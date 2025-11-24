Not a Sweater or a Blouse—This Top Trend Is the Key to Chicer Winter Outfits

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a white-collar black jacket with a miniskirt
(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
During the warmer months of the year, it's quite easy to figure out what to wear when you want your outfits to look special. It's significantly more difficult in the winter, when dressing for warmth must also be a priority, depending on where you live. Sure, you can always just wear a sweater, but knitwear doesn’t dress up and elevate your outfit in the way another winter top trend does. I was inspired to highlight said trend because Chase Sui Wonders, who has made quite a few red carpet appearances lately, just wore it on multiple occasions in one week.

The trend I’m referring to is button-front jackets, but worn as tops. They’re thicker and has more structure than, say, a button-front blouse, and can be made of a myriad of materials—from tweed to velvet to leather. On each occasion that Wonders has worn button-front jackets as tops over the past week, she paired them with a black miniskirt, tights, and pumps. Feel free to copy her repeated outfit formula for winter occasions to come in which you need to dress up a bit.

Scroll to see Wonders wearing the button-front jacket trend over the past week, and shop chic versions to add to your own winter wardrobe.

On Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a white-collar black jacket with a miniskirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a red top and black miniskirt on the red carpet

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a leather shirt jacket, black miniskirt, and black pumps on the GQ red carpet

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shop Button-Front Jacket Tops

