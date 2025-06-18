Step Away From the Black Leggings—This Is the Low-Key Legging Color Trend You'll See Everywhere This Summer
If you hate wearing black leggings in the summer (which I get, trust me) but still need to wear them for Pilates and such, there are other trend-forward options, and legging expert Jennifer Lopez just found the perfect swap for your black ones. While entering a studio in L.A. this week, Lopez was spotted wearing one of her typical well-accessorized legging-and-sneaker outfits, and the low-key color of her leggings instantly caught my attention.
I'm honestly very picky about leggings and kind of hate most colored ones, but the trend Lopez wore has me intrigued because they're just as neutral and versatile as black ones. The legging color in question is brown, which makes perfect sense, as the hue continues to be one of the top trends of 2025. Lopez's leggings are a chic sienna brown, but I've also seen tons of chocolate-brown leggings on the market recently. I don't know about you, but I'm now inspired to make a purchase after wearing nothing but black leggings for, well, years. Keep scrolling to join me.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jacket; Dior Large D-Journey Bag ($5300)
Shop Chic Brown Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
