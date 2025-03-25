The Elevated Alternative to Black Loafers I Keep Seeing on the Streets of Paris

Though I may not be physically strolling the streets of Paris, my virtual gaze is firmly fixed on the city's fashion elite. Each day, I immerse myself in the sublime world of Parisian street style through Instagram and paparazzi sites, observing the stylish choices of trendsetting fashion people. This week, I was captivated by a delightful shift: Chic dressers in Paris are gracefully trading their classic black loafers for a more sumptuous alternative—burgundy loafers.

A notable example is Kendall Jenner, who was recently seen in Paris. While on the set of L'Oréal's latest campaign at the Louvre, she wore a suede burgundy blazer that perfectly complemented her white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans. The standout piece of her outfit was her burgundy penny loafers from Thursday Boots, which featured a chunky lug sole for added comfort and traction.

On Kendall Jenner: Thursday Boots Penny Loafers

I'm not suggesting that black loafers have fallen out of favor, but if you're yearning to elevate your denim ensembles with a touch of richness and personality, a burgundy pair is the way to go. Keep scrolling to snag Jenner's exact loafers and shop other burgundy options that will infuse your wardrobe with warmth and style.

