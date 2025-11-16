No Buttons, Not Double-Breasted—This Is the Classic Coat Trend Kendall, Dakota and Anya Are Wearing Instead

Winter’s drizzly days are settling in, and if you still haven’t chosen the coat that’s going to carry you through the season, time is very much ticking. Unfortunately, I’m in this exact predicament myself. I’ve spent weeks mulling over the many chic styles filling the rails right now. The ultra-elegant funnel-neck coats have definitely tempted me, and I’m still drawn to the always-sleek double-breasted silhouettes. But recently, after noticing several of my favourite celebrities rally around a truly timeless—not trendy—shape, my decision has been made.
Relaxed by nature but undeniably refined, I'm newly inspired to shop a chic belted coat this winter. Free from fussy buttons or excess embellishment, the soft, sweeping fabric folds neatly around the waist, cocooning you in warmth while delivering an elegant silhouette.
Whilst Kendall layered a classic belted coat over jeans and boots for a low-key daytime look, Anya chose a crisp white version to top her evening ensemble, paired with tonal white heels. Dakota, meanwhile, draped a chocolate-brown style over knee-high boots and finished the look with a deep red bag—a colour combination I haven’t stopped thinking about.
Working just as well with your everyday rotation and denim as it does with your evening wardrobe, the belted coat might just be the season's smartest buy.
Read on to discover my edit of the best wrap coats to shop now.
Shop Belted Coats:
H&M
Tie-Belt Coat
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
Zara
Long Wool Coat With Belt
This coat comes up slightly larger than usual, so consider sizing down.
