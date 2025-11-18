Soft Elegance Is Trending—Dakota Fanning Looks Like She Stepped Out of a Pre-Raphaelite Painting in This Dress

Australian brand Zimmermann touched down in Los Angeles last week, gathering dozens of stylish people at the Chateau Marmont for a riotous dinner party on a rainy night. Founders Nicky Zimmermann and Simone Zimmermann hosted the event to celebrate the Cruise 2026 collection, dubbed Twisted Romance. Dressed from head to toe in the new pieces, guests included Dakota Fanning, Rita Ora, Zoey Deutch, Emma Roberts, Halle Bailey, Bella Heathcote, Anna Diop, and more.
While everyone looked spectacular in their Zimmermann pieces, I immediately zeroed in on Fanning's ethereal dress. Her Rebellion Lantern Gown features painterly ocean motifs like shells, waves, and ships. While sequins, leather, and lamé are everywhere during the holiday season, they're far from your only options. If you prefer pastels to paillettes, consider emulating Fanning by wearing romantic, breezy pieces with watercolor-like prints. Scroll down to see what Fanning and other attendees wore to the party and shop their outfits.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.