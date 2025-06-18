Step Away From the Black Leggings—This Is the Low-Key Legging Color Trend You'll See Everywhere This Summer

If you hate wearing black leggings in the summer (which I get, trust me) but still need to wear them for Pilates and such, there are other trend-forward options, and legging expert Jennifer Lopez just found the perfect swap for your black ones. While entering a studio in L.A. this week, Lopez was spotted wearing one of her typical well-accessorized legging-and-sneaker outfits, and the low-key color of her leggings instantly caught my attention.

I'm honestly very picky about leggings and kind of hate most colored ones, but the trend Lopez wore has me intrigued because they're just as neutral and versatile as black ones. The legging color in question is brown, which makes perfect sense, as the hue continues to be one of the top trends of 2025. Lopez's leggings are a chic sienna brown, but I've also seen tons of chocolate-brown leggings on the market recently. I don't know about you, but I'm now inspired to make a purchase after wearing nothing but black leggings for, well, years. Keep scrolling to join me.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a tan jacket, brown leggings, and white sneakers

(Image credit: LESE/RMLA/Spot/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jacket; Dior Large D-Journey Bag ($5300)

Shop Chic Brown Leggings

Lululemon, Wunder Under SmoothCover High-Rise Tight 28"
Lululemon
Wunder Under SmoothCover High-Rise Tights 28" in Lava Cake

High Waist Airlift Legging
Alo
High Waist Airlift Leggings in Espresso

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings in Brown Teak

'vuori Allthefeels™ Leggings
Vuori
Allthefeels Leggings in Java

Cootry Plus Size Leggings for Women With Pockets High Waist Buttery Soft Workout Yoga Pants Brown 3xl
COOTRY
High Waist Leggings in Brown

Ribbed Legging
YEAR OF OURS
Ribbed Leggings in Cappuccino

Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings in Brown Bitter

Butter Luxe Legging
COMMANDO
Butter Luxe Leggings in Chocolate

High Waist Legging
ÉTERNE
High Waist Leggings in Chocolate

High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings
FP Movement
High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings in Chocolate

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

