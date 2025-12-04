Celine's Latest 2026 Drop Is Pure Joy—The Accessories Are Just So Fun

This spring 2026 collection of charms embodies true personal expression with decorative pendants that can be mixed and matched to make a statement. To coincide with this playful collection, Celine also released a campaign, entitled Infinite Possibilities, featuring the charms in unique and fun settings. Keep scrolling to check out the campaign and shop charms.
Celine Charms Triomphe Dice in Enamel and Aluminium
Celine Charms Berlingot in Resin and Brass With Rhodium Finish
Celine Charms Arc De Triomphe in Brass With Gold Finish
