First Kendall, Now Rosie—Stylish People Are Swapping Sambas for This Under-the-Radar Trainer Brand

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a white sports bras with white shorts and black trainers.
(Image credit: @rosiehw)
Trainer trends move fast, but few styles manage to break through the stronghold of established names like Adidas and New Balance. So when a lesser-known brand starts gaining traction among the fashion set, it’s worth paying attention.

Cutting through the noise, yoga and activewear brand Alo has been drumming up a few new fans lately. Trainers with a slim, low-profile silhouette are gaining momentum, offering a sleeker alternative to the chunkier shapes that have dominated in recent years. Alo’s suede pair, with its minimal design and luxe texture, taps directly into this shift.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley caught my attention wearing the brand's Sunset Sneakers (£220), styling hers with a sleek workout look. Next, I spotted Kendall Jenner in the very same style, cementing their status as the trainer to watch. Worn with sports bras and bike shorts, both models underscored the shoes’ athleisure credentials, but their pared-back design also makes them a natural fit with relaxed denim or even a more polished skirt-and-shirt pairing.

Kendall Jenner wears stands next to a car wearing black Alo trainers with black bike shorts and a black sports bra.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

It’s not often that a new trainer brand or style manages to cut through the heavyhitters that usually dominate the space, but the early adoption by two of fashion’s most influential dressers suggests Alo may have just launched the next It trainer.

Scroll on to shop the exact pair and see the other sleek options I’d recommend from the brand.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

