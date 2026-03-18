Daisy Edgar-Jones is the quintessential cool British girl. Her perfect bangs always just fall so well on her face, and her outfits have a similar effortlessness to them. She slinks around in them on the streets of London, looking like she just threw them on. But in reality, Edgar-Jones just has that kind of intention and taste that can't be taught. She knows what works for her and she sticks to it.
The coat-and-boot combo is quietly becoming a go-to for cool women in London everywhere it seems, as we noted it as the most standout trend from this season's street style. Square-toeboots have been dominating, so it feels surprising to see pointed tips back on the rise. It makes sense, though, considering heels are also making a major comeback in 2026. Plus, if Edgar-Jones says it's cool, then it's cool. No other evidence needed.