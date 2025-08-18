First Kendall, Now Rosie—Stylish People Are Swapping Sambas for This Under-the-Radar Trainer Brand

Trainer trends move fast, but few styles manage to break through the stronghold of established names like Adidas and New Balance. So when a lesser-known brand starts gaining traction among the fashion set, it’s worth paying attention.
Cutting through the noise, yoga and activewear brand Alo has been drumming up a few new fans lately. Trainers with a slim, low-profile silhouette are gaining momentum, offering a sleeker alternative to the chunkier shapes that have dominated in recent years. Alo’s suede pair, with its minimal design and luxe texture, taps directly into this shift.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley caught my attention wearing the brand's Sunset Sneakers (£220), styling hers with a sleek workout look. Next, I spotted Kendall Jenner in the very same style, cementing their status as the trainer to watch. Worn with sports bras and bike shorts, both models underscored the shoes’ athleisure credentials, but their pared-back design also makes them a natural fit with relaxed denim or even a more polished skirt-and-shirt pairing.
It’s not often that a new trainer brand or style manages to cut through the heavyhitters that usually dominate the space, but the early adoption by two of fashion’s most influential dressers suggests Alo may have just launched the next It trainer.
Scroll on to shop the exact pair and see the other sleek options I’d recommend from the brand.
Shop Alo Trainers:
Alo Yoga
Sunset Sneakers
Shop the specific trainers Kendall and Rosie love.
Alo Yoga
Sunset Sneaker
This light beige style is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Alo Yoga
Recovery Mode Sneaker
There will always be space in my wardrobe for a classic white chunky trainer.
Alo Yoga
Recovery Mode Sneaker
Style these with jeans or pair with sleek black leggings.
Alo Yoga
Alo Runner
The double-layer mesh upper allows for optimal air-flow.
Alo Yoga
Recovery Mode Sneaker
These also come in eight other shades.
Alo Yoga
Alo Runner
The dusty rose colour trend is set to take off this autumn.
Alo Yoga
Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Alo Yoga
Alo Runner
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.