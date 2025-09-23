I’m a Gen Z Fashion Editor—This Is the NYC-Approved Fall 2025 Outfit Trend I’m Copying Bar for Bar

It’s officially fall, and I, for one, already miss summer, but I’m excited to continue ideating fall outfits. I prepared a bit during the summer with fall 2025 outfit trend moodboards, but something was always missing. None of the looks I was saving were totally resonating with me, until I saw Tessa Thompson’s recent outfit in New York , and this look was the epitome of NYC’s chic essence.
She wore an unforgettable, elegant ensemble consisting of a black, lightweight coat layered over a luxe plisse skirt to add texture, a chocolate-hued shoulder bag, and brown ruched leather loafers. Thompson also wore a few gold accessories and black Chanel sunglasses to dress up her outfit. The look was perfection, from the layering to the unexpected twist of wearing loafers rather than a pair of point-toe heels or ballet flats. This outfit inspired me to pair unlikely items together, a styling trick all the NYC cool girls tend to turn to when in a rut getting dressed. This is the one outfit I feel confident copying for fall 2025, as it’s not only appropriate for the streets of NYC, but it looks comfortable without compromising style.
If you’re on the hunt for a new fall 2025 outfit idea, keep scrolling to recreate Thompson’s look and shop other similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.