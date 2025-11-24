Not a Sweater or a Blouse—This Top Trend Is the Key to Chicer Winter Outfits

During the warmer months of the year, it's quite easy to figure out what to wear when you want your outfits to look special. It's significantly more difficult in the winter, when dressing for warmth must also be a priority, depending on where you live. Sure, you can always just wear a sweater, but knitwear doesn’t dress up and elevate your outfit in the way another winter top trend does. I was inspired to highlight said trend because Chase Sui Wonders, who has made quite a few red carpet appearances lately, just wore it on multiple occasions in one week.
The trend I’m referring to is button-front jackets, but worn as tops. They’re thicker and has more structure than, say, a button-front blouse, and can be made of a myriad of materials—from tweed to velvet to leather. On each occasion that Wonders has worn button-front jackets as tops over the past week, she paired them with a black miniskirt, tights, and pumps. Feel free to copy her repeated outfit formula for winter occasions to come in which you need to dress up a bit.
Scroll to see Wonders wearing the button-front jacket trend over the past week, and shop chic versions to add to your own winter wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.