This Easy Denim Update Will Make Your Outfits Look On-Trend This Fall

Various women wearing dark wash denim outfits
(Image credit: @sylviemus_; Zimmermann/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Getty Images)
Judith Jones's avatar
By
published
in Features

Denim is a year-round staple, but there's no question it becomes a power player in fall—a piece we rely on from day to night as the cooler temps hit and the backbone to some of our coolest autumn looks.

There's one chic and easy denim update you can make this fall that will have you looking 100% on-trend: the simple action of swapping your casual light washes for a dark wash denim piece. Whether you opt for a pair of wide-leg jeans, a denim barn jacket, or an inky midi dress, thanks to its deeper indigo tone, dark wash denim can be just as appropriate for the workplace as it can for a night out—giving off a pulled together and polished look.

The indigo denim trend was as spotted in a whole host of the fall 2025 collections—from the double denim looks at Ulla Johnson to the A-line skirt sets at Zimmermann and the sleek split-hem jeans at Tory Burch—cementing its status as one of the must-have pieces for the new season.

Keep scrolling below to see some of our favorite dark wash denim looks on the FW 25 runways and on the fashion set then shop the coolest dark wash denim pieces to add to your wardrobe this season.

Dark Wash Denim on the Fall 2025 Runways:

Woman in dark wash denim jacket and jeans

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in dark wash jeans and tan jacket

(Image credit: Zimmermann/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in shirt and dark-wash jeans on the Tory Burch FW25 runway

(Image credit: Tory Burch/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Dark Wash Denim on the Fashion Set:

Woman in dark wash denim jeans and white tank top

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Woman in dark was denim skirt and short with brown suede knee-high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woman in dark wash denim jeans and cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favorite Dark Wash Denim Pieces:

Explore More:
Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Associate Shopping Director

Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