Emma Chamberlain Just Wore a Controversial Trend for October and Don’t Worry—the World Is Still Spinning

Truth be told, I’m biased about the month of October (Libra, guilty), but it’s also the perfect time to experiment with fall trends. The layering, the accessories, and the unlimited ways to wear them are my favorite parts of the fall season. And Emma Chamberlain just wore a controversial trend for the cooler season that I’ve been wanting to try, but was unsure about how to style it: a long-sleeve crop top.
Chamberlain wore head-to-toe Courrèges from the S/S 26 collection, straight off the runway. Her look consisted of an asymmetrical long-sleeve crop top, a belted skirt, and the brand's popular black Holy bag. I’ve been struggling to find a way to style a crop top that isn’t too casual, and opting for a long-sleeve crop top is a must (especially a turtleneck version), and sticking to darker colors makes it just right for fall. I had to save this look to my fall moodboard, because it's guaranteed to garner compliments from fellow fashion people. Last but not least, I loved that Chamberlain added sheer tights and pumps to really dress it up and make her crop top go from laid-back to elegant.
If you’re in the market for trying a controversial fall trend, keep scrolling to recreate this look and shop more long-sleeve crop tops.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.