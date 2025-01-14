Well-Dressed Women Everywhere Will Appreciate These 34 Elegant Coat Styles

Eliza Huber wearing a tan, fur-trim, cape-style coat by By Malene Birger on the street in New York.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

It's a well-known fact that if you live in a place that experiences true winter, your coat is the most important factor in your wardrobe. For an entire season (and then some), the outerwear you choose to wear is all you wear, at least from an outsider's perspective. No one's going to see what fantastic ensemble you've assembled underneath it. All they know is the coat you put on top. So if elegance is the reputation you want to build around your style this winter, finding a sophisticated and expensive-looking piece of outerwear is the only essential step. (A great bag, some fun earrings, a cool pair of leather gloves, and a standout hat help, but those are buys for another day.)

Fortunately for anyone in the market for an elegant coat style right now, I have just the selection for you coming up. I grew up in Chicago, where my hair would freeze if it was at all wet on the way to school in the morning. I went to college in Iowa where the land is so flat that nothing can block the wind from whipping you around. And then, did I move somewhere warm and coatless? No, I came immediately to New York City, where it "felt like 2ºF," according to AccuWeather, every morning for the last week. Let's just say I know a thing or two about purchasing a good coat that's both utilitarian and worth showing off when nothing else about your outfit matters.

Without further ado, scroll down to peruse the most elegant 34 coat styles of 2025.

Babton, Publication Coat - Wool Cashmere
Babaton
Publication Coat - Wool Cashmere

Aritzia might be known for its bodysuits, trousers, and seriously soft athleisure, but its coats should not be slept on. This tailored, double-breasted cashmere option is elite, especially given that it costs $350.

Oversized Scarf Coat, Black
Source Unknown
Oversized Scarf Coat

There's no need for winter accessories when your coat is floor-length and comes with an attached scarf. All bases are covered with this buy!

Ami Manteco Coat
EAVES
Ami Manteco Coat

The combination of large, spacious shoulders, a nipped-in waist, and a maxi hemline make this coat a surefire winner for winter.

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket

I have the short version of this viral scarf coat, but that doesn't mean I'm not tempted to also buy this knee-length alternative. It's that good.

Long Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Long Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection

For anyone who doesn't know, Zara's ZW Collection is more elevated than some of the brand's other merchandise. I rely heavily on it, especially when shopping online.

+ Hailey Bieber Double-Breasted Wool Coat
WARDROBE.NYC x Hailey Bieber
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Hailey Bieber's Wardrobe.NYC coat has been an editor favorite for years now. Classic, chic, and heavy—three qualities I always look for in a winter topper.

Alexa Chung for Madewell , Oversized Long Coat
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Oversized Long Coat

The suede coat and jacket from Alexa Chung's collaboration with Madewell may have gone more viral than this corduroy alt, but I'd argue the cord version is the one to go with. The white buttons contrast with the textured black fabric so well, making the entire coat look extremely pricey.

Robyn Coat
Line & Dot
Robyn Coat

Chocolate brown is the color to invest in if looking rich is your ultimate winter goal.

Woollen Coat With Belt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Woollen Coat With Belt

This color just feels unique and different from any others I've seen so far this season.

Somerset Herringbone Coat - Grey
The Frankie Shop
Somerset Herringbone Coat

The epaulets on this coat make it look like a $1000+ designer pick.

Exclusive Dalimas Wool Coat
By Malene Birger
Exclusive Dalimas Wool Coat

I finally got my hands on this cape coat in camel after envying everyone who owned one for more than a year. It's one of my best purchases of the year. Now, my sights are set on this new all-black version. Hopefully it won't sell out quite as quickly as its predecessor.

Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf
Helsa
Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf

Fact: You'll feel as elegant as Elsa Hosk every time you wear this gorgeous ecru coat.

Leather-Trimmed Faux Fur Coat, Dark Mahogany
Source Unknown
Leather-Trimmed Faux Fur Coat

I keep seeing editors in this coat, and I can see why they love it so much.

Margaret Coat
LAMARQUE
Margaret Coat

Just a really, really good coat. What more could you want?

banana republic, Italian Melton Trench Coat
banana republic
Italian Melton Trench Coat

The funnel-neck coat trend marries sophistication with practicality perfectly.

New Lady Day Topcoat in Italian Double-Cloth Wool Blend
j.crew
Lady Day Topcoat

For an extra ladylike and glamorous look, pick this cropped, fitted topcoat. It feels very '90s Prada to me.

+ Net Sustain Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat
LIBEROWE
Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat

Liberowe's coats are crafted to perfection. I wouldn't be surprised if this coat stood up on its own.

Wool Coat With Detachable Waistcoat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Waistcoat

The detachable waistcoat gives this coat so much depth, adding to its value immensely.

Abercrombie Coat
Abercrombie
Faux Fur Coat

Wow, a $100 faux-fur coat that looks like a vintage genuine fur? I'll take two.

The Overcoat
GRLFRND
The Overcoat

This classic overcoat will get so much wear in the winter and early spring months.

Line & Dot Damson Coat
Line & Dot
Damson Coat

You could wear this coat with gray sweats and a boyfriend sweater, and if you tied the robe belt, no one would have to know.

For Fwrd Evita Extra Long Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Evita Extra Long Coat

I think about this absolutely beautiful ivory coat too often. It keeps me up at night.

Lioness Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

While I save up for the above coat, I'll be wearing this more affordable alt.

Shearling-Trimmed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
MARNI
Shearling-Trimmed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

You can always count on Italian brands to make delicious outerwear.

Agolde Ria Coat
Agolde
Ria Coat

Catch me copying this styling trick of tying a sweater around your waist on top of a coat a lot this season.

Leather Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Leather Trench Coat

This butter-yellow leather trench is nothing short of perfect. It's really what checking off every box looks like.

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

I love how different this coat looks with and without the matching scarf. It's like buying two coats for the price of one.

j.crew, Wrap Trench Coat
j.crew
Wrap Trench Coat

This coat is selling out in every available color, so if you want one, I suggest acting quickly.

Cape-Effect Tie-Neck Wool Coat
TOTEME
Cape-Effect Tie-Neck Wool Coat

The coats at the top of my buy list all share some sort of cape-like quality. It's just so cozy to be wrapped up in soft, luxurious fabric when the temperatures dip.

Fringe Wool-Blend Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Fringe Wool-Blend Coat

Boy, do I love fringe on a coat.

Oversized Wool Trench Coat, Grey
Source Unknown
Oversized Wool Trench Coat

Personally, I'm obsessed.

The Constant™ Coat
Babaton
The Constant Coat

This coat's called The Constant because it'll be chic constantly from now until the end of time.

Trullem Wool Coat
By Malene Birger
Trullem Wool Coat

The ultimate coffee-run coat.

4th & Reckless Melia Coat
4th & Reckless
Melia Coat

I can tell through my computer screen that this coat feels so good on.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

