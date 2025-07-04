Nobody Packs a Suitcase Like Emma Chamberlain—These 3 Trends Made Her Holiday Outfits So Chic

I'm convinced that Emma Chamberlain might be the savviest packer out there. Discover the three capsule wardrobe staples that elevated her South of France wardrobe.

@emmachamberlain wears white skirts, black ballet flats and short-sleeve blouses in the South of France.
(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

After years of overpacking and carting around far too many “just in case” options on every trip, I think I’ve finally landed on the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe—and it comes from paying careful attention to Emma Chamberlain's Instagram page. The influencer and presenter recently set off to the South of France, and while the scenery was as elegant as expected, it was her suitcase—more specifically, what she did with it—that taught me some valuable tips.

With a small edit of chic, versatile pieces, she managed to build an entire week of looks that felt stylish, effortless and—most impressively—not repetitive. From minimalist separates to go-with-everything flats, Chamberlain’s tightly edited wardrobe proved that I don’t need to take my whole wardrobe with me to feel well-dressed when away.

In fact, I'm taking all of my summer packing cues from her from here on out. Below, I break down the core pieces that make up Chamberlain’s South of France capsule wardrobe. Scroll on for the shortcut to a perfectly packed suitcase.

Discover Emma Chamberlain’s South of France Capsule Wardrobe:

1. Short-Sleeve Blouse

Emma Chamberlain leans on a railing in front of the ocean wearing a white short sleeve blouse and a white cotton skirt.

(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)

Style Notes: Let’s be honest—no tank top or plain tee can quite compete with the polished ease of a short-sleeve blouse. Chamberlain’s holiday edit included a lightweight, slightly structured version that she styled with tonal white pieces, adding a hint of femininity while still keeping things breezy and casual.

Shop Short Sleeve Blouses:

June Top -- Salt
Doen
June Top

Doen's pretty summer blouses are a fashion person's favourites.

Frill-Trimmed Cotton Vest Top
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Cotton Vest Top

Style this with denim or pair it with a swishy skirt.

White Cotton Button Through Bubble-Sleeve Top
Gap
White Cotton Button Through Bubble-Sleeve Top

This also comes in a dark navy shade.

2. White Maxi Skirt

Emma Chamberlain stands outfit wearing a white long pencil skirt with a black tank top and a blue hat.

(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)

Style Notes: When the heat hits, there are few pieces more practical—and prettier—than a long white skirt. Chamberlain’s version, worn with a basic tank, added lightness and elegance to her causal ensemble in one fell swoop.

Shop White Maxi Skirts:

hm,

H&M
Maxi Skirt

This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This swishy white skirt is perfect for high-summer styling.

MANGO, Flared Cotton Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Flared Cotton Skirt

This also comes in red and black.

Black Ballet Flats

Emma Chamberlain wears a black vest top with white shorts and black square-toe ballet flats.

(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)

Style Notes: Forget the heels, flip-flops and trainers—Chamberlain convinced me that black ballet flats are all my holiday wardrobe needs. Her square-toe version made several appearances across her trip, styled with everything from denim shorts to her structured white skirt. Comfortable enough for sightseeing but polished enough for dinner—she has me thoroughly convinced.

Shop Black Ballet Flats:

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

These also come in a pretty silver shade.

Asos Design Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Black
ASOS
Landmark Suede High-Vamp

There's something so elevated about the supple suede finish.

Selma Ballet Flats
G.H. Bass
Selma Ballet Flats

I own these flats myself, and they some of the most comfortable in my collection.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