Every year around this time, I hit a point where my brain can no longer process another coat. I’m starting to fantasize about warmer weather, ocean water, and the feeling of slipping into something breezy instead of bundling up into layers. So when I spent the first week of this month staying next to the ocean at The Shelbourne in Miami, I immediately started planning to spend every consecutive winter somewhere warmer, as one does. And thus beings, the packing list that can carry me through every beach vacation to come.
I’ve now edited that list down to the pieces I know I’ll actually wear—keeping in mind that there are colder days in beach towns during the winter that must be kept in mind. From easy linen pants for beach-to-dinner moments, playful sets that photograph beautifully, and the one-piece swimsuit I always feel confident in. If you’re headed somewhere warm, here’s everything I’m packing (and why each thing earned a spot in the suitcase).
Linen Pants
I think of this outfit as the ultimate winter vacation look. The linen pants can keep you comfortable at the peak heat of the day and the colder moments that follow. Plus, this halter top is something you’ll be able to wear again and again.
Susana Monaco
Urban Halter Top
LIONESS
Ride With Me Pant
Aureum
Vita Earrings
Long Sleeve Maxi Dresses
I tend to save long sleeve maxi dresses for the colder months in south Florida. A fun printed moment will never not be a vibe.
Retrofete
Opaline Dress
Jennifer Behr
Atrani Necklace
Playful Matching Sets
You can never have enough matching sets especially when visiting a warm weather destination. I love throwing something like this one anytime I’m in a rush or want to look put together, this one from Zimmermann is straight out of my dreams.
Zimmermann
Awaken cropped lace-trimmed cotton and silk-blend top
Zimmermann
Awaken lace-trimmed cotton and silk-blend crepe de chine shorts
Bucket Hats
I’ve found one of the greatest upgrades to my vacation wardrobe have been hats that are easy to pack and go with everything. A bucket hat like this does it all and also if you have a poplin skirt in your repertoire you can’t go wrong.
Maison Ola
Le Kim
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt
Thong Sandals
Give me an ocean view and a luxe pair of thong sandals and I’m sold. I consider this minimal shoe trend to be non-negotiable when packing these days. They work with everything—linen pants, swimsuits, maxi dresses—and they instantly make outfits feel beachy without being too casual.
Abercrombie
Thong Sandals
COS
Merino Wool Polo Shirt
SNDYS
X Revolve Linen Pants
One Piece
The one-piece I always pack is the one I feel most confident in. A simple, sculpted suit is perfect for days when you want to swim, read, repeat without worrying about adjusting anything.
