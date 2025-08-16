Hold the Black Flats—Wearing This Shoe Color With Dresses Will Get You More Compliments

Listen—black flats are hard to top. It's one of the few shoes you could get away with wearing every single day. But I think we can all agree they’re not the most exciting option, and experimenting with shoe colors to swap black for is one of my go-to styling tricks. The shoe color trend I find myself swapping black ones for more often than not is red. Red shoes are not new or particularly revolutionary, but that pop of color never fails to transform an outfit, and they weirdly work with anything they're paired with. And I kid you not—every single time I wear red flats with an outfit, I get compliments.
Celebrities like Bella Hadid are also very much in-the-know about the outfit-transforming capabilities of red flats, and Maude Apatow is the latest of many examples. She was recently photographed attending an event in L.A. wearing a dress that would've certainly looked good with black flats, but opting to wear red Mary Janes with her red-and-white gingham Frankies Bikinis dress was undoubtedly more of an eye-catching move. If I had to guess, I'd say that she probably received several compliments on her outfit.
Keep scrolling to shop Apatow's look for yourself, along with my favorite red flats on the internet.
