Nobody Packs a Suitcase Like Emma Chamberlain—These 3 Trends Made Her Holiday Outfits So Chic
I'm convinced that Emma Chamberlain might be the savviest packer out there. Discover the three capsule wardrobe staples that elevated her South of France wardrobe.
After years of overpacking and carting around far too many “just in case” options on every trip, I think I’ve finally landed on the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe—and it comes from paying careful attention to Emma Chamberlain's Instagram page. The influencer and presenter recently set off to the South of France, and while the scenery was as elegant as expected, it was her suitcase—more specifically, what she did with it—that taught me some valuable tips.
With a small edit of chic, versatile pieces, she managed to build an entire week of looks that felt stylish, effortless and—most impressively—not repetitive. From minimalist separates to go-with-everything flats, Chamberlain’s tightly edited wardrobe proved that I don’t need to take my whole wardrobe with me to feel well-dressed when away.
In fact, I'm taking all of my summer packing cues from her from here on out. Below, I break down the core pieces that make up Chamberlain’s South of France capsule wardrobe. Scroll on for the shortcut to a perfectly packed suitcase.
Discover Emma Chamberlain’s South of France Capsule Wardrobe:
1. Short-Sleeve Blouse
Style Notes: Let’s be honest—no tank top or plain tee can quite compete with the polished ease of a short-sleeve blouse. Chamberlain’s holiday edit included a lightweight, slightly structured version that she styled with tonal white pieces, adding a hint of femininity while still keeping things breezy and casual.
Shop Short Sleeve Blouses:
2. White Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: When the heat hits, there are few pieces more practical—and prettier—than a long white skirt. Chamberlain’s version, worn with a basic tank, added lightness and elegance to her causal ensemble in one fell swoop.
Shop White Maxi Skirts:
Black Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Forget the heels, flip-flops and trainers—Chamberlain convinced me that black ballet flats are all my holiday wardrobe needs. Her square-toe version made several appearances across her trip, styled with everything from denim shorts to her structured white skirt. Comfortable enough for sightseeing but polished enough for dinner—she has me thoroughly convinced.
Shop Black Ballet Flats:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The 2 Tank Top Trends That Make Every Outfit Look Peak 2025
It's all in the details—er, necklines.
-
5 Flat Shoe Trends I Refuse To Wear During a Manhattan Summer, and the 5 I Can't Live Without
I'll walk a mile in these shoes.
-
These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious
And so many are on sale!
-
I'm Basically My Sister's Personal Stylist—36 Chic, Summer-Ready Zara Pieces I'm Sending Her Way
Plus, some hot new arrivals.
-
The Most Talked-About Under-$800 Fashion Finds of the Summer? They're Right Here
Tassels, shell pendants, and silk scarves—oh my!
-
The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans and White T-Shirts
A highly chic outfit lies ahead.
-
I Just Got Back From Paris and Saw These 4 Summer Trends on the Chicest Women
French-girl summer.
-
Jacquemus Just Declared That This Subtle Style Accent Will Be Just as Popular in Summer 2026
The small detail creates a lasting impact.