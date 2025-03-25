The Elevated Alternative to Black Loafers I Keep Seeing on the Streets of Paris
Though I may not be physically strolling the streets of Paris, my virtual gaze is firmly fixed on the city's fashion elite. Each day, I immerse myself in the sublime world of Parisian street style through Instagram and paparazzi sites, observing the stylish choices of trendsetting fashion people. This week, I was captivated by a delightful shift: Chic dressers in Paris are gracefully trading their classic black loafers for a more sumptuous alternative—burgundy loafers.
A notable example is Kendall Jenner, who was recently seen in Paris. While on the set of L'Oréal's latest campaign at the Louvre, she wore a suede burgundy blazer that perfectly complemented her white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans. The standout piece of her outfit was her burgundy penny loafers from Thursday Boots, which featured a chunky lug sole for added comfort and traction.
On Kendall Jenner: Thursday Boots Penny Loafers ($140)
I'm not suggesting that black loafers have fallen out of favor, but if you're yearning to elevate your denim ensembles with a touch of richness and personality, a burgundy pair is the way to go. Keep scrolling to snag Jenner's exact loafers and shop other burgundy options that will infuse your wardrobe with warmth and style.
Shop Kendall Jenner's burgundy loafers:
Shop other chic burgundy loafers:
The G.H.Bass Weejuns were the first penny loafers ever introduced.
Pair these with a miniskirt and a cardigan on a warm spring day.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
