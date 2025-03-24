I Just Tried On H&M's Latest Collection—Here Are My Favourite Transitional Spring Pieces

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.

Spring has officially sprung. There, I said it. And it's true! The spring equinox has finally rolled around, and we can start dressing lighter, brighter and more comfortably for the season ahead. I for one am excited to be unshackling myself from heavy leather and wool jackets, mountains of thermal layers and chunky boots that weigh me down.

I can now reach for softer layers and more breathable fabrics, and can maybe even bare an ankle or two. At the moment, the weather is a bit of a tease before the T-shirt days of summer, but we Brits unabashedly know and love "light jacket weather" and the great lift in mood and SAD relief it brings.

When shopping on the great British high street for spring, I find myself mainly seeking out wardrobe foundations—items I know I'll come back to time and again to anchor any outfit at any time of year. I'm always keen to hone my capsule wardrobe; the tighter the edit, the better. I like to dress with ease and not have to overthink putting an outfit together in the morning, so investing in timeless buys and classic pieces has become my go-to approach.

This also means I can feel chic and effortless in an instant, which I know stylish French women have been doing for aeons. This mindset goes perfectly in hand with the spring season—I can pop on a simple T-shirt, jeans and a lightweight jacket with a chic handbag, and the outfit has pretty much built itself, all with very little fuss. Outfits that can transition well from day to night also appeal to me; something which I can swap in a pair of sling-back kitten heels to speedily take me from desk to dinner. Et voila!

With all this in mind, I tasked myself with an in-store try-on at H&M. I wanted to check out its latest offering, see what simple yet sophisticated pieces I could find on a budget and also selfishly squeeze a little bit of sunshine into my day before the familiar London clouds inevitably rolled in. Scroll on to see what I discovered and the looks I've popped onto my sping moodboard, with an additional edit of items that can be found online now.

See My Favourite Pieces From My H&M Spring 2025 Try-On

1. Short Brown Jacket + Flared Jeans + Heeled Boots + Leopard Faux-Fur Bag

My Review: I have and undoubtedly always will be a sucker for any item of clothing that comes in a chocolate shade. Less harsh against my skin than black and instantly bringing a richness and expensive appeal to any outfit, deep brown is something my brain will automatically zero in on in any store. It says quiet luxury like no other colour and pairs delectably with denim and soft beige tones, and if you're feeling trend-focused, butter yellow or powder pink would partner beautifully too.

This short jacket has all the appeal of a regular trench coat, but the cropped silhouette makes it feel like you could wear it much like an overshirt or top, in that it feels comfortable and relaxed when worn indoors. Cropped trenches have been popping up on fashion people everywhere, so I know I'm in good company with this high-street take on the style. Made from 100% cotton, this piece feels premium and soft on the skin. It has now sold out online but is still available in stores.

I paired it with a premium silk-blend white tee and a high-waisted pair of deep-blue flared jeans, which felt a little '70s but also thoroughly modern. I accessorised using a pair of black heeled boots with this season's favourite square-toe shape, plus a faux-fur leopard-print shoulder bag. I took the trench in a large which felt bang-on for my size 10/12 physique, and the tee and jeans in a UK 10.

Shop the Look:

H&M Short Trench Coat in Dark Brown £55 SHOP NOW A modern update on a classic shape, in my favourite cocoa-brown hue.

H&M Silk-Blend T-Shirt in White £28 SHOP NOW You would be forgiven to think this was The Row. It's a great staple and is exceedingly soft on the skin—nothing beats it.

H&M Flared Jeans £45 SHOP NOW The perfect shade of deep blue with a subtle flare.

H&M Heeled Ankle Boots in Black £38 SHOP NOW A black heeled boot can do no wrong in a capsule wardrobe. These ones feel elegant yet super wearable.

H&M Shoulder Bag in Dark Beige/Leopard Print £23 SHOP NOW A fun pop of leopard print with a '90s-party feel, yet very relevant today. Animal-print bags are still reigning supreme.

2. White Denim Shacket + Lace Midi Skirt + Slingback Leopard Heels + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: Next up, this lace skirt was calling my name. Again in my favourite shade of rich brown, when I first saw it on the hanger, I wasn't sure if it might need a slip underneath, but once on the body, the placement of the lace actually provides enough modesty; although an undergarment or shapewear of your choice wouldn't go amiss. I know lace skirts have been seriously trending, but this piece feels very much like something that would remain in my forever wardrobe, and can certainly be dressed up or down. I took it in a large, which felt breathable and comfortable, with a pull-on, simple elasticated waist.

I matched the skirt with this super-soft white denim shacket, which gave the look a fresh, daytime feeling, with the loose fit and shape giving my knicker-line a bit of coverage. I popped the viscose-blend ribbed tank on underneath, which is a luxurious upgrade to H&M's ever-popular cotton variation. To polish the look, I added this laptop-friendly shoulder bag in a nutty brown shade, along with a pair of slingback leopard-print kitten heels. Topping it all off, I picked up a pair of contemporary gold-rimmed sunglasses, which subtly teamed with the hardware on the bag. Très chic, if you ask me!

