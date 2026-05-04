Not Wide-Leg—The Fashion People In Their 30s and 60s Are Wearing These Elegant Trousers Instead

Chic with heels and flats, fashion people are swapping slouchy, wide-leg trousers for sleek, summer-ready cropped pairs this season.

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Elsa Hosk and Meryl Streep wear cropped trousers with pointed toe leggings and loafers.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa, Getty)
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Instead of high-volume wide-leg trousers, many of the chicest women I look to for styling inspiration have made a considered switch in their wardrobes, replacing their once-reached-for wide-leg trousers with ankle-grazing, cropped pairs.

They feel neater, lighter and more comfortable as we move into the warmer months. Still simple and sleek, they make morning styling easy while delivering that polished finish that can be harder to achieve when warm-weather styling.

Suddenly spotting them everywhere, just this week, Elsa Hosk stepped out in an oversized trench and pointed-toe heels, with a pair of ankle-skimming trousers bringing a sharp, structured edge to the look. There’s something about that clean, cropped cut that elevates an outfit—offering a tailored feel that wide-leg styles don’t quite achieve. Plus, that subtle flash of skin adds a lightness that feels perfectly in tune with summer dressing.

Influencer @hoskelsa wears black cropped trousers with a black trench coat and black pointed-toe shoes.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Over in L.A., Meryl Streep made a case for the same silhouette. Dressed head-to-toe in black, save for a pair of burgundy loafers, her outfit could have felt heavy—but the cropped hemline broke things up just enough, keeping the look fresh.

Meryl Streep wears cropped trousers with burgundy loafers and a black embroidered jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another reason I’m sold? Their versatility. Whilst wide-leg trousers often call for a heel to really land, cropped styles work just as well with flats as they do with something more elevated, making them a genuinely easy addition to any wardrobe.

Inspired by some of the most stylish women in their 30s and 60s, scroll on to discover and shop the best cropped trousers to wear now.

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