There is no end to the decision fatigue I experience when selecting the perfect shade of nail polish during my monthly salon visit. This phenomenon only compounds when the time comes for brides to choose the colour for their wedding nails. While I’m not close to walking down the aisle myself, many of my friends who have recently tied the knot have warned about the pressure of ensuring their manicure is as thoughtful and considered as all the elements of their big day.

After all, when you invest so much into finding your dream wedding dress—those appointments you booked at Danielle Frankel’s showroom months in advance must count for something—or working with your partner to source the perfect engagement ring—do you look too beautiful heirloom piece from heritage British jeweller Graff, or something more eclectic and individual, like these fashion girl-approved pieces?—it’s only right this part of your nuptial beauty ritual deserves as much thought as possible.

This soft French tip is elegant, chic and classic—the hallmarks of an ideal wedding nail design. (Image credit: @raelondonnails

“Most would agree having a perfect manicure evokes an emotion like no other,” Georgia Rae, international manicurist and celebrity nail artist explained. “When my nails are freshly painted I always feel so put together, elegant and like the best version of myself. I can’t think of another occasion when you’d want to feel these emotions more than on your wedding day.”

Rae, who is revered as one of London’s most sought-after nail artists, knows this plight first hand (pardon my pun.) In April 2023, Rae sent the internet alight after crafting an elegant soft rose manicure for Sofia Richie Grainge’s wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, arguably becoming one of the classiest nail polish shades.

Yes, she might’ve created one of the most memorable wedding nail designs of the decade, but it’s not just in the South of France and for brides wearing three custom Chanel dresses does Rae’s insights apply. “You’ll revisit photos of your wedding for years to come, so a classic bridal manicure is always a good idea,” she adds.

Sofia Richie Grainge paired her stunning emerald-cut diamond engagement ring with a barely-there blush nail polish designed by Georgia Rae. Below, she speaks to Who What Wear UK about achieving the best wedding nail design for your big day. (Image credit: @raelondonnails

Choosing a wedding nail design that lasts a lifetime might sound arduous and confronting, but it doesn’t have to be. As Rae reveals, certain factors should be considered to help point you in the right direction and, most importantly, enable you “to select a shade that compliments everything without detracting.”

Whether you're a future bride in need of an expert opinion or just looking to add a touch of romance to your manicure, I’ve curated a list of 30 chic wedding nail designs to serve as inspiration. Ahead, uncover Rae’s secrets to achieving the ultimate sophisticated bridal manicure, classic wedding nail designs to influence your own along with the products to recreate these styles at home.

What is the Best Nail Polish Colour for Wedding Nail Designs?

While there is no one 'best' nail polish colour to choose for your wedding nail designs, it's clear that soft whites and pink are preferred by brides as they give you a healthy and glowing appearance to your nails, without being too commanding.

"I adore a sheer, milky nude," Rae explains of the trend. When it comes to working with her client base for their wedding nail designs, she advises that she likes to layer translucent neutrals to "create a custom bridal shade".

"I keep a selection of beige, peach, brown and pink-toned nudes in my bridal kit so I can always create a shade that compliments my clients' skin tone," Rae continues.

Of course, given that most of your favourite celebrities of Who What Wear UK brides may be wearing a bespoke hue, it's worth noting that you don't have to purchase an entire shelf of nail polishes to achieve the same effect.

As for Rae's reccomendations? A classic cloudy white like OPI ‘Funny Bunny’, a transparent pink such as OPI ‘Baby, Take a Vow’ or ‘Put It In Neutral' and ‘Sweet Candy Breath’ from Bio Sculpture.

What Factors Should Brides Consider When Choosing Their Wedding Nail Designs?

If you consider how your preferred engagement ring comes down to the three Cs—cut, colour and clarity—think of selecting your perfect nail colour by adhering to a similar set of principles.

"I’d begin by considering all the details such as skin tone and shade of the dress," Rae recommends. Of course, it's also worth considering the location of your ceremony or any customs that you might want to honour through your manicure. Perhaps it's a moment

Once you've landed on your ideal shade, Rae recommends testing it out and wearing it in to truly get a feel for how it looks on you. "When selecting the shade I would always do a few trial manicures before the big day to allow you to work out which looks best and shortlist a few favourites," she says.

