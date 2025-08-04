Not to alarm anyone, but I was 11 when the 2010s kicked off, and while I’m not sure I appreciated it at the time, now I look back and realise I was living through an iconic decade of pop culture and fashion.
It was the kind of time in which core memories were planted so deeply, they still come flooding back with a song or a grainy clip on YouTube. From the beginning of the Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ‘Jelena' lore to Onsie-mania and Katy Perry proving that we’re all California Girls at heart to the best year of X-Factor to ever grace our TV (which caused the creation of One Direction, the UK’s biggest boyband in my humble opinion), it was a year packed with so many decade-definding moments, I could write a whole story just on that.
The one thing I definitely wouldn’t label 2010 as, though, is chic. Let’s be honest, looking back, it feels more like one big chaotic costume party than a decade of elevated elegance. Quiet-luxury definitely wasn’t a thing and the fashion I was wearing at the time looked like it was curated by a sleep-deprived raccoon with a highlighter obsession: fuzzy, with luminous leg warmers, neon tutus, shutter shades and cropped tees proudly screaming YOLO, all worn unironically and all paired with battered UGGs and trainers that had seen better days. It was a complete sensory overload—and yes, I enjoyed every moment of it—but it’s fair to say my sense of style has come a long way since then.
So imagine my disbelief when I was scrolling through my social feed in 2025, only to be confronted with carousel after carousel of 2010s outfits that, actually, look undeniably stylish now. At first, I was dubious but the fact is, there are some 2010s outfits that do look stylish in the year 2025. The fashion cycle has done what it always does and now, 15 years later, we are seeing trends from 2010 reemerge. From the Boho Renaissance seen across Chloé, Miu Miu, Isabel Marant, Etro and Coach’s spring/summer 2025 collections, to Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala afterparty, stepping out in sky-scraping platform peep-toes like it's 2010 all over again, there is plenty of proof to back me up.
Topping off this full-circle moment? Isabel Marant’s iconic Bekett hidden wedge high tops, the very same silhouette Beyoncé wore in the Love On Top music video, are back and ranked as the eighth hottest product in the world on the LYST Index Q2 2025 report. If that’s not a fashion reset, I don’t know what is.
So, with that in mind, I’ve scoured the internet, deep diving through a plethora of shocking pictures to find the 9 chicest outfits from the 2010s that I can confidently say we should recreate this summer. Scroll down to see what made the cut!
The Best 2010s Summer Outfits:
1. Meghan Markle: Striped Maxi + Sandals
Style Notes: The 2010s brought the UK a new princess: Meghan Markle. As someone who’s also mixed race, I couldn’t have been happier. Let’s be real, Meghan never misses when it comes to style. On an internet deep dive, there's one look that’s stuck with me: her striped dress for a visit to Australia. Simple yet chic, it feels like it could be a look shot today. Pair it with thick-strapped sandals and you’ve got an outfit fit for a modern princess.
2. Blake Lively: Striped Tee + White Jeans + Boat Shoes
Style Notes: When I think of the 2010s, Gossip Girl instantly comes to mind. Specifically, Blake Lively as Serena Van der Woodsen. One look that’s burned into my memory? Her striped tee, white jeans and boat shoes combo, an outfit I’m pretty sure I’ve worn myself recently. For a current feel, swap the white skinnies for a straight-leg pair of jeans. Although the skinnies still work!
Style Notes: When I want to look polished and cool, I always lean towards denim-on-denim, and Kendall Jenner nails this vibe every time. In this outfit from 2014, she finished the look with a silk headscarf, a trend that’s everywhere this summer. Add a black ankle boot and square sunglasses like she did and you’ve got a look that is undeniably elevated but still casual.
4. Laura Harrier: Floral Mini Dress + Mary-Janes
Style Notes: It’s that time of year when your favourite floral dress makes its seasonal return! The ultimate summer staple, pair it with Mary Janes like Laura Harrier and you're set!
5. Kate Moss: Black Tank Top + Shorts + Sandals
Style Notes: I’ve yet to find a Kate Moss look that doesn’t stand the test of time. Out and about in London 15 years ago, her monochromatic outfit (a tank top, tailored shorts and strappy sandals) is the definition of timeless.
Style Notes: With the rise of cottagecore and the boho renaissance, I think it's safe to say that summer 2025 is best spent in a white floaty dress. Ahead of the curve as always, Alexa Chung’s ensemble is just perfect. Just add a chunky necklace and a pair of sandals.
7. Sienna Miller: Linen Summer Dress
Style Notes: Linen will always work hard for you in warm weather and Sienna Miller proves it can look undeniably chic, regardless of the year. Styled with a simple satchel bag, strappy sandals and mirrored sunglasses, her linen dress steals the show, creating the perfect warm weather look.
8. Zoe Kravitz: Jeans + Tank Top + Mules
Style Notes: If you're looking for a stylish polish, look no further than Zoë Kravitz. Even in 2010, no one does elevated cool dressing quite like her. In a simple tank top, jeans and mules, she nailed a look that was chic and way ahead of its time. Fast forward to now and it's still the perfect go-to for summer, especially if you want to look stylish and polished with minimal effort.
9. Priyanka Chopra: Brown Shirt + Suede Skirt + Heels
Style Notes: The perfect transitional look does exist, just look at Priyanka Chopra! Her brown shirt, matching skirt and heels create an outfit that’s perfect for summer and will work hard for you in autumn, too. I'd a gold hoop, a structured bag and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses to complete the look.
