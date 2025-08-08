Update: The Pant Trend Every Cool It Girl Is Obsessed With Will Be Just as Popular This Fall

Something I know to be true is that if Hailey Bieber is wearing something right before a new season begins, everyone else will also be wearing that trend during the upcoming season. But with this particular trend, it's something everyone is already wearing. What I predict will be different this fall is the version of the trend everyone will be wearing, and yes, it's the one Bieber just wore while shopping in Beverly Hills.
The trend is capri trousers, which are a bit different from the capris everyone has been wearing this summer. The current season has been dominated by pull-on capris and leggings, but I predict the capri style to take over this fall will be ones with trouser details, such as a traditional zip-up fly with a button, pockets, and belt loops. This version of the capri trend makes perfect sense, as polished tailoring is always a key component of fall dressing. Bieber paired her black capri trousers with a black tee and her go-to summer shoes: kitten-heel flip-flops. For fall, I could see her wearing the same pants with a sporty funnel-neck jacket (which is a major trend for the season) and elegant pumps. Stay tuned.
Keep scrolling to shop capri trousers to wear now and this fall.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.