These 8 Handbag Trends Are Future Classics

A collage of four photos showcasing classic handbag trends.
(Image credit: @hannamw; @neelam.ahooja; @nlmarilyn; @sylviemus_)
By
published
in Features

Certain genres in fashion call for a bit of trendiness. Ready-to-wear is one of them. I'd even argue that you can play a bit with shoes. Handbags, however, at least in my humble opinion, aren't to be purchased on a whim just because someone on Instagram said so. With prices on designer handbags going up by double digits in most cases in recent years, shoppers must get their money's worth, which means opting for classic styles that'll hold their value (or even grow in value) rather than spike before falling to near worthlessness a few seasons or years later. A hot pink or zebra-print bag might seem like a fun, exciting choice, but trust me, going with a more timeless version will benefit your wardrobe in the long run.

To help anyone purchasing a handbag to kick off 2025, the guide below is all about smart (and chic) investments. When you scroll down, you'll be met with 8 future-classic handbag trends, a.k.a. bags that are guaranteed to never go out of style, no matter where the handbag trend cycle heads in a year, five years, or more. Think flap bags, east-west bags, and top-handle clutches. But those are just the highlights. For the entire list, start scrolling.

A collage of two Instagram photos and three flat images showcasing east-west bags with the title "EAST-WEST BAGS" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @hoskelsa; Freja; Alaïa; Shopbop)

Though the concept of east-west bags is newer than some of the styles on this list, that doesn't hurt its potential for becoming a classic in the slightest. This horizontal shape has all the makings of a long-term success story, with top brands like Hermès, Alaïa, and Bottega Veneta all leaning in and crafting pieces worth owning and wearing for a lifetime. But they're not all $1,000+. Affordable brands like Mango and J.W. Pei, and contemporary ones like Demellier, have created enviable options at every price point, making it easy to introduce an east-west bag into your collection this year at any cost.

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Handle Bowling Bag

Elora Woven Tote Bag - Dark Brown
JW PEI
Elora Woven Tote Bag

Demellier the New York Shoulder Bag
Demellier
The New York Shoulder Bag

Dark Blue Le Teckel Medium Bag in Nubuk Calfskin
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Bag in Nubuk Calfskin

Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Shoulder Bag

A collage of two Instagram photos and two flat images showcasing suede bags with the title "SUEDE BAGS" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi; @rikkekrefting; Reformation; Coach)

As long as you treat your suede bags with care and/or get them treated to protect their exterior from the elements, you can and probably will be able to carry them for decades. The best part about a suede bag is how luxurious the fabric makes any outfit look. It just adds a certain richness to ensembles that other materials don't.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28

Crossbody Bag
H&M
Crossbody Bag

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

+ Net Sustain New York Large Suede Tote
DEMELLIER
New York Large Suede Tote

Double Handle Suede Leather Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double Handle Suede Leather Bag

A collage of two Instagram photos and two flat images showcasing flap bags with the title "FLAP BAGS" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja; @christietyler; Shopbop; Neiman Marcus)

Flap bags, to me, are the epitome of classic. Obviously, you have the famous Chanel quilted flap bag, but there are so many more iconic designs to choose from if you're craving something more affordable or even just a different take on the style. For example, there's Balenciaga's viral Rodeo bag—which comes in a variety of sizes, colors, and materials—and is destined for long-term success. Saint Laurent's Manhattan silhouette is another timeless pick that still feels fresh and cool.

Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag

Elise Large Top Handle Bag - Black
JW PEI
Elise Large Top Handle Bag

Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

The Midi Paris | Burgundy Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Midi Paris

Manhattan Small Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Manhattan Small Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

A collage of two Instagram photos and three flat images showcasing top-handle bags with the title "TOP-HANDLE CLUTCHES" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @elizagracehuber; Bottega Veneta; Shopbop; Net-a-Porter)

From the iconic Hermès Kelly pochette to Alaïa and Bottega Veneta's newer Le Teckel and Andiamo clutches, there's no shortage of stylish and anti-trend top-handle clutches on the tips of our tongues in 2025. Why? Well, if you want an evening handbag that doubles as a daytime purse, there's no better option. Unlike most clutches, this style fits a fair amount, so you don't have to travel with just a credit card, ID, and phone (and that's a stretch if you're an iPhone Plus person like me). Instead, these bags give you room for a lip treatment, facial spray, and pair of sunglasses at the very least.