As a starting point, Rae finds that "layering a milky, transparent white shade beneath a sheer pink or beige brightens the nail look and gives it a soft bridal feel without being too stark."

Why Are Neutral Tones So Popular For Wedding Nail Designs?

So, why has this combination become the mode du jour? According to Rae, neutral tones have become so prevalent in wedding nail designs because it is "such a timeless and elegant look".

Of course, a wedding is a celebration of the love between you and your partner, so however you interpret that through the lens of your relationship, your chosen wedding nail shade will harmonise with the rest of your nuptials' elements.

How Should Brides Select their Shape of their Wedding Nail Designs?

As those who frequently change the design of their nails would know, selecting a colour is only half the battle. Indeed, once you settle on a shade, you also have to consider shape and length. Deciding on those for your wedding nail designs appears to be a little more straightforward.

Like weighing up the elements of your dress and skin tone when figuring out your colour, you should also factor in "the shape of the ring and fingers" to choose your perfect shape, according to Rae.

"I think the key for shaping is going for what looks most natural on the hand so if the nails naturally grow more rounded I would look to refine that shape. If the ring is an oval a similar nail shape can really pull the whole look together."

For a crisper finish and shorter length, try a 'soft square' shape for what Rae calls a "failsafe option". Of course, she also reminds us that there are "no rules" when it comes to determining what suits best.

How Many Days Before the Wedding Should Brides Get their Nails Done?

What date you book your nail appointment for depends on a few details, but the general rule of thumb is to ensure it's as close to your ceremony as possible. "I wouldn’t go any longer than two days before as you want them to look fresh," Rae suggests.

"If you’re opting for normal nail lacquer I would have them done the day before or the morning of," she continues. As for gel? "They’re not going to chip so you could go a little longer before the wedding."

How Can Brides Maintain Their Wedding Nails in the Lead Up to the Big Day?

Selecting your dream wedding nail design and enjoying the application process does not mean your bridal manicure experience is finished. Indeed, brides also need to think about maintaining the shape and shade in the lead-up to the big day. Because who would want a chip after you've poured so much care and thought into this small but mighty detail?

They say you don't have to get ready if you stay ready, which is why Rae recommends establishing a hand and nail routine prior to the wedding manicure. Her beauty commandments? "Exfoliate at least once a week. Apply a hand cream and cuticle oil 2-3 times per day, but especially as a final step before bed to allow it to work overnight. This will keep the nails in good condition so your bridal manicure looks the best it possibly can and lasts well."

As for touch-ups between your appointment and walking down the aisle? "Once you have your manicure done, minimal maintenance is required," Rae reveals, much to my surprise.

"I would recommend continuing with the pre-wedding routine, especially applying cuticle oil regularly. This will not only prevent any hangnails but will improve the overall appearance and keep your manicure looking beautiful for longer."

31 Wedding Nail Designs to Inspire Your Bridal Manicure

1. Barely-There Blush

To achieve Sofia Riche Grainge's wedding nail design, Rae explained that she reached for a "forever favourite", Bio Sculpture's ‘Sweet Candy Breath’. "I used this shade for Sofia Richie Grainge’s bridal manicure so it will always have a special place in my heart," she adds. "It’s a beautiful sheer yet buildable blend of all of the best bridal tones."

2. Neutral Almond

Laura Harrier wears a similar shade in an almond shape for the ultimate Los Angeles cool.

3. Glossy French

While French tip nails can sometimes feel very modern, Rae recommends putting a subtle twist on the style to make it more timeless and suitable as a bridal nail design.

"Use all slightly transparent shades, a neutral shade for the base and sheer white for the tip, to create a quieter interpretation of the classic French," she says. "This enhances the natural beauty of your nails and gives the illusion of a perfect natural nail."

4. Square Tip

This accent looks great with short nails, too.

5. Soft Shine

An extra layer of top coat will never go astray. Not only does it add an extra protective barrier to avoid chipping, but ensures your wedding nails appear extra glossy.

6. Aquamarine Shine

Simone Ashley has even opted for this "wedding" nail design for her red carpet appearances.

7. Parisian Everyday

Just as chic as a wedding nail design as it is for everyday.

8. Plastic Fantastic

Margot Robbie wore this look while on her whirlwind of a press tour for Barbie. Safe to say, this Barbie approves of a subtle French tip with a twist.

9. Lived-In Tips

As does Zoë Kravitz, it seems.

