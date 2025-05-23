9 Outfit Trends That Look Just as Cool Now as They Did in the '90s
In this day and age, we love to refer back to prior decades for outfit inspiration, but none have had quite the hold on us that the '90s have. Speaking from my own personal perspective, almost every outfit I'm drawn to in the wild is '90s-inspired. '90s outfits are often minimal and effortless, but not boring, and it's impossible to not look like a cool fashion person when wearing one.
In case you're in need of new outfit inspiration from time to time, like me, I compiled nine standout ones that would look relevant and cool in 1995 or 2025—and they happen to all be perfect for summer and likely contain pieces that are already hanging in your closet. Included in these outfits you'll see slip skirts, cardigans, capris, boat-neck tanks, and even leopard-print pants.
Intrigued? You must have good taste. Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with nine '90s outfit trends fashion people are wearing, and shop key pieces.
Fitted Blazer + Knee-Length Slip Skirt + Slingback Heels
The last time we saw knee skirts reach the level of popularity they're at right now was in the 1990s. If you really want to embrace the decade, pair yours with a fitted blazer and slingback heels, as Anne Laure-Mais recently did.
Shop the Look
Capri Pants + Matching Top + Wedge Sandals
The capri pant trend is still going strong, and for a no-brainer, '90s-coded outfit, get a set with a matching top add add a pair of wedge sandals. (Kitten heels or flip-flops will also help you embrace the look of the decade.)
Shop the Look
Sleeveless Turtleneck + Ankle-Length Trousers + Square-Toe Sandals
This easy, Gwyneth Paltrow-circa-1997 outfit will work beautifully for everything from a day in the office to the airport.
Shop the Look
Boatneck Tank + Leather Belt + Baggy-Straight Jeans + Almond-Toe Ballet Flats
Boatneck tanks have been *the* go-to summer basic trend for the past few years, and I love the '90s feel it gives to anything its paired with.
Shop the Look
T-Shirt Mini Dress + Knee Boots
One of the simplest '90s outfit trends out there right now is a simple T-shirt dress and knee boots. Always chic, never complicated.
Shop the Look
Crewneck Cardigan + Denim Miniskirt + Animal-Print Bag + High-Heel Mule Sandals
If you're always looking for fresh ways to style a cardigan, this one's for you. Just add a denim miniskirt and '90s-coded accessories and you're done.
Shop the Look
Polo-Neck Sweater + Vintage Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots
Polo necks can give your outfits more of a preppy '90s look, but if you pair them with vintage jeans (or jeans that just look vintage) and sleek boots (or pumps), your polo will look cool and modern—but still with a hint of a '90s vibe.
Shop the Look
Button-Down Top + Leopard Trousers + Loafers
Leopard is undoubtedly the print most associated with the '90s, and leopard-print pants are actually easier to style than you think. Pair them with a simple top and loafers for an elevated look.
Shop the Look
Cardigan + White Midi Dress + Slingback Ballet Flats
For a simple, pretty summer outfit, take a cue from Aimee Song and layer a classic cardigan over a white midi dress and finish things of with slingback flats.
Shop the Look
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
