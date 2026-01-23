Forget Black Loafers—Every Chic Person In Hollywood Is Opting for This Color Trend Instead

Black loafers are great because they're a classic shoe that goes with everything. They have a bit of a schoolgirl charm and they're often just as comfortable as sneakers but with a far more elevated feel. Everyone has been wearing them, from cool New Yorkers to just about every stylish celebrity in Hollywood. But in recent months, a new preferred color has emerged, as seen recently on Kirsten Dunst.

The actress was recently spotted out in a blue baseball cap and black sweater, styled with brown pants that matched the shade of her suede loafers. Typically, most people would just throw on a pair of loafers that matched the sweater but Dunst's styling feels far less expected.

Brown is just as much a neutral as black and yet most people don't own a pair of loafers in that shade. As demonstrated by Dunst, it's a great option if you want something that feels a bit different but not too different. And it'll also look just as good with all of the black (or brown) in your closet.

Shop similar loafers, below.

