After years of overpacking and carting around far too many “just in case” options on every trip, I think I’ve finally landed on the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe—and it comes from paying careful attention to Emma Chamberlain's Instagram page. The influencer and presenter recently set off to the South of France, and while the scenery was as elegant as expected, it was her suitcase—more specifically, what she did with it—that taught me some valuable tips.

With a small edit of chic, versatile pieces, she managed to build an entire week of looks that felt stylish, effortless and—most impressively—not repetitive. From minimalist separates to go-with-everything flats, Chamberlain’s tightly edited wardrobe proved that I don’t need to take my whole wardrobe with me to feel well-dressed when away.

In fact, I'm taking all of my summer packing cues from her from here on out. Below, I break down the core pieces that make up Chamberlain’s South of France capsule wardrobe. Scroll on for the shortcut to a perfectly packed suitcase.

Discover Emma Chamberlain’s South of France Capsule Wardrobe:

1. Short-Sleeve Blouse

Style Notes: Let’s be honest—no tank top or plain tee can quite compete with the polished ease of a short-sleeve blouse. Chamberlain’s holiday edit included a lightweight, slightly structured version that she styled with tonal white pieces, adding a hint of femininity while still keeping things breezy and casual.

Shop Short Sleeve Blouses:

Doen June Top £168 SHOP NOW Doen's pretty summer blouses are a fashion person's favourites. H&M Frill-Trimmed Cotton Vest Top £16 SHOP NOW Style this with denim or pair it with a swishy skirt. Gap White Cotton Button Through Bubble-Sleeve Top £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dark navy shade.

2. White Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: When the heat hits, there are few pieces more practical—and prettier—than a long white skirt. Chamberlain’s version, worn with a basic tank, added lightness and elegance to her causal ensemble in one fell swoop.

Shop White Maxi Skirts:

H&M Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS—4XL. Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This swishy white skirt is perfect for high-summer styling. Mango Flared Cotton Skirt £46 SHOP NOW This also comes in red and black.

Black Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Forget the heels, flip-flops and trainers—Chamberlain convinced me that black ballet flats are all my holiday wardrobe needs. Her square-toe version made several appearances across her trip, styled with everything from denim shorts to her structured white skirt. Comfortable enough for sightseeing but polished enough for dinner—she has me thoroughly convinced.

Shop Black Ballet Flats: