days and what we have coming up. It's my favorite part of my day! Then I'm off to the office for a full day of meetings. I spend a lot of time with our marketing, retail, creative, and product-development teams planning our upcoming calendar and working through launch strategies. Creative brainstorming meetings with my team, where we bounce ideas off each other and I get to spend time pulling references from Pinterest (my favorite thing to do), are the most fun part of my day.
Being nine months pregnant, my routine after work is pretty different right now from my typical evenings and involves mostly coming straight home from the office to eat dinner and watch Bravo on the couch. Prepregnancy, you would find me at a work event or eating dinner out with friends and a margarita. Looking forward to bringing that back!
E.l.f. acquired Rhode for $1 billion in a landmark deal. What did this accomplishment mean to you and the team?
Over the past five years, we've been deeply focused on building, shaping and scaling the world of Rhode, and this journey has been one of the best experiences of my life. As the business grew and our vision expanded, we recognized the importance of finding the right partner to help us bring the brand to more places and take Rhode to the next level. We found that partner in e.l.f. Beauty, giving us the support we need to continue scaling globally and to create more innovative products while staying true to our brand and community.
Rhode also launched in Sephora this fall. Was landing in Sephora always a goal for you and Bieber? What did this huge accomplishment mean to you?
Launching into retail and giving our consumers the ability to touch and play with our products IRL has always been on our dream board! From the beginning, we knew that building a strong direct-to-consumer business was key. We built the world of Rhode by listening to our community and creating products and immersive experiences that truly resonated with them.
As we continued to grow, we saw the global appetite for the brand expand and knew we needed the right retail partner to help us reach more people. Sephora has always been the beauty destination to us. They value founder spirit and wanted us to bring our Rhode brand expression fully into their stores. Watching the overwhelming response to Rhode launching at Sephora has been incredible over the last couple months. I still can't believe it every time I walk into a Sephora store and see our display. It's a dream come true.
What's next for you and Rhode?
I'm about to have my first baby, so I will be in the newborn bubble for the next few months and cannot wait! I feel super lucky that he is coming around the holidays, so I get to have my first Christmas as a mom. :) As for Rhode, we are really focused on successfully launching into retail with Sephora in the U.S., Canada, and, most recently, the UK and continuing to put out products, experiences, and campaigns that the Rhode community hopefully loves. There are some exciting things on the horizon. Stay tuned!
Do you have a daily uniform? What does it consist of?
I wouldn't say I have a daily uniform but often gravitate to many of the same brands that I love and silhouettes that I find the most flattering. Each season, I'll invest in a few new pieces to update my wardrobe. They are seasonal takes on the classics that help me build a capsule wardrobe for the season ahead, like a great satin jacket from Toteme or a plaid trench or canvas utility jacket from The Row. I love to be playful with my accessories and add a statement shoe that adds a new texture or color for the season. My current go-tos are calf-hair flats from The Row and a pair of mesh mules from Alaïa—versatile yet a fun addition to a simple look and pregnancy-friendly!
My daily work wardrobe is really shaped by my schedule and meetings. Early in the week, when I tend to have more external-facing meetings, I gravitate toward a sharper, more tailored aesthetic. Think oversize shirting paired with sleek trousers or a long skirt or a matching blazer-and-miniskirt set with a low heel. Khaite makes amazing workwear—they are investment pieces but super versatile and a great go-to for when I go straight from meetings and out to dinner! On days in the office with my internal team, my style relaxes into something more laid-back but still intentional. I'm usually in low-rise vintage Levi's that I pick up from Varsity in L.A. or a cute jacket paired with loafers. During my pregnancy, I have been wearing a pair of stretchy cropped black capri pants with an oversize leather jacket on repeat.
But I really love nighttime and event dressing the most because you can have more fun with it! I'll always opt for a minidress with texture like velvet or sequins, a chic menswear-inspired suit, or a longer formal dress with an interesting detail like an oversize bow. I haven't been able to do much event dressing lately, so I'm excited to get back to this post-pregnancy. On the weekends, I am exclusively in sweats!
Do you steal inspiration from Bieber? Any favorite looks she's worn recently?
I loved all the looks from our trip to NYC in September to launch Sephora in the U.S., especially the vintage Donna Karan set she wore for the curtain drop in Times Square. Love that the color was in our Rhode-gray world!
Has your style changed since becoming pregnant?
