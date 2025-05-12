If Fashion People Are Wearing Florals This Summer, It Will Only Be on These TK Pieces

Despite their prevalence (like clockwork) each spring, florals have been feeling, erm, a bit stale. In recent years, botanical prints have often been resigned to wedding guest looks and have felt somewhat contrived and expected. That all seems to be changing now, however, as florals have again been thrust into the realm of cool.

On the spring 2025 runways, designers envisioned a futuristic take on florals that included everything from hoop-skirt dresses at Loewe to printed trousers at Chloé to midi dresses in doll-like proportions at Marc Jacobs. They’re somewhat avant-garde and entirely fresh. On the fall 2025 runways, this continued—shiny PVC dresses at Saint Laurent, nostalgic bow-adorned skirts at Givenchy, kooky prints at Prada. Regardless of how daring you are and how you plan to wear them, it’s clear that florals have returned to the fashion insider’s wardrobe in a major way. Ahead, see more of the floral trend from the 2025 runways and shop our edit.

Floral prints on the runway

We're already expecting this look from the Prada F/W 25 runway to end up in editorial shoots for the season.

Ana Floral-Print Linen Top
FAITHFULL
Ana Floral-Print Linen Top

Lila Floral-Print Linen Shorts
FAITHFULL
Lila Floral-Print Linen Shorts

Marcy Floral-Embroidered Mesh Flats
Khaite
Marcy Floral-Embroidered Mesh Flats

Floral prints on the runway

Thanks to brands such as Prada, floral slips have never felt cooler.

Tejat Floral V-Neck Midi Dress
Ciao Lucia
Tejat Floral V-Neck Midi Dress

Prada, Floral Print Ponge Skirt
Prada
Floral Print Ponge Skirt

Tahlia Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress
DÔEN
Tahlia Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress

New Gwen Slip Skirt in Floral
J.Crew
New Gwen Slip Skirt

Floral prints on the runway

Jonathan Anderson brought avant-garde silhouettes to floral dresses in the S/S 25 Loewe collection.

Asymmetric Floral-Print Silk Maxi Dress
LOEWE
Asymmetric Floral-Print Silk Maxi Dress

Sierra Crystal-Embellished Leather Sandals
Alexandre Birman
Sierra Crystal-Embellished Leather Sandals

V-Neck Slip Midi Dress
Erdem
V-Neck Slip Midi Dress

Floral prints on the runway

Leave it to Chemena Kamali to add a boho touch to florals at Chloé.

Floral High Rise Flared Jeans
Chloé
Floral High Rise Flared Jeans

Exclusive Riviera Floral Bra Top
High Sport
Exclusive Riviera Floral Bra Top

Exclusive Riviera Floral Louis Pants
High Sport
Exclusive Riviera Floral Louis Pants

Floral prints on the runway

Sarah Burton brought an other-era, nostalgic spin on florals to her debut collection at Givenchy.

Bowie Floral-Print Tie One-Shoulder Midi Dress
BERNADETTE
Bowie Floral-Print Tie One-Shoulder Midi Dress

Exclusive Romeo Bow-Detailed Linen Midi Dress
Posse
Romeo Bow-Detailed Linen Midi Dress

Floral Guipure Lace Miniskirt
Prada
Floral Guipure Lace Miniskirt

Agua by Agua Bendita, Cinéfila Madera Maxi Dress
Agua by Agua Bendita
Cinéfila Madera Maxi Dress

Shop more florals

Floral prints on the runway

gap x Dôen, Floral Midi Dress
gap x Dôen
Floral Midi Dress

Anemone Printed Pongee Midi Skirt
Prada
Anemone Printed Pongee Midi Skirt

Floral Stretch Crepe Jersey Knee-Length Dress
Versace
Floral Stretch Crepe Jersey Knee-Length Dress

Exclusive Alice Linen Midi Dress
Posse
Exclusive Alice Linen Midi Dress

