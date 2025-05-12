If Fashion People Are Wearing Florals This Summer, It Will Only Be on These TK Pieces
Despite their prevalence (like clockwork) each spring, florals have been feeling, erm, a bit stale. In recent years, botanical prints have often been resigned to wedding guest looks and have felt somewhat contrived and expected. That all seems to be changing now, however, as florals have again been thrust into the realm of cool.
On the spring 2025 runways, designers envisioned a futuristic take on florals that included everything from hoop-skirt dresses at Loewe to printed trousers at Chloé to midi dresses in doll-like proportions at Marc Jacobs. They’re somewhat avant-garde and entirely fresh. On the fall 2025 runways, this continued—shiny PVC dresses at Saint Laurent, nostalgic bow-adorned skirts at Givenchy, kooky prints at Prada. Regardless of how daring you are and how you plan to wear them, it’s clear that florals have returned to the fashion insider’s wardrobe in a major way. Ahead, see more of the floral trend from the 2025 runways and shop our edit.
We're already expecting this look from the Prada F/W 25 runway to end up in editorial shoots for the season.
Thanks to brands such as Prada, floral slips have never felt cooler.
Jonathan Anderson brought avant-garde silhouettes to floral dresses in the S/S 25 Loewe collection.
Leave it to Chemena Kamali to add a boho touch to florals at Chloé.
Sarah Burton brought an other-era, nostalgic spin on florals to her debut collection at Givenchy.
Shop more florals
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.