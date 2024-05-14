Sambas, Who? This Cult Trainer Brand Is Set to Give Adidas a Run for Its Money This Summer

I was a late bloomer when it came to wearing trainers. I'm not a gym-goer (probably should cancel that membership) and as someone who has always favoured boots, heels and fancy sandals, I just didn't see a place for them in my wardrobe. Until my late 20s hit, that is, and I realised I had been missing out all this time. Now in my 30s, I've constantly falling victim to the ever-changing trainer trends—I'm just about to invest in either a brown or green pair of kicks to add to my carefully curated collection. And I just can't imagine how I compiled certain outfits—from activewear to suiting—without them. While certain trainers (cough, Sambas) are being put to one side, there's one brand that's always in the limelight: New Balance.

Known for chunky dad styles, signature grey and the ability to make fashion editors and influencers cause a stampede to get certain pairs (hello, 550), there's no denying New Balance will always be iconic. But these are the particular pairs that everyone I know will be wearing this year.

Shop the Best New Balance Trainers:

1. New Balance 530

Lena wearing New Balance

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: The timeless 'dad doing errands' kick is sticking around. Take tips from Lena and add white socks, longline shorts and an oversized shirt for a formula that'll never fail this time of year.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 530 Trainers - White/indigo - Arket Gb
New Balance
530 Trainers

A classic to wear with everything.

530
New Balance
530 Trainers

An easy way to try out the butter yellow trend.

530
New Balance
530 Trainers

Futuristic footwear is key this year.

new balance trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers

So good with blue baggy jeans.

New Balance Green & Beige 530 Trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers

A lot of love for this colourway.

2. Grey New Balance

Ellie wearing New Balance

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: No matter how the styles have evolved, grey has always been a running (excuse the pun) theme for New Balance. So much so, the brand created a 'Grey Days' campaign this month to show the love for the signature colour. Naturally, so many fashion insiders already know it's one of the most wearable hues to opt for, no matter the season or year.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 2002r Trainers - Grey - Arket Gb
New Balance
2002r Trainers

I can confirm, these are so comfy.

200r Panelled Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
200r Panelled Mesh Sneakers

The chunkier the better.

530
New Balance
530 Trainers

Tick off two trends in one with the grey 530's.

New Balance 574 Sneakers
& Other Stories
574 Sneakers

Grey and cream will always be chic.

Made in Uk 1500 Series
New Balance
1500 Series

The darker shade of grey feels fresh.

3. Bright And Bold

Amaka wearing new balance

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: As the saying goes: 'Go bold or go home', and New Balance agrees. While Amaka's bright yellow Ganni collab style can only be tracked down on resale sites, you can pick up the rainbow and blocked colour pairs to liven up your trusty jeans.

Shop the Look:

9060
New Balance
9060 Trainers

Love, love, love!

1906r
New Balance
1906r Trainers

Hiking-style kicks are a mini trend.

574
New Balance
574 Trainers

A sartorial ray of sunshine.

9060 Leather and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
9060 Leather and Mesh Sneakers

For the maximalists.

1906 Rubber-Trimmed Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
1906 Rubber-Trimmed Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Just add long denim shorts.

4. New Balance 550

Lucy Williams wearing New Balance

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Known to sell out quicker than Taylor Swift tickets, the 550s have struggled to stay in stock in recent years. Still key, there are so many versions to choose from that'll look just as good with leggings as they will with linen separates.

Shop the Look:

550 Perforated Leather Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
550 Perforated Leather Sneakers

You can never go wrong with an all white style.

new balance
New Balance
550 Trainers

I've seen these all over East London.

550 Leather Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
550 Leather Sneakers

So fun.

550 Suede and Mesh-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
550 Suede and Mesh-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

These will go with any outfit.

550 Mesh-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
550 Mesh-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Just add a linen shirt and shorts.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

