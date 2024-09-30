I Just Tried On COS's Newest Jackets, Boots, Knitwear and Jeans—Here's What Stood Out

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.

The start of any season can be overwhelming; just when you get into the swing of dressing for a particular climate and forecast, almost overnight, you have to reevaluate what works and what doesn't when the new season decides to begin, basically without warning. And right now, I'm going through this process now that it's autumn. I love autumn, always have—it's the time of year I feel most myself. A homebody through and through, I love nothing more than creating a cosy space to relax in, save perhaps taking a stroll around my neighbourhood (preferably with a hot chocolate in hand) and hearing the leaves crunch underfoot. However, this autumn is different as I feel very unprepared for it. Why? Because I genuinely don't have much in the way of an autumn wardrobe any more. It's been years since I properly stocked up on knitwear, boots and coats, to the point where, when I took what I did have down from the loft where it's been hiding since April, I was struck at how little there was. My knitwear has seen much better days, and my coats, well, they're looking a bit tired, too. In terms of boots, my more practical pairs are still as solid as ever, but the pointed-toe style design I snapped up from Arket four years ago hasn't aged quite as well, the once sharp point now a blunt stub. That's it, I thought—I'll nurse what I can, but I can't put off making a few key autumnal investments any longer. I'll have to go shopping, by which I mean in-real-life shopping, not online for a change. And for my first port of call? It was always going to be COS.

I enjoy shopping at COS; no less because the shop floor is so well merchandised. Unlike many other stores, which can spike my cortisol with their disorganisation and messiness, COS is one of the rare brick-and-mortar shops that boasts an air of calm. The rails are never too cluttered—I like being able to see everything clearly—and everything has its place. Bags are neatly lined up and positioned in designated accessory areas, while shoes are placed in pairs (pairs!) directly below the pieces they actually go with. This, dear readers, is how shopping should be (at least in the eyes of this time-poor millennial).

Beyond this, it should go without saying that I also enjoy shopping at COS because I like what they stock. The brand is rare in that it doesn't blindly follow trends. Sure, it'll adopt certain things, such as a core colour or a timely silhouette and make it its own, but that's what makes it so appealing—the COS take. I asked my colleagues how they'd describe COS, and the words that kept cropping up were "timeless", "classic" and "anti-trend"; all words and turns of phrase I certainly wouldn't mind being attributed with! Handily, this is precisely how I'd describe COS's autumn 2024 collection, too; very refined—minimal, without being austere or cold—with pieces that blend seamlessly together. Here's what I mean by that.

Upon entering the store, a few items immediately caught my eye, so I gathered them up and headed straight to the changing room. I didn't have to think about styling or what would work best together—it all just did. Skirts paired elegantly with tops, and then the tops then worked with jeans. Jeans were switched out for tailored trousers and, still, everything looked harmonious together. COS really does make putting together a capsule wardrobe very easy, but that is also the dangerous part—hand on heart, everything I ended up trying I would have gladly (very gladly) taken home with me. In fact, there were two pieces I couldn't leave the store without purchasing. What were they, I hear you ask? I'll tell you, so long as you don't mind me sharing the other buys I also loved and felt did my 5'3, hourglass true size 12figuire justice.

So, for my review of COS's autumn 2024 collection, scroll on to see what I tried on and read my honest thoughts on every single item.

See My Favourite Pieces From My COS Autumn 2024 Try-On

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My Review: One thing I've never invested a lot of money into is knitwear. Yes, I own knitwear and, in my line of work, I have been gifted knitwear in the past, but it's never been a category that I've spent a lot on. And, looking at my current collection of jumpers and cardigans, I think this would be apparent. All pretty misshapen despite the fact I've washed them per instructions and with unsightly bobbling even my finest toothed wool brush can't remove, they're all bit tatty. While I won't be getting rid of them—I can wear them around the house after all!—I would like a knit that's a little more put together and expensive-looking. This COS style caught my eye the moment I crossed the store's threshold.

Available in a classic black, sleek grey and this, the perfect shade of olive green, even on the hanger I could tell this would look beautiful on. At the risk of sounding arrogant, it did. I picked up a medium which was just how I wanted it to be—roomy. Incredibly soft to the touch—that'll be the cashmere—but with a neat purl that gives it a luxury-feeling weight, this draped elegantly on the body. I could have sized down to a small, but for all intensive purposes of trying on as many pieces as I could, I stuck with the medium. Pairing it with COS's bestselling tapered jeans, I loved the combination of green and off-white together. Here I'm wearing the jeans in a size 32—the brand's biggest. I could have sized down to a 31, perhaps even a 30, but neither were available in store that day. I ended up buying the 32 as, like I said, I liked the slouched look they gave. I've had to take in the waistline to make it fit (as an hourglass, that's the smallest part of my frame) but around the hips, it's not far off a perfect fit. As much as I liked the comfort of this style, I am disappointed that this is as far as the brand has gone with the upper end of its sizing. Like I said, I'm a pretty true size 12—sometimes a 14 in trousers that have a straight cut—so there is major room for growth and expansion here.

