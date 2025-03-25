The Elevated Alternative to Black Loafers I Keep Seeing on the Streets of Paris

Though I may not be physically strolling the streets of Paris, my virtual gaze is firmly fixed on the city's fashion elite. Each day, I immerse myself in the sublime world of Parisian street style through Instagram and paparazzi sites, observing the stylish choices of trendsetting fashion people. This week, I was captivated by a delightful shift: Chic dressers in Paris are gracefully trading their classic black loafers for a more sumptuous alternative—burgundy loafers.

A notable example is Kendall Jenner, who was recently seen in Paris. While on the set of L'Oréal's latest campaign at the Louvre, she wore a suede burgundy blazer that perfectly complemented her white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans. The standout piece of her outfit was her burgundy penny loafers from Thursday Boots, which featured a chunky lug sole for added comfort and traction.

Kendall Jenner wears a red blazer, white T-shirt, jeans and burgundy lug-sole loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Thursday Boots Penny Loafers ($140)

I'm not suggesting that black loafers have fallen out of favor, but if you're yearning to elevate your denim ensembles with a touch of richness and personality, a burgundy pair is the way to go. Keep scrolling to snag Jenner's exact loafers and shop other burgundy options that will infuse your wardrobe with warmth and style.

Shop Kendall Jenner's burgundy loafers:

Penny | Burgundy
Thursday Boots
Penny Loafers

These also come in a platform version.

Shop other chic burgundy loafers:

Loafers With High Vamp
ZARA
Loafers With High Vamp

The minimal stitching is so sleek.

G.h.bass Weejuns® Whitney Super Lug Loafers
G.h.bass
Weejuns Whitney Super Lug Loafers

The G.H.Bass Weejuns were the first penny loafers ever introduced.

Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafer
Tory Burch
Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafers

Designer-sale alert!

Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers

These are on my wish list.

Dr Martens Penton Arcadia Leather Loafers
Dr. Martens
Penton Arcadia Leather Loafers

Pair these with a miniskirt and a cardigan on a warm spring day.

Madison Burgundy Box Leather
STEVE MADDEN
Madison Loafers

Hurry, these are selling out quickly!

Milton Leather Penny Loafers
Marc Fisher
Milton Leather Penny Loafers

Marc Fisher makes the cutest flats.