I have really tried to stay true to my normal sense of style and not buy a whole new maternity wardrobe. But dressing for the bump has definitely pushed me away from more fitted styles toward looser silhouettes. [I] need to be comfy at all times! During the summer, I had fun with oversize sheer shirting layered with a bandeau and lived in a white Chloé baby-doll dress. For fall, oversize jackets have felt easy and effortless while still looking put-together. It's been a nice way to stay true to my style—just with more comfort! My heel height has definitely come down too. These days, I'm living in flip-flops (it's still hot in L.A.) and ballet flats. That said, I'm already looking forward to bringing back the heels!
What's a cheap-thrill fashion item you love?
I'm obsessed with vintage oversize clip-on gold earrings. They're the kind of piece that instantly transforms and elevates even the simplest outfit, and I love that each pair tells its own story. Whenever I travel, I make a point of buying a few pairs from the city I am in. The flea markets in Paris and L.A. are a treasure trove for unique designs, and there's something so special about collecting these from different corners of the world. There are also amazing pairs on Etsy that are super easy to scoop up!
What's your favorite investment piece in your wardrobe?
I just got my first Hermès piece, a vintage mini Kelly from the '90s. My husband surprised me with it for my birthday, and it's so special to me.
Any new items you're eyeing for fall?
The Chloé Paddington Bag. It reminds me of growing up in London in the early 2000s when the boho-chic trend was huge. My best friend had an original bag in cream. I can't wait to get my hands on the new version in black or dark brown or a vintage version that's in great shape. It's a blast from the past in the best way. I love to see fashion coming through the trend cycle.
Favorite Rhode products?
I really use all of them daily, but my favorites are Glazing Milk and Pocket Blush. I'm more of a beauty minimalist, and both of these products are so multitasking and versatile. I use Glazing Milk instead of skin makeup most days and throw on Pocket Blush for a little color to wake my skin up before leaving the house. I also love Barrier Butter—I slather it all over my face to go to bed and love that my skin still looks glowy when I wake up in the morning.
What is your favorite room in your house, and why?
Historically, our kitchen has been my favorite room in our house. Every morning, my husband and I have coffee at our kitchen nook and talk about the day ahead. But we just finished our nursery, and that may now take the top spot. It's super neutral and cozy. I'm going to hang out in there a lot.
You have a dream closet. What's your favorite part of your closet?
Thank you, my closet is truly my happy place! It's such a fun space to be creative that I have all to myself—whether I'm trying on outfits, experimenting with new materials or silhouettes, or just taking photos before heading out for the night. It's a little world of my own, a room where I can play and curate. It's hard not to spend a little extra time there just enjoying it. It's truly one of my favorite spaces in the house.
Do you have a favorite hotel when you're traveling on vacation?
When I'm traveling for vacation, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat is amazing in the South of France or anywhere in Capri. It's my favorite place on Earth! The food, the town, an Aperol spritz, and the open-top cabs—can't wait to get back there soon.
Favorite restaurant in your home base of L.A.? Favorite restaurant in NYC?
[I] love any and all Italian food, so in L.A., I love Giorgio Baldi, Il Segreto, and Funke. I also just tried Sonny's pizza. Right now, it's a preorder service where you order the pie at noon and pick it up that night. It tasted like really good East Coast pizza! Breakfast burritos in L.A. are also hard to beat—love Wake and Late, Leora, and Sobuneh.
In NYC, I love old favorites like Bar Pitti, Raoul's, and Lilia for special occasions. One of my favorite things about NYC is that there is also always a new, buzzy restaurant opening, and I love trying a new place every time I'm in the city. My husband and I just tried The Eighty Six a couple weeks ago, which was really fun. [I] loved the Wagyu cheesesteak.
What are you listening to? Favorite album right now?
I actually love listening to old house music from the 2000/2010s. I grew up listening to it in London, so it's nostalgic for me and makes me reminisce. I also love Fred Again!
Any TV shows you're bingeing?
I have always loved sports documentaries and the story of the real people behind the sport. I recently binged America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and every season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive—two of my faves.
Biggest pet peeve?
Driving in L.A.
What's one life rule you live by?
Stay curious.
Any advice you wish you had when you embarked on this venture of cofounding a now billion-dollar business?
Building a business from the ground up and doing anything for the first time comes with twists and turns. Every challenge is part of the journey, and it's those experiences that shape the business, your brand, and you in the end.
What's one piece of advice you will now give budding entrepreneurs?
Career paths are not linear. I have had different jobs across various industries (I actually started my career in finance!) in both small and big companies. I learned important lessons in each of these roles that I took forward and ultimately were important in shaping my ability to help build Rhode. I think realizing that your first or second or even third job doesn't have to be your dream job. You just need to start somewhere and soak up everything you can to take on your journey.
