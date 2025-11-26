How to Make a Boring Sweater Look Cooler: Buy This Pretty Under-$40 Accessories Trend

Is it just me, or is the accessories trend first spotted on the 2024 runways getting stronger than ever? The trend is floral brooches, and I suspect it is since Gracie Abrams just wore it for a night out with a very minimalist outfit. It can make just about any outfit look far more interesting. Even an all-black outfit can look cooler with just this one simple addition. Abrams wore a simple black crewneck sweatshirt, matching pants, and black leather flats. She held onto a bright-red clutch, but it was the floral brooch she added to her sweater that made the outfit significantly prettier.
The brooch trend has been gaining major momentum lately. At first, it was just a micro-trend, but then Tory Burch dropped that viral tank top with a brooch embellishment. Now, Alexa Chung's latest Madewell collab includes floral brooches in various colors, which feels very Tumblr coded, if you ask me. The pop of color against her black sweater was eye-catching and an undeniably chic addition to her otherwise basic outfit.
If you're into this affordable, tiny-but-mighty accessories trend, keep scrolling to re-create Abrams's outfit and shop similar brooches in various colors.
