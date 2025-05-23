9 Outfit Trends That Look Just as Cool Now as They Did in the '90s

In this day and age, we love to refer back to prior decades for outfit inspiration, but none have had quite the hold on us that the '90s have. Speaking from my own personal perspective, almost every outfit I'm drawn to in the wild is '90s-inspired. '90s outfits are often minimal and effortless, but not boring, and it's impossible to not look like a cool fashion person when wearing one.

In case you're in need of new outfit inspiration from time to time, like me, I compiled nine standout ones that would look relevant and cool in 1995 or 2025—and they happen to all be perfect for summer and likely contain pieces that are already hanging in your closet. Included in these outfits you'll see slip skirts, cardigans, capris, boat-neck tanks, and even leopard-print pants.

Intrigued? You must have good taste. Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with nine '90s outfit trends fashion people are wearing, and shop key pieces.

Fitted Blazer + Knee-Length Slip Skirt + Slingback Heels

The last time we saw knee skirts reach the level of popularity they're at right now was in the 1990s. If you really want to embrace the decade, pair yours with a fitted blazer and slingback heels, as Anne Laure-Mais recently did.

'90s-inspired outfit including a black leather blazer and polka-dot skirt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Look

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

New Gwen Slip Skirt in Floral
J.Crew
New Gwen Slip Skirt in Floral

Zen Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Tony Bianco
Zen Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps

Capri Pants + Matching Top + Wedge Sandals

The capri pant trend is still going strong, and for a no-brainer, '90s-coded outfit, get a set with a matching top add add a pair of wedge sandals. (Kitten heels or flip-flops will also help you embrace the look of the decade.)

'90s-inspired outfit including

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop the Look

Jasmine Linen Top
Reformation
Jasmine Linen Top in Tomato Check

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants in Tomato Check

Vinyl Wedge Sandals
ZARA
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

Sleeveless Turtleneck + Ankle-Length Trousers + Square-Toe Sandals

This easy, Gwyneth Paltrow-circa-1997 outfit will work beautifully for everything from a day in the office to the airport.

'90s-inspired outfit including a turtleneck tank and trousers

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Look

Rowyn Cashmere Turtleneck Tank
Reformation
Rowyn Cashmere Turtleneck Tank

High Waist Ankle Length Pants
ZARA
High Waist Ankle Length Pants

Vince Ona Sandals
Shopbop
Vince Ona Sandals

Boatneck Tank + Leather Belt + Baggy-Straight Jeans + Almond-Toe Ballet Flats

Boatneck tanks have been *the* go-to summer basic trend for the past few years, and I love the '90s feel it gives to anything its paired with.

'90s-inspired outfit including a black tank top and jeans

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop the Look

Reformation Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Jeffrey Campbell, Hinted Pointed Toe Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flats

T-Shirt Mini Dress + Knee Boots

One of the simplest '90s outfit trends out there right now is a simple T-shirt dress and knee boots. Always chic, never complicated.

'90s-inspired outfit including a T-shirt dress and knee boots

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Shop the Look

Microfiber T-Shirt Dress
H&M
Microfiber T-Shirt Dress

Hedda Knee High Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hedda Knee High Boots

Crewneck Cardigan + Denim Miniskirt + Animal-Print Bag + High-Heel Mule Sandals

If you're always looking for fresh ways to style a cardigan, this one's for you. Just add a denim miniskirt and '90s-coded accessories and you're done.

'90s-inspired outfit including a cardigan, denim miniskirt, and heels

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop the Look

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Levi's Icon Skirt
Levi's
Icon Skirt

Staud Brigitte Mules
Staud
Brigitte Mules

Sofia Tote
Reformation
Sofia Tote

Polo-Neck Sweater + Vintage Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots

Polo necks can give your outfits more of a preppy '90s look, but if you pair them with vintage jeans (or jeans that just look vintage) and sleek boots (or pumps), your polo will look cool and modern—but still with a hint of a '90s vibe.

'90s-inspired outfit including a polo-neck sweater, jeans, and boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Look

Banana Republic, Cashmere Rugby Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Cashmere Rugby Sweater Polo

Paige, Arellia Barrel Leg Jeans
Paige
Arellia Barrel Leg Jeans

Pointed Toe Bootie
MANGO
Pointed Toe Booties

Button-Down Top + Leopard Trousers + Loafers

Leopard is undoubtedly the print most associated with the '90s, and leopard-print pants are actually easier to style than you think. Pair them with a simple top and loafers for an elevated look.

'90s-inspired outfit including a black top, leopard-print pants, and loafers

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop the Look

Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
jcrew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen

Leopard Print Wide Leg Pants
& Other Stories
Leopard Print Wide Leg Pants

G.h.bass Weejuns® Whitney Loafers
G.H.Bass
Weejuns Whitney Loafers

Cardigan + White Midi Dress + Slingback Ballet Flats

For a simple, pretty summer outfit, take a cue from Aimee Song and layer a classic cardigan over a white midi dress and finish things of with slingback flats.

'90s-inspired outfit including a white dress and cardigan

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop the Look

New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
J.Crew
New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton

Embroidered Midi Dress in Ramie
J.Crew
Embroidered Midi Dress in Ramie

The Crosby Flat
MARGAUX
The Crosby Flats

