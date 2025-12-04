Celine's Latest 2026 Drop Is Pure Joy—The Accessories Are Just So Fun

The new campaign—Infinite Possibilities—is wonderful.

Celine charms
(Image credit: Celine)
By
published
in News

Everyone in fashion is talking about Celine. Michael Rider's debut collection certainly had me clutching my pearls with his French-American take on preppy-bourgeois style. The accessories, both in the stellar debut and his latest spring 2026 show, certainly stood out. Ahem, the Luggage Smile bag (as seen on A$AP Rocky). Well, the latest drop of accessories—charms, specifically—is also nothing but pure joy.

This spring 2026 collection of charms embodies true personal expression with decorative pendants that can be mixed and matched to make a statement. To coincide with this playful collection, Celine also released a campaign, entitled Infinite Possibilities, featuring the charms in unique and fun settings. Keep scrolling to check out the campaign and shop charms.

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine charms

(Image credit: Celine)
