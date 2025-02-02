Street Style Stars, Celebrities, and Designers Agree—This Is the Bag Trend to Know RN

If there’s one bag trend everyone seems to agree on right now, it’s the belted-detail trend. Whether spotted on the runways, carried by fashion insiders, or making waves in new designer collections, this structured-meets-utilitarian style is having a major moment. The belt detail adds an unexpected layer of sophistication, turning a classic silhouette into something effortlessly modern and polished. So naturally, I'm obsessed.

The trend has already been embraced by fashion’s most-watched figures of the past year or so. Addison Rae carried a belted bag to the Miu Miu show, seamlessly blending into the brand’s signature cool-girl aesthetic. Meanwhile, our editorial director, Lauren Eggertsen, was spotted wearing the trend at Milan Fashion Week—her look captured by street style photographers as proof that this bag is the ultimate fashion-insider pick. And if you need further confirmation, Prada has reiterated the trend on the runway this season, debuting fresh variations that make a strong case for its staying power. If you’re looking for a sleek yet statement-making accessory, this is the one to invest in now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prada runways introduced this It bag in the S/S 24 collection, but its most recent collection confirmed that it's here to stay. Many brands followed suit quickly, and it was truly a pleasure watching this trend come to life.

Our editorial director was one of the first to style this bag and influenced us all to add it to our wish lists. It couldn't be chicer.

Manu Atelier took a more minimalist approach to this trend with an oversize tote that has a micro-belt detail. I'm loving it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Miu Miu front row was filled with this trend. Addison Rae showed up with this bag wearing an equally charming Miu Miu matching set. It was a perfect ensemble.

1. Prada

This Prada bag perfectly captures the brand's current vibe—a classic silhouette with an unexpected twist. This It bag is elevated by an interchangeable belt, giving it a unique edge the fashion crowd has been obsessing over. It’s no wonder this bag kicked off the belted-bag trend—its versatile style, complete with the luxe details, makes it the ultimate blend of sophistication and cool.

Prada Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt $6100 SHOP NOW

2. Toteme

Toteme’s bag is the perfect combination of sleek sophistication and thoughtful design. It’s crafted from soft leather with a stylish curved bucket shape, but it’s the tonal belt detail cinching the bag that actually made me obsessed. It has a spacious design, and the suede-lined compartments keep your essentials organized and let you carry more than you’d expect. PS: Due to the use of lower-impact materials, this bag not only elevates your style but also supports a more sustainable future.

TOTEME Belted Leather Tote $1340 SHOP NOW

3. Balenciaga

Practical and stylish, Balenciaga’s Carry All Bel Air Tote is packed with cool details, like the sleek gold-tone twist-lock hardware that actually resembles a belt—très chic! The foldover flaps and dangling straps add to its effortless vibe, while the supple leather and adjustable side gussets keep it both functional and chic. Plus, this small version still manages to fit all the essentials—your wallet, phone, keys, and a few lip glosses—so you’re good to go in style.

BALENCIAGA Carry All Bel Air Mini Leather Tote $3550 SHOP NOW

4. Staud

Staud is known for its classic shoulder bags that make a glitzy and glam statement, but this more subdued style has 2025 written all over it. With a belt as a clasp and classic colorways, this is a handbag you'll want to invest in for the incredible year ahead.

STAUD Harlow Crinkled Leather Shoulder Bag $325 SHOP NOW

5. Moschino

Moschino always brings a fun and fresh perspective to any trend—and this contribution to the It-bag category really takes the cake. A thin belt gets wrapped around and around a classic tote bag silhouette for the ultimate conversation-starting handbag.

Moschino Tie Me Small Leather Crossbody Bag $1195 SHOP NOW

6. Manu Atelier

Meet Manu Atelier’s version of this bag trend. This style perfectly balances simplicity and artistry, making it the ideal addition to your everyday look. It’s got space for your laptop and anything else you need for the day, which is why I have my eye on it for the perfect office tote.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede $745 SHOP NOW

7. Mulberry

The Alexa bag is another classic reimagined by Mulberry. It had a peak moment, but its timeless appeal is bringing it right back into the spotlight once again. And it’s not just a pretty face; it's practical, too, with a spacious interior that fits all your essentials and an adjustable crossbody strap for easy carrying. It’s well-made and durable, and of course you can’t miss the belt detailing that I’m obviously obsessed with.

Mulberry Mini Alexa Leather Satchel $1295 SHOP NOW

8. Maje

This bag just came out in a spacious XL version, and it’s absolute perfection. The double handles imitate belt buckles in a way that’s incredibly chic. Carry it by hand or sling it over your shoulder. I’m planning on wearing it either way.

Maje Plain Leather Miss M Xl Bag $645 SHOP NOW

9. Chloé

Chloé is reimagining its past styles, and belt details are quite nostalgic for the brand. Its messenger bags that feature plenty of pockets were a hit in the 2000s and are coming back in full force this year. I can’t wait to see where they’re taken next.

Chloé Camera Bag Medium in Natural Shiny Calfskin $2990 SHOP NOW

10. Osoi

Korean luxury brand Osoi has an entire collection on this trend, and it’s incredibly chic. With cute keychains hanging off of each style and many shapes to choose from, they just had to make an appearance in this article.

OSOI Black Brocle Tote $745 SHOP NOW

11. Miu Miu

I’m rounding out this selection of bags with one of the finest options you can choose: the Miu Miu Aventure bag. After seeing it everywhere at Milan Fashion Week last season, I was sold. It taught me to stuff my tote bag to the brim and is adorned with a chic clasp-close belt.

Miu Miu Aventure Leather Tote Bag $3800 SHOP NOW

