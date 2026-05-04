Not Wide-Leg—The Fashion People In Their 30s and 60s Are Wearing These Elegant Trousers Instead

They feel neater, lighter and more comfortable as we move into the warmer months. Still simple and sleek, they make morning styling easy while delivering that polished finish that can be harder to achieve when warm-weather styling.
Suddenly spotting them everywhere, just this week, Elsa Hosk stepped out in an oversized trench and pointed-toe heels, with a pair of ankle-skimming trousers bringing a sharp, structured edge to the look. There’s something about that clean, cropped cut that elevates an outfit—offering a tailored feel that wide-leg styles don’t quite achieve. Plus, that subtle flash of skin adds a lightness that feels perfectly in tune with summer dressing.
Over in L.A., Meryl Streep made a case for the same silhouette. Dressed head-to-toe in black, save for a pair of burgundy loafers, her outfit could have felt heavy—but the cropped hemline broke things up just enough, keeping the look fresh.
Another reason I’m sold? Their versatility. Whilst wide-leg trousers often call for a heel to really land, cropped styles work just as well with flats as they do with something more elevated, making them a genuinely easy addition to any wardrobe.
Inspired by some of the most stylish women in their 30s and 60s, scroll on to discover and shop the best cropped trousers to wear now.
Shop Cropped Trousers:
H&M
Cigarette Trousers
While I love these in the dark brown, they also come in three other shades.
Mango
Straight-Cut Crop Trousers
Style these with loafers or wear them with pointed-toe heels.
COS
Slim-Leg Cropped Trousers
Cropped trousers are such a chic alternative to jeans for the warmer months.
With Nothing Underneath
Regent Cigarette Trouser
The wool composition ensures a comfortable finish.