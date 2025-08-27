This Easy Denim Update Will Make Your Outfits Look On-Trend This Fall

Denim is a year-round staple, but there's no question it becomes a power player in fall—a piece we rely on from day to night as the cooler temps hit and the backbone to some of our coolest autumn looks.
There's one chic and easy denim update you can make this fall that will have you looking 100% on-trend: the simple action of swapping your casual light washes for a dark wash denim piece. Whether you opt for a pair of wide-leg jeans, a denim barn jacket, or an inky midi dress, thanks to its deeper indigo tone, dark wash denim can be just as appropriate for the workplace as it can for a night out—giving off a pulled together and polished look.
The indigo denim trend was as spotted in a whole host of the fall 2025 collections—from the double denim looks at Ulla Johnson to the A-line skirt sets at Zimmermann and the sleek split-hem jeans at Tory Burch—cementing its status as one of the must-have pieces for the new season.
Keep scrolling below to see some of our favorite dark wash denim looks on the FW 25 runways and on the fashion set then shop the coolest dark wash denim pieces to add to your wardrobe this season.
Dark Wash Denim on the Fall 2025 Runways:
Dark Wash Denim on the Fashion Set:
Shop Our Favorite Dark Wash Denim Pieces:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Trouser-style dark wash jeans look chic and polished—perfect for the office or an evening out.
jcrew
Patch-Pocket Shift Dress in Denim
One very chic way to wear the trend this season.
Ulla Johnson
The Agata Denim Cape Jacket
Straight off the runway and into your closet.
ZARA
Zw Collection Denim Midi Dress
A denim midi dress is incredibly versatile. Style with knee-high boots once the temps start to drop.
jcrew
Denim Trouser Jean
J.Crew's dark wash denim options are so good this season.
jcrew
Cropped Barn Jacket in Denim
There's nothing more *fall* than this denim barn jacket.
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Straight Leg Jeans
My favorite jeans now come in the chicest dark wash hue.
ZARA
Zw Collection Denim Midi Skirt
Style this chic skirt with a t-shirt now and a cashmere cardigan once the autumn temps hit.
Agolde
Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Wear with heels and flats alike.
Anthropologie
Maeve Denim Barn Coat
A barn jacket to love.
H&M
Ava Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
So good for the price.
Slvrlake
Sophie Jeans
Slvrlake jeans are always worth the splurge.
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Crossover Button Skort
I love the idea of styling this cute skirt with a turtleneck and tights once fall rolls around.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
The perfect '90s silhouette.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waisted Mom Fit Shorts
While it's still warm out, opt for a chic pair of dark wash denim shorts.
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
A baggy silhouette that is as comfortable as it is chic.
MW
Denim Patch Pocket Button-Up Top
A modern take on the denim button-down.
jcrew
Full-Length Slim-Wide Jean
This pair gets rave reviews.
ZARA
Zw Collection Denim Long Shorts
The Bermuda shorts trend is still going strong.
Reformation
Hazel Low Rise Denim Mini Skirt
This denim skirt would look great with burgundy hues.
ZARA
Lace Denim Shirt
A very pretty denim shirt.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Front seams, a wide-leg, and a dark wash—very fall 2025.
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.