Accessory-wise, I grabbed a pair of ankle boots complete with a curved heel (stock is currently running low online but I've been assured more units are coming) and the brand's iconic leather sling bag. Both were all I needed to pull together what I think makes the perfect elevated everyday look.

Shop the Look:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW

COS Swing Crossbody £110 SHOP NOW

COS Arch Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW

COS Pointed Kitten-Heel Leather Boots £180 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My Review: I own Toteme's scarf jacket. I love Toteme's scarf jacket. That said, this coat gives it a run for its money. While the two can't really be compared—the Toteme style is shorter, has a completely different silhouette and is made from a much coarser wool—comparisons will be drawn because of the scarf detail. This is inevitable.

Positioned very near the shop front, COS knows this coat will be a draw for customers. Available in an all-black colourway which, I have to say, looks especially sleek, I was drawn to the contrast trim of the beige and black iteration. I'll get to the primary fabric in a moment but first, let's take a magnifying glass to the trim. It's made from a buttery soft leather and, when I analysed how it was fixed to the coat, I found the stitching to be completely flawless—there's zero bulk protruding from under the soft wool, meaning the finish is seamless too. So far so good.

For £300, some may scoff at the fact that this coat is unlined, but then neither is the Toteme. Again, they're very different outerwear options but I do think it's interesting that neither of these coats have a lining, especially when many of COS's other coats—some which are priced less than this style—do. Remembering what I can from when I studied fashion design at university, often a designer will opt not to use a lining when they want a garment to be more fluid and flexible, something I'd absolutely want for a scarf coat, so that could be part of the decision behind this. Another? Heat. This coat is certainly roomy enough to wear even the chunkiest of knitwear underneath (I tried on both the small and medium and didn't find much difference in the way of sizing). A lining makes a garment warmer to wear, so it might be that the designer and brand envisioned its customer using this as a cocoon as opposed to an insulator. It's also worth noting the scarf is detachable, which you could argue makes the coat more versatile than others on the market.

Now, for the main material. This perhaps the softest coat I've ever worn. It's 60% wool and 40% TENCEL™ Lyocell, a fibre known for being very, very soft. Because of this, I would be worried of snagging it on something but, ultimately, there's no use in keeping pieces like this for best. Beautiful coats deserve to be worn and seen by all.

Shop the Look:

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW

COS Pointe Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated Barrel-Leg Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW

COS Cylinder-Heel Leather Sock Boots £200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My Review: People who know me personally will probably be surprised when they see this article, mainly because I'm usually found wearing dresses and skirts. I've come to love wearing trousers over the past few years, but as it's an item I've only recently felt more comfortable in, I really don't have that many pairs in my wardrobe. Admittedly, upon entering the store I was nervous—there was a distinct lack of skirts and dresses on the shop floor and, being petite, I was worried the length of the trousers would swallow me up (more on that later). However, as I made my way around the store, I came across this co-ord. Intuitively I picked up a medium in the skirt and small in the vest (they were out of mediums, at least on the shop floor) and made my way to the changing room.

Crafted from a boiled wool, this set is not only designed to be warm but also to last—boiled wool requires much less maintenance and care than other wool finishes, making it able top withstand wear after wear without looking tired. Thinking about how I'd wear this day to day, I thought I'd see how it would look with a blue tailored shirt I already had hanging in the changing room. Employing a French tuck to the front of the outfit, I have to say, I loved this look from the moment I glanced up in the mirror. The skirt, perhaps slightly big, skimmed my frame in a way I thought looked very elegant. Not unlike the drape of the cashmere knit above, I really liked how the top hang from my body, too, with just the right amount of structure. With knee-high boots and a chic tote bag, this is exactly the sort of outfit I'd wear to the office when I know I have plans after work or for a meeting or moment I know I want to feel confident in.

More impressed by the co-ord than I thought I'd be, I decided to see how it would look worn on its own for an evening look, and it made me fall in love with it all the more. Versatile and chic? This skirt set gets two thumbs up from me.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Boiled-Wool Vest £85 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW

COS Boiled-Wool Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW

COS Pointed-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £290 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My Review: You could argue that every store or brand has its thing—the item or trend it does better than the rest. For COS, I truly believe that item is jackets. I already own a COS blazer that always prompts compliments when I wear it. I also have a boiled wool cream cropped jacket that I wear religiously each autumn and spring. However, looking at the other jackets in my collection, I realised I didn't own a cosier style in a neutral shade. By this I mean a versatile beige, tan or brown (this is 2024, so brown should definitely be a consideration). So, when I saw this boxy wool jacket hanging pride of place near the checkout, I knew I'd be tempted to invest in it.

