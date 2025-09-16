Coach Is Sending a PSA: These Are the 6 Accessory Trends Set to Define Spring 2026

There are a great many fashion brands that include accessories as part of their collections, but far fewer are known for being leaders in the accessories realm. Coach is one of those select few. Since Coach's inception in 1941, its leather goods and accessories have been revered, and they remain highly coveted to this day. In recent years, the brand has experienced a resurgence, as the younger generation of fashion lovers has taken to its pieces. Coach's S/S 26 collection is a reflection of this, as look after look that went down the runway was undoubtedly created with Gen Z and its affinity for new accessory trends in mind.
For S/S 26, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers embraced a neutral palette that allowed the accessories to shine. The silhouettes were relaxed and casual, and the looks, many of which included baggy trousers paired with shrunken outerwear on top, looked like something you'd see on a cool, polished New Yorker. While the models' footwear may have been chunky and utilitarian, the pieces paired with them were often in contrast. The resulting looks were fresh and wearable.
Scroll to find out which accessory trends Coach is making happen for spring 2026 and see some of the well-dressed celebrities who dotted the front row.
Pouch-Pendant Necklaces and Scarves Worn as Chokers
Pendant necklaces have been prominent on the runways of NYFW S/S 26, and Coach found an inventive way to embrace the spring necklace trend. In keeping with its distinction of being a longtime purveyor of leather goods, Vevers nodded to that via leather kisslock pouch pendants, which hung around almost every model's neck.
Speaking of neckwear, while spring 2025 was all about scarves tied at the waist like a belt, spring 2026 is poised to be all about scarves tied around the neck, mimicking a choker necklace. If there's one thing the fashion crowd loves, it's new ways to wear a silky scarf. And even better if it's paired with a pouch-pendant necklace, as it frequently was on the Coach runway.
Side-Buckle Belts
Some of the best trends are ones we can partake in using items that are already in our wardrobe, and a major one was introduced on the Coach S/S 26 runway. All you have to do is move the buckle of your leather belt to one side of your body. In instance after instance, models were styled in baggy trousers with leather belts in which the buckle was placed at their hip bone. It's a simple styling trick that you could easily start incorporating into your outfits today, and I'm sure Coach has lots of chic belts to do so with in the pipeline.
Kiss-Lock Bags
Vintage-inspired kisslock bags are a style Coach has already brought back, but it's leaning into the style even more so with it's S/S 26 collection. Multiple models carried kisslock pouches, and even barrel bags (including the soon-to-be-released Kisslock Barrel Bag (which is sure to be Coach's next It bag) and bucket bags were adorned with kisslock features.
Clip-On Ties
Given the acute popularity of the necktie trend, I wasn't surprised to see that the next iteration is here: clip-on ties. On the Coach runway, the printed ties were clipped haphazardly onto denim jackets and vests, and bomber jackets. With this quirky trend, the less perfect it is, the better.
Just One Earring
The trend of wearing just one oversized earring goes in and out of relevance every few years, but if the Coach runway is an indication, it's back for spring 2026. For the most impact, mimic the models and opt for an earring that's oversized and preferably geometric.