Shop the Look:

H&M Loose-Fit Shacket in Cream £38 SHOP NOW White denim was positively made for spring. This shacket transports you there with ease.

H&M Ribbed Viscose Vest Top in Cream £23 SHOP NOW This ribbed tank makes for a great base layer and has a premium weight to it. I love the deep scoop neckline too.

H&M Lace Skirt £38 SHOP NOW I think this just might become the unexpected hero of my spring wardrobe.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks in Beige/Leopard Print £23 SHOP NOW These add a bit of spice to an otherwise simple outfit.

H&M Strap-Detail Tote Bag in Brown £33 SHOP NOW Perfect for a day at the office, this tote fits everything but the kitchen sink and looks so much more premium than its price point.

H&M Rectangular Sunglasses £10 SHOP NOW A simple but classic shape, these have a vintage look.

3. Trench Coat + White Jeans + Woven Slingback Heels + East-West Bag

Style Notes: For my third look, I sought out this calf-length trench, which comes in a classic beige shade. Under certain lighting, it looks a little khaki-tinted, which I'm not opposed to. For the most part, the weather is still calling for us to button our trench coats to the top, which I think looks utterly chic and gives this one in particular the look and feel of a midi-dress. I nonchalantly tied the belt into a quick knot; a technique that instantly gives the waist a cinched-in shape. The trench feels super light yet crisp, and harks back to the timeless shapes from heritage houses Burberry and Aquascutum, albeit at a fraction of the cost. I took this in a size large, which means layering up underneath won't be a problem if necessary.

I wanted to lighten up the palette with a pair of white jeans and a long-sleeved, cream-toned tee. The jeans are a slim, straight fit, with a slightly ankle-grazing hem, which isn't a cut I would normally go for, but they felt classic and very French. To punctuate the look, I opted for a pair of slingback woven-cotton heels, a little higher than a kitten, with a square toe that feels intentional and makes them look 10 times more expensive than they are.

I practically leapt across the store to grab this smart East-West bag with gold buckle details, which makes it look like something straight out of the '90s. My only contention is that it isn't leather, so I'd prefer to keep seeking out a similar style made from a more durable and luxurious fabric; perhaps suede or nubuck. And then, for that final flourish of je ne c'est quoi, I donned a pair of sunnies which perfectly blend a D-frame and cat-eye—both shapes I feel complement my heart-shaped face. If you were to think these Bottega Veneta, I honestly wouldn't blame you.

Shop the Look:

H&M Slit-Hem Trench Coat £65 SHOP NOW From H&M's ever-popular Premium line, I just know this one will sell out quickly.

H&M Pima Cotton Jersey Top in Light Beige £23 SHOP NOW I love a simple base layer, and I wear them most days to begin building my look. This sheer pima-cotton top is super soft and light to the touch.

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans in White £28 SHOP NOW Surprisingly, I was really impressed by these, and I know I'll reach for them again and again. With a straight, cropped fit, you can show off your choice of shoe.

H&M Braided Canvas Slingbacks in Black £45 SHOP NOW These are also available in a natural cream shade, which I think is equally elegant.

H&M Shoulder Bag £28 SHOP NOW A budget-friendly option if you're in the market for an East-West bag, this also comes in soft nut brown.

H&M Cat-Eye Sunglasses in Dark Brown/Tortoiseshell-Patte £13 SHOP NOW I love a tortoiseshell pair of sunnies, and these will suit many a face.

Shop More H&M Pieces I'm Loving:

H&M Stand-Collar Leather Jacket £380 SHOP NOW The funnel neck, the deep mahogany hue, the oversized shape… everything about this jacket speaks to me. It's dropping soon, so bookmark it now to grab it.

H&M Loose-Fit Pima Cotton Shirt £55 SHOP NOW A crisp white shirt is a true wardrobe hero. This one can be worn in an infinite number of ways.

H&M Silk-Blend T-Shirt in Dark Brown £28 SHOP NOW I promise I'll stop banging on about my chocolate-brown obsession one day. Today, however, is not that day. I'm snapping this up as well as the white (featured above).

H&M Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pumps in Burgundy £85 SHOP NOW I love the deep-red tone of these ballet flats—it's like a springtime update on burgundy.

H&M Linen-Blend Blazer in Dark Brown £55 SHOP NOW This double-breasted suit jacket and coordinating trousers will be great for chic events and evening dinner dates when the weather permits for linen. Shop the matching Wide Linen-Blend Trousers (£35).

H&M Cat-Eye Sunglasses £13 SHOP NOW Another great cat-eye option, this time with toffee-brown lenses. These look super expensive.