Jeans *Technically* Go With Everything, But I Find They Look Chicest With This Classic Knit

I've long believed that cardigans look their best when worn with jeans—discover five chic looks to copy this season.

It’s easy to say that jeans go with everything, but as someone who wears denim every day, I can confirm that’s not strictly true. Still, some pieces shine brighter when paired with jeans, and for me, cardigans are the perfect example.

There’s something so perfect about the mix: the softness of knitwear set against the structure of denim creates just enough contrast to feel interesting, while both share a casual spirit that keeps the pairing grounded. Unlike jumpers, which can sometimes feel a touch too laid-back, cardigans bring a smarter edge without tipping into formality. With the shift in seasons and a renewed desire to return to my favourite styling formula, I turned to Instagram for fresh inspiration.

Below, you’ll find five chic cardigan-and-jeans outfits I’ll be re-creating immediately.

Discover 5 Chic Cardigan and Jeans Outfits to Copy This Season

1. Leather Jacket + Cardigan + Belt + Jeans

Influencer @marina_torres wears a red cardigan and jeans and a leather jacket.

Style Notes: As the weather cools, I find a slouchy cardigan layered beneath a roomy leather jacket to be the perfect combination. To avoid things looking too relaxed, I like to tuck the knit into my jeans and finish with a chunky belt for polish. For extra style points, metallic flats instantly elevate the look.

2. Collared Cardigan + Graphic Tee + Jeans

Influencer @lindseyholland_ wears a yellow collared cardigan with a graphic tee and jeans.

Style Notes: Instead of reaching for a jacket, try layering a collared cardigan over a white tee. It’s a softer approach to autumn dressing, and works especially well in a playful shade—think the season’s buttery yellows—contrasted against the deep shade of denim, as seen on @lindseyholland.

3. Colourful Cardigan + White Jeans + Loafers

Influencer @_jessicaskye wears a orange cardigan and white jeans with a studded belt.

Style Notes: Don’t pack away your white jeans just yet. Balance their freshness with a vibrant cardigan and suede loafers, which nod to cooler weather without losing lightness. Personally, I find cardigans look their neatest buttoned up and tucked in, and extra-chic when cinched with a studded belt.

4. V-Neck Cardigan + Jeans + Heels

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a v-neck cardigan and blue jeans.

Style Notes: To me, a V-neck cardigan feels the most elevated, perhaps because of that subtle flash of décolletage. This neckline feels like a more natural pairing with heels or mules, making the trio of cardigan, jeans and heeled footwear one of the easiest ways to look dressed up whilst still staying comfortable.

5. Fair Isle Knit + Blue Jeans + Loafers

Influencer @lucywilliams02 wears a fairisle cardigan and jeans and red loafers.

Style Notes: When the chill sets in, nothing beats a cosy Fair Isle knit. To keep the heritage design looking modern, I like it best with straight-leg jeans and classic loafers, especially if they’re in this season’s favourite shade of red.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