Again, I grabbed a small and a medium and didn't really notice much difference in the sizing. Thinking I might want to wear it with a jumper underneath at some point, I defaulted to the medium and quickly made my way back to the sanctity of my changing room, which, by this point, I'd commandeered for over an hour. The staff in the Edinburgh store are very patient. Grabbing a red top I passed on route, I thought this would make a chic autumn colour combination. I was right.

Styling it with what would prove to be my new favourite jeans, I know I'm starting to sound like a broken record but I loved this look. The colour of this jacket sits somewhere between camel and chocolate, making it the perfect hue for pairing with just about any hue. The red, however, really did make it pop. Although boxy, the shape is fluid and again, the wool/TENCEL™ Lyocell mix makes it incredibly soft. Spoiler alert: This was the other item that came came home with me.

Having seen this bag online and knowing how popular its been with Who What Wear readers, I enjoyed how this quilted nylon top handle looked with the outfit. I thought it might look too casual, but it actually gave everything I paired it with a cool finish. Now, I fully get the hype.

Shop the Look:

COS Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket £135 SHOP NOW

COS Quilted Micro Bag £35 SHOP NOW

COS Arch Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My Review: Apparently I have knitwear on the brain! I've always had a soft spot for cable knits; the intertwining weave that's become so synonymous with British style but, up until this point, I've only ever owned super thick styles, which were always cream. Okay, so this one is beige, but COS has just released it in a reddish brown and bright green, and it boasts a semi-transparent finish, making it as directional and fashionable a cable knit as I've ever seen! It was soft too; it looks like the sort of wool that can be itchy on the skin but it wasn't whatsoever. I always make sure to try on any woollen knit on bare skin to rule out any risk of irritation, and this style passed with flying colours.

On the subject of colours, this burgundy bag is definitely worth bookmarkingl. As one of 2024's biggest and most elegant-looking shades, burgundy and oxblood items—especially bags—are selling out all over the high street and designer circuits. This one has had a miraculous restock online but, in the flesh, you can fully appreciate how special it is. Slightly glossed but not patent or coated, giving it a designer-looking feel. It's size also helps in this remit, too; the oversized, cuddle-encouraging shape is not one you see on the high street very often, and I don't imagine it'll hang around for long for that reason, either.

Now, for the trousers. Keen to wear something other than the cream tapered trousers that have become something of key player in this try on, I grabbed this pair of taupe tailored trousers, not thinking much about how they'd look on. The bag and knot were my main considerations here. That said, I loved how these fit! Wearing a 30 waist, the balloon shape skimmed over my shapely thighs in a way that I never usually experience when I wear trousers. The length is described as cropped but, for this 5' 3" editor, it was perfect. They didn't make it home with me, but I am tempted to go back for the handy black pair, which I wore for my last look below.

Shop the Look:

COS Cable-Knit Mohair Jumper £115 SHOP NOW

COS Cavatelli Clutch £135 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Trousers £115 SHOP NOW

COS Curved Domed Earrings £25 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My Review: If you're going to accuse me of having an obsession with scarf coats and jackets, then you'd be right—I do have an obsession with scarf coats and jackets! So much so I've been monitoring the comings and goings of all the new styles hitting the market this year (trust me when I say there have been lots), and this, COS's sleek tasselled iteration, is up there with the best of them. I first saw this jacket land online in a cream colourway, which sold out in a matter of days. Although I was very tempted by this pristine hue, I knew that it probably wouldn't be the wisest purchase for someone who is admittedly prone to spilling things down themselves. This is why I was delighted to see that the brand has now launched its scarf jacket in black and a grey pinstripe, both of which are the epitome of elegance.

I hoped the store would have it in stock, which it did in the black.Impossibly soft, just like the other jackets and coats I tried on, it feels much more luxurious than its price tag. £200 isn't cheap but, again, when other styles on offer right now ate four times this much, I think this is priced pretty reasonably for the quality. The fringed trim on the scarf gives adds movement in a very refined way, I didn't try it in store, but I have a hunch this jacket would look even chicer cinched with a leather belt complete with a gold buckle.

Styling it with black trousers and accessories, this piece makes looking sophisticated this autumn very simple indeed. When I receive my next pay, this is what I'll be snapping up first.

Shop the Look:

COS Scarf Jacket £200 SHOP NOW

COS Scallop Crossbody £95 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Trousers £115 SHOP NOW