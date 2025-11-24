Hailey Bieber Turned 29 in Vintage Heels and the $74 Jeans Fashion People Swear Are Better Than Designer

A big HBD is owed to Hailey Bieber, the model and Rhode founder, who turned 29 on Saturday (our Sagittarius queen). To mark the occasion, Bieber celebrated with family and friends, posting about her white birthday cake and customized matchbooks that were decorated with drawings of martinis, cherubs, and poker motifs on Instagram. She also shared her look for the evening, which just so happened to include every fashion person's favorite non-designer jeans. The best part? I just found them for $74, marked down from $98 on Shopbop for Black Friday. Feel free to thank me later, that is, once you've bought at least one pair in your size.
Specifically, Bieber chose a vintage pair of Levi's 501 jeans, which she wore low-waisted with a vintage DKNY sequin top and vintage Manolo Blahnik Callasli heels in gold, which were sourced from The Vintage Marché. Her denim might be pre-loved, but the new versions made by Levi's are made just the same way, and when worn enough, they're guaranteed to patina in the same desirable way that makes people dig through thrift stores, online secondhand websites, and flea markets in searchof a pair.
Right now, Shopbop's Black Friday sale, which consists of 25% off over 22,000 pieces, is the best way to score some fresh 501s and start recreating Bieber's birthday look (and more). Just scroll through the vast selection of on-sale pieces and use the code "holiday" at checkout.
Below, after you shop Bieber's outfit, check out more Levi's that are on sale as part of the retailer's holiday markdown.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.