10. Pale Balayage

Try a soft rose base and milky white tip for a less obvious interpretation of the trend.

11. Golden Glory

For something more unique, try the reverse French tip trend with this elevated gold shade.

12. Micro Art

A more muted version of this style is this contrasting dot.

13. Metallic Speckles

This metallic spot wedding nail design is the perfect way to pay homage to your engagement ring. Kylie Jenner recently wore this manicure style for the launch of her first solo perfume.

14. Rose Pearl

Or, for something more bold, try your hand at this dusty pink chrome shade accented with a speckle of pearl.

15. Classic Glaze

If chrome is to your taste, we can't go past Hailey Bieber's glazed doughnut manicure.

16. Satin Chrome

I love how this shade changes ever so slightly under the light.

17. Sparkling White

Vanessa Hudgens paired her stiletto shape frosted chrome manicure to her pearl jewellery.

18. Frosted Seafoam

This Tiffany Blue chrome colour is so playfully luxurious.

19. Regal Sapphire

Like the previous wedding nail design, pairing your bridal manicure with the colour of your stone just screams stealth wealth. We also love the idea of opting for a dark navy shade as your "something blue".

20. En Pointe

Of course, there is no harm in reaching for other classic shades, like Chanel Le Vernis nail polish colour in Ballerina, which Selena Gomez wore for her engagement manicure.

21. Your Nails But Better

We're saving this Daisy Edgar-Jones Gucci look for my recovery mood board.

22. Cozy Pink

Delicate bubble bath manicures are all the rage for wedding nail designs.

23. Light Taupe

Greta Lee is serving major bridal beauty inspiration.

24. Clean Pastel

In need of wedding guest inspiration? Look no further than Cara Delevingne's 2025 Golden Globes look.

25. Polished Lavender

For those amongst us with darker skin tones, try a cooler lavender instead of a warm pink to achieve that 'your nails but better' look.

26. Sleek Cream

Very demure, very mindful. Very appropriate for a wedding nail design. (Image credit: @bettinagoldstein

27. Sharp Square

Here comes the bride! With Dua Lipa set to wed Callum Turner, we're keeping an eye on her manicures to see what she opts for when it comes to her wedding nail design.

28. Velvet Nude

Take a cue from another A-lister and reach for a neutral brown nail polish à la Gracie Abrams.

29. Milky White

Milky white nails and gold jewellery is a match made in heaven.

30. Bare And Bright

Elle Fanning's barely there nails and sleek white gown are what bridal dreams are made of.

31. Silky Red

Sick of creamy whites and pink? Why not opt for a bit of spice and wear the colour of love for your wedding nails.

Shop These Nail Polishes to Achieve Wedding-Worthy Nail Designs at Home:

1. Chanel Le Vernis in 'Ballerina'

CHANEL Le Vernis in 'Ballerina' £29 SHOP NOW I use this varnish when I'm in between appointments to keep my nails looking clean and polished before meeting with my nail technician. Safe to say, it's become my all-time favourite shade.

2. O.P.I Nail Polish in 'Funny Bunny'

O.P.I Funny Bunny® Nail Polish £18 SHOP NOW OPI's Funny Bunny comes highly recommended from Rae. "A sheer white shade such as this one usually features in my wedding nail designs as it lifts the look and gives it a more bridal feel," she notes.

3. O.P.I Nail Polish in 'Put It in Neutral'

O.P.I Put It in Neutral Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW Rae would then top her frosty white shade off with a layer of transparent pink.

4. Dior Vernis in '108 Muguet'

Dior Dior Vernis in '108 Muguet' £29 SHOP NOW Inspired by the textures of Dior's couture atelier, perfect for your big day.

5. Manucurist Nail Polish in 'Carnation'

Manucurist Carnation £14 SHOP NOW This nail polish is quick drying and formulated with a nice shine to get a chrome effect, without the extra fuss.

6. Essie Nail Polish in 'Sand Tropez'

Essie Sand Tropez £9 SHOP NOW A shade to take you from the wedding to the honeymoon.

7. Nails Inc World's Your Oyster Babe Iridescent Nail Polish

World's Your Oyster Babe Iridescent Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW I love this as a base coat.

8. Palette London Pearl Top Coat

Palette London Pearl Top Coat £8 SHOP NOW The perfect top coat.

9. London Grace Nail Polish in 'Eve'