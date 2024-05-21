3 Classic Flat Shoes Laura Harrier Always Wears With Jeans

With an envy-inducing wardrobe collection of elevated staples