Le Teckel Leather-Trimmed Suede Clutch
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Leather-Trimmed Suede Clutch

Vancouver Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
DeMellier
Vancouver Croc-Effect Leather Clutch

Slim Symmetry Pochette Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Slim Symmetry Pochette Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

Florian London Anya Brown Clutch
Florian
London Anya Brown Clutch

Women's Andiamo Clutch in Pinecone
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo Clutch in Pinecone

A collage of two Instagram photos and three flat images showcasing trapezoid bags with the title "TRAPEZOID BAGS" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_; @anoukyve; Prada; Bottega Veneta; Net-a-Porter)

If you're seeking a bag shape that's interesting but not over-the-top, opting for a trapezoid-like silhouette is always a good bet. Actually, many of the most beloved bags through history are shaped with the top corners slightly closer to each other than the bottom two—I don't know why, but it makes for a beautiful handbag that works for any occasion and dress code. Try Freja's Caroline Bag, which Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes have carried for something more casual. On the formal side, you can't go wrong with Toteme's T-Lock clutch, specifically in the black calf hair version.

Caroline Bag Oat
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Oat

Women's Lauren 1980 in Barolo
Bottega Veneta
Lauren 1980 in Barolo

Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Leather Shoulder Bag

Devon Leather Clutch
THE ROW
Devon Leather Clutch

T-Lock Pony Hair Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Pony Hair Clutch

A collage of two Instagram photos and three flat images showcasing clasp bags with the title "CLASP BAGS" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate; @hannamw; Tory Burch; Fashionphile; FWRD)

When I think of clasp bags, my mind always goes to Celine, a brand that doesn't even make their signature version anymore. Nonetheless, I see stylish people carrying it constantly, from Angelina Jolie to Debora Rosa. But Celine's Clasp Bag isn't the only option for those seeking out lady-like frame bags. Tory Burch, Khaite, and Saint Laurent are all, too, making covetable alternatives to choose from.

tory burch, Eleanor Satchel
tory burch
Eleanor Satchel

Celine Patina Box Calfskin Medium Clasp Bag Light Camel
Celine
Patina Box Calfskin Medium Clasp Bag

Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag

Iliana Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Iliana Shoulder Bag

Cate Leather Tote
KHAITE
Cate Leather Tote

A collage of two Instagram photos and two flat images showcasing bowler bags with the title "BOWLER BAGS" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @hannamw; @deborabrosa; Net-a-Porter; Bergdorf Goodman)

Whether or not you're in a bowling league, owning a bowler bag or two is a great idea and an even better investment given the silhouette's long-standing place in fashion's good graces. Clean, cool, and classic—bowler bags are (and always will be) a smart addition to any stylish person's handbag collection.

The Avenue Leather Top-Handle Bag
WE-AR4
The Avenue Leather Top-Handle Bag

Bowler Bag
H&M
Bowler Bag

Sesia Happy Day Large Textured-Leather Tote
LORO PIANA
Sesia Happy Day Large Textured-Leather Tote

Liffner Bowling Mini Bag
Bowling Mini Bag
Liffner

Empire Carryall Bag 35
COACH®
Empire Carryall Bag 35

A collage of two Instagram photos and two flat images showcasing vanity case bags with the title "VANITY CASES" in all capital letters.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @anna__laplaca; Miu Miu; JW Pei)

Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag
Loro Piana
Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag

Thea Top Handle Bag - Mocha Brown
JW PEI
Thea Top Handle Bag

Matelassé Nappa Leather Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Matelassé Nappa Leather Shoulder Bag

tumi, Lex Train Case Crossbody
tumi
Lex Train Case Crossbody

Vanity Xs
Longchamp
Vanity Xs

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