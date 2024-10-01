I Just Tried On & Other Stories' New Autumn Collection —These 4 Expensive-Looking Pieces Stood Out

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.

It's no secret to anyone who knows me that autumn is my favourite season. From those crisp morning walks to cosy evenings with hot chocolate, there's nothing I love more than the cold-weather seasons. As someone who doesn't do well in the warmer weather and just overall finds it much easier to dress when the temperature drops, I had been counting down the days until my favourite high-street stores started to stock those new autumnal pieces. So with the very clear temperature drop here in the UK and the rainy days that seem like they're here to stay, the time has finally come.

In the summer, I tend to stick to very basic items that you can't go wrong with. Think plain white vest tops and classic black poplin skirts with simple strap sandals. However, when autumn comes around, I tend to branch out just a bit of a look for those items that are still classic enough to stay in my outfit rotations for years to come but also add a little more interest to a minimalist wardrobe. & Other Stories is always my first point of call for this.

The perfect blend of timeless classics with a hint of on-trend statement pieces, & Other Stories is my go-to when autumn rolls around. From elevated takes on the classic knit jumper to cool new denim silhouettes to try on, there were so many new bits on the websites that piqued my interest. Therefore, I knew that I'd have to take a trip into the store to narrow down the items I wanted to add to my wardrobe this season. For autumn 2024, I was looking for 3 things in particular. First up was non-black outerwear. As someone with what seems like a million black coats in my closet, I was looking for a different shade that could be just as versatile as black to wear with both my neutral and statement items. Next up was knitwear. I have many jumpers and cardigans that I've built up over the years, but this year I was specifically looking for expensive-looking knitwear at a mid-price point to invest in for the years to come. Finally, I knew I needed to find a new pair of jeans that I could wear for any occasion. Denim is something I struggle with on the high street due to inconsistent sizing, so I was eager to try them on in person as opposed to the constant cycle of buying online and returning that I usually find myself in.

I was happy that upon entering the store, there were items in these categories that immediately interested me, so I rounded them up and took them to the changing rooms to try-on. I also managed to pull some shoes and accessories with each look to make sure I was truly happy with each item. Overall, I was really happy with the items I tried on. If you're looking for chic items that are the perfect mix of trendiness and timelessness, I would definitely recommend visiting your local & Other Stories store to have a browse and their new-in section.

So scroll on to see the & Other Stories' autumn 2024 collection, read my honest reviews on the items I tried on and shop the full looks.

Shop My Favourite Pieces From My & Other Stories Autumn 2024 Try-On:

My Review: The first thing on my agenda was to find a chic jacket that I could wear now and then layer up as we move into the chillier months. A cropped trench is a style I never in a million years thought I'd pick up (I'm all about those classic long trenches for the autumn season), but something about this particular silhouette called to me, and when I tried it on it did not disappoint. Available in camel, black and khaki, I knew that all three colours would fit seamlessly into my wardrobe, but, due to the endless number of black and brown coats I already own, I decided to try on the classic camel shade as a way to brighten up my autumn outfits. Made from 100% cotton, this breathable jacket felt lightweight enough to wear during this transitional period but is also boxy enough to be layered over a chunky knit when the temperature drops (for reference, I tried on a S and it was the perfect fit over a thick knitted jumper). I also loved that it has a storm flap at both the front and the back of the jacket making it ideal for those windy, rainy days.

Inspired by Toteme's iconic scarf coat, scarf clothing is a trend that we're now seeing pop up everywhere on the high street recently. I've personally bought a number of different high-street scarf jackets to emulate the look, but this chic scarf-detail wool jumper is a style I never considered before trying it on. I can say that after trying it on ( I opted for an XS), it's now at the top of my autumnal wishlist (in fact, it's currently sitting in my basket online right now). On the & Other Stories website, it states that it comes in a beige colour but in person, I would say this looks way more like a baby pink shade. At £125, this is by no means a cheap jumper, however, the material felt extremely thick and way more expensive than it is.

I paired up the jacket and knit with an & Other Stories best-seller, the A-line mini skirt, which comes back into stock every year. I picked this up in a UK 8 and would say that it fits true to size. At 5"4, I would say that this comes up very short (usually, I would throw on a pair of tights with a mini this small), however, it wasn't so short that I felt out of my comfort zone, which I think says a lot for someone who lives in midi and maxi skirts. I especially loved how this mini style looked with the square-toe knee-high boots, which were genuinely so comfortable and looked super sleek with the entire outfit.

