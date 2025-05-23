9 Outfit Trends That Look Just as Cool Now as They Did in the '90s

In this day and age, we love to refer back to prior decades for outfit inspiration, but none have had quite the hold on us that the '90s have. Speaking from my own personal perspective, almost every outfit I'm drawn to in the wild is '90s-inspired. '90s outfits are often minimal and effortless, but not boring, and it's impossible to not look like a cool fashion person when wearing one.

In case you're in need of new outfit inspiration from time to time, like me, I compiled nine standout ones that would look relevant and cool in 1995 or 2025—and they happen to all be perfect for summer and likely contain pieces that are already hanging in your closet. Included in these outfits you'll see slip skirts, cardigans, capris, boat-neck tanks, and even leopard-print pants.

Intrigued? You must have good taste. Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with nine '90s outfit trends fashion people are wearing, and shop key pieces.

Fitted Blazer + Knee-Length Slip Skirt + Slingback Heels

The last time we saw knee skirts reach the level of popularity they're at right now was in the 1990s. If you really want to embrace the decade, pair yours with a fitted blazer and slingback heels, as Anne Laure-Mais recently did.

Shop the Look

Capri Pants + Matching Top + Wedge Sandals

The capri pant trend is still going strong, and for a no-brainer, '90s-coded outfit, get a set with a matching top add add a pair of wedge sandals. (Kitten heels or flip-flops will also help you embrace the look of the decade.)

Shop the Look

Reformation Jasmine Linen Top in Tomato Check $78 SHOP NOW Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants in Tomato Check $148 SHOP NOW ZARA Vinyl Wedge Sandals $70 SHOP NOW

Sleeveless Turtleneck + Ankle-Length Trousers + Square-Toe Sandals

This easy, Gwyneth Paltrow-circa-1997 outfit will work beautifully for everything from a day in the office to the airport.

Shop the Look

Boatneck Tank + Leather Belt + Baggy-Straight Jeans + Almond-Toe Ballet Flats

Boatneck tanks have been *the* go-to summer basic trend for the past few years, and I love the '90s feel it gives to anything its paired with.

Shop the Look

T-Shirt Mini Dress + Knee Boots

One of the simplest '90s outfit trends out there right now is a simple T-shirt dress and knee boots. Always chic, never complicated.

Shop the Look

Crewneck Cardigan + Denim Miniskirt + Animal-Print Bag + High-Heel Mule Sandals

If you're always looking for fresh ways to style a cardigan, this one's for you. Just add a denim miniskirt and '90s-coded accessories and you're done.

Shop the Look

Polo-Neck Sweater + Vintage Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots

Polo necks can give your outfits more of a preppy '90s look, but if you pair them with vintage jeans (or jeans that just look vintage) and sleek boots (or pumps), your polo will look cool and modern—but still with a hint of a '90s vibe.

Shop the Look

Button-Down Top + Leopard Trousers + Loafers

Leopard is undoubtedly the print most associated with the '90s, and leopard-print pants are actually easier to style than you think. Pair them with a simple top and loafers for an elevated look.

Shop the Look

jcrew Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen $98 $57 SHOP NOW & Other Stories Leopard Print Wide Leg Pants $129 $77 SHOP NOW G.H.Bass Weejuns Whitney Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Cardigan + White Midi Dress + Slingback Ballet Flats

For a simple, pretty summer outfit, take a cue from Aimee Song and layer a classic cardigan over a white midi dress and finish things of with slingback flats.

Shop the Look