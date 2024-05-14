Sambas, Who? This Cult Trainer Brand Is Set to Give Adidas a Run for Its Money This Summer

I was a late bloomer when it came to wearing trainers. I'm not a gym-goer (probably should cancel that membership) and as someone who has always favoured boots, heels and fancy sandals, I just didn't see a place for them in my wardrobe. Until my late 20s hit, that is, and I realised I had been missing out all this time. Now in my 30s, I've constantly falling victim to the ever-changing trainer trends—I'm just about to invest in either a brown or green pair of kicks to add to my carefully curated collection. And I just can't imagine how I compiled certain outfits—from activewear to suiting—without them. While certain trainers (cough, Sambas) are being put to one side, there's one brand that's always in the limelight: New Balance.

Known for chunky dad styles, signature grey and the ability to make fashion editors and influencers cause a stampede to get certain pairs (hello, 550), there's no denying New Balance will always be iconic. But these are the particular pairs that everyone I know will be wearing this year.

Shop the Best New Balance Trainers:

1. New Balance 530

Style Notes: The timeless 'dad doing errands' kick is sticking around. Take tips from Lena and add white socks, longline shorts and an oversized shirt for a formula that'll never fail this time of year.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW A classic to wear with everything.

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW An easy way to try out the butter yellow trend.

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW Futuristic footwear is key this year.

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW So good with blue baggy jeans.

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW A lot of love for this colourway.

2. Grey New Balance

Style Notes: No matter how the styles have evolved, grey has always been a running (excuse the pun) theme for New Balance. So much so, the brand created a 'Grey Days' campaign this month to show the love for the signature colour. Naturally, so many fashion insiders already know it's one of the most wearable hues to opt for, no matter the season or year.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 2002r Trainers £130 SHOP NOW I can confirm, these are so comfy.

NEW BALANCE 200r Panelled Mesh Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW The chunkier the better.

New Balance 530 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW Tick off two trends in one with the grey 530's.

& Other Stories 574 Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Grey and cream will always be chic.

New Balance 1500 Series £200 SHOP NOW The darker shade of grey feels fresh.

3. Bright And Bold

Style Notes: As the saying goes: 'Go bold or go home', and New Balance agrees. While Amaka's bright yellow Ganni collab style can only be tracked down on resale sites, you can pick up the rainbow and blocked colour pairs to liven up your trusty jeans.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 9060 Trainers £160 SHOP NOW Love, love, love!

New Balance 1906r Trainers £150 SHOP NOW Hiking-style kicks are a mini trend.

New Balance 574 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW A sartorial ray of sunshine.

NEW BALANCE 9060 Leather and Mesh Sneakers £160 SHOP NOW For the maximalists.

NEW BALANCE 1906 Rubber-Trimmed Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW Just add long denim shorts.

4. New Balance 550

Style Notes: Known to sell out quicker than Taylor Swift tickets, the 550s have struggled to stay in stock in recent years. Still key, there are so many versions to choose from that'll look just as good with leggings as they will with linen separates.

Shop the Look:

NEW BALANCE 550 Perforated Leather Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with an all white style.

New Balance 550 Trainers £120 £108 SHOP NOW I've seen these all over East London.

NEW BALANCE 550 Leather Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW So fun.

NEW BALANCE 550 Suede and Mesh-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These will go with any outfit.