My Review: I initially tried on the straight jeans, however as mentioned above, denim is one item that I find difficult for sizing and fit. Because I have a small waist and bigger thighs, something about the straight-leg fit wasn't looking quite right on me (I tried on 3 different sizes before giving up!). I had another search around and found the wide baggy jeans which I absolutely loved. A perfect blend of casual denim with the tailored trousers I live in year-round, these mid-waist, pleated trousers are a versatile style that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. I tried on a size 36 (UK 8) and I loved the slouchier fit of this style. The denim was soft and didn't feel rough against the skin like a lot of high-street denim does to me.

Arguably the cosiest knit I've ever tried on, & Other Stories' mohair-blend jumper immediately caught my eye when I entered the store. This fluffy knit is available in 6 beautiful colours, but for autumn 2024, I'm all about the burgundy, so I headed straight for this shade. I'm clearly not the only one, as this colour is currently sold out online, but I think the black linked below will work just as well with the outfit I tried on. The first thing I noticed is that this is 100% an item that I'll be waiting for the winter months to wear. It's extremely warm, something Ill be grateful for when the chilly UK weather kicks in. I would also note that it sheds. A lot. I went home with many a red hair over my jeans and bag. However, this is hopefully something that will go away after a trip to the dry cleaners (this particular style is not machine-washable). This didn't discourage me thought as I love the shape and fit of this jumper.

I finished off the look with a studded bag and chunky loafers, which really pulled the entire look together.

My Review: Outerwear was definitely on my mind when I went into the store, and after hearing rave reviews from both Who What Wear UK editors as well as friends and family, I knew I couldn't leave the store without trying on the brand's famous wool coat, and it lived up to the hype. There were multiple shades in store, but I went for a cool khaki shade to add a point of difference to the outfit. It does look grey on camera, but I promise you this is a dark green shade in real life that looks great with the monochrome outfit I styled it with. I tried on a Size XS, something that I was glad for as the coat was very oversized. This, however, makes the style perfect for layering on those really cold winter days. I loved that you could wear this coat tied up with the belt or without as a straight style depending on the look you're going for. You could tell this coat was made from 100% wool! It was so warm and cosy, a style you'll pull out constantly over the next few months.

I threw the coat over a pair of tailored straight trousers and an asymmetric wrap shirt. I have so many white shirts in my closet currently that I was happy to find this elevated take on the classic style. It's more of a grown-up style than I would usually opt for, but I felt super elegant and can't wait to see how it wears with jeans to dress them up for evening events. These items, paired with the kitten heel boots an outfit that you can easily wear into the office and then onto evening drinks with friends.

My Review: For me, the key to an expensive-looking autumn outfit is all in the knitwear. I already own a number of different long-sleeve knits so this short-sleeve wool-cashmere blend immediately caught my eye when I entered the store. Available in both cream and beige (pictured above), this sleek knit was made in a relaxed silhouette. I opted for a size S which gave me the boxy fit I was looking for. Perfect for wearing untucked over a wool maxi or front tucked over a pair of tailored trousers like I have. The knit felt warm, definitely a short-sleeve style that you can wear even on those colder days, and the material felt extremely soft, something that surprised me as it initially looked quite stiff on the hanger. The only downside to this knit was the sizing. I wear a UK 6/8 on top and opted for the size S. Therefore with the largest size being an L, I'm skeptical of how many sizes this knit can extend to. I would also note that this t-shirt is hand wash only so be aware of that if you're someone who prefers to throw your clothing in the machine and go.

I paired the knit t-shirt with & Other Stories' best-selling wide press-crease trousers of which I was pleasantly surprised with the fit. As someone with a smaller waist and larger thighs, I usually find shopping for trousers rather difficult. An 8 usually fits perfectly on my waist but is too tight on the thigh area, whilst a 10 fits me great on the legs but is too loose around the waist. I liked that this pair wasn't super high-rise, allowing me to fit perfectly into a 36 (UK 8). Available in 8 versatile shades, these are trousers that I can easily dress up or down whether it be for the office, casual days out or dinner dates.

For accessories, I opted for a pair of brown satin ballet flats (a huge trend for autumn 2024) and a sleek glossy bag.

