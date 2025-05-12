Despite their prevalence (like clockwork) each spring, florals have been feeling, erm, a bit stale. In recent years, botanical prints have often been resigned to wedding guest looks and have felt somewhat contrived and expected. That all seems to be changing now, however, as florals have again been thrust into the realm of cool.

On the spring 2025 runways, designers envisioned a futuristic take on florals that included everything from hoop-skirt dresses at Loewe to printed trousers at Chloé to midi dresses in doll-like proportions at Marc Jacobs. They’re somewhat avant-garde and entirely fresh. On the fall 2025 runways, this continued—shiny PVC dresses at Saint Laurent, nostalgic bow-adorned skirts at Givenchy, kooky prints at Prada. Regardless of how daring you are and how you plan to wear them, it’s clear that florals have returned to the fashion insider’s wardrobe in a major way. Ahead, see more of the floral trend from the 2025 runways and shop our edit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We're already expecting this look from the Prada F/W 25 runway to end up in editorial shoots for the season.

FAITHFULL Ana Floral-Print Linen Top $200 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL Lila Floral-Print Linen Shorts $180 SHOP NOW

Khaite Marcy Floral-Embroidered Mesh Flats $950 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Thanks to brands such as Prada, floral slips have never felt cooler.

Ciao Lucia Tejat Floral V-Neck Midi Dress $425 SHOP NOW

Prada Floral Print Ponge Skirt $2050 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Tahlia Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress $450 SHOP NOW

J.Crew New Gwen Slip Skirt $100 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jonathan Anderson brought avant-garde silhouettes to floral dresses in the S/S 25 Loewe collection.

LOEWE Asymmetric Floral-Print Silk Maxi Dress $4450 SHOP NOW

Alexandre Birman Sierra Crystal-Embellished Leather Sandals $695 SHOP NOW

Erdem V-Neck Slip Midi Dress $2395 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Leave it to Chemena Kamali to add a boho touch to florals at Chloé.

Chloé Floral High Rise Flared Jeans $1690 SHOP NOW

High Sport Exclusive Riviera Floral Bra Top $580 SHOP NOW

High Sport Exclusive Riviera Floral Louis Pants $1480 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sarah Burton brought an other-era, nostalgic spin on florals to her debut collection at Givenchy.

BERNADETTE Bowie Floral-Print Tie One-Shoulder Midi Dress $995 SHOP NOW

Posse Romeo Bow-Detailed Linen Midi Dress $350 SHOP NOW

Prada Floral Guipure Lace Miniskirt $6400 SHOP NOW

Agua by Agua Bendita Cinéfila Madera Maxi Dress $980 SHOP NOW

Shop more florals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

gap x Dôen Floral Midi Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Prada Anemone Printed Pongee Midi Skirt $2450 SHOP NOW

Versace Floral Stretch Crepe Jersey Knee-Length Dress $3490 SHOP NOW