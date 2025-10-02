Jeans *Technically* Go With Everything, But I Find They Look Chicest With This Classic Knit

It’s easy to say that jeans go with everything, but as someone who wears denim every day, I can confirm that’s not strictly true. Still, some pieces shine brighter when paired with jeans, and for me, cardigans are the perfect example.
There’s something so perfect about the mix: the softness of knitwear set against the structure of denim creates just enough contrast to feel interesting, while both share a casual spirit that keeps the pairing grounded. Unlike jumpers, which can sometimes feel a touch too laid-back, cardigans bring a smarter edge without tipping into formality. With the shift in seasons and a renewed desire to return to my favourite styling formula, I turned to Instagram for fresh inspiration.
Below, you’ll find five chic cardigan-and-jeans outfits I’ll be re-creating immediately.
Discover 5 Chic Cardigan and Jeans Outfits to Copy This Season
1. Leather Jacket + Cardigan + Belt + Jeans
Style Notes: As the weather cools, I find a slouchy cardigan layered beneath a roomy leather jacket to be the perfect combination. To avoid things looking too relaxed, I like to tuck the knit into my jeans and finish with a chunky belt for polish. For extra style points, metallic flats instantly elevate the look.
Pilcro
Faux Leather Boyfriend Shacket
Trust me: you'll come back to this roomy jacket trend all season.
Nobody's Child
Red Wool Crew Neck Cardigan
Style this over a white tee or wear it on its own.
These classic straight-leg jeans are some of the most-worn in my wardrobe.
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps
Add some shimmer to your step.
2. Collared Cardigan + Graphic Tee + Jeans
Style Notes: Instead of reaching for a jacket, try layering a collared cardigan over a white tee. It’s a softer approach to autumn dressing, and works especially well in a playful shade—think the season’s buttery yellows—contrasted against the deep shade of denim, as seen on @lindseyholland.
H&M
Collared Cardigan
This also comes in grey, navy and brown.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a fresh white tee.
Arket
Coral Wide Jeans
These also come in seven other shades.
Mango
Leather Flat Shoes
Trust me: high-vamp flats are set to be a key trend this autumn.
3. Colourful Cardigan + White Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Don’t pack away your white jeans just yet. Balance their freshness with a vibrant cardigan and suede loafers, which nod to cooler weather without losing lightness. Personally, I find cardigans look their neatest buttoned up and tucked in, and extra-chic when cinched with a studded belt.
Sézane
Othello Cardigan
This also comes in five other shades.
Anthropologie
Studded Belt
Style with straight-leg jeans or wear it over a dress.
Free People
We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Jeans
These also come in 10 other shades.
Mango
Suede Penny Loafers
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
4. V-Neck Cardigan + Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: To me, a V-neck cardigan feels the most elevated, perhaps because of that subtle flash of décolletage. This neckline feels like a more natural pairing with heels or mules, making the trio of cardigan, jeans and heeled footwear one of the easiest ways to look dressed up whilst still staying comfortable.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend V-Neck Knit Cardigan
Layer this over a white tee or wear it on its own.
H&M
Straight Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap
Style with jeans or wear with a sleek pencil skirt.
5. Fair Isle Knit + Blue Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: When the chill sets in, nothing beats a cosy Fair Isle knit. To keep the heritage design looking modern, I like it best with straight-leg jeans and classic loafers, especially if they’re in this season’s favourite shade of red.
Nobody's Child
Burgundy Fair Isle Jumper
I'm shopping this to style throughout winter's coldest days.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Intentionally Blank
Pinky Loafers
There's something so chic about a square-toe flat.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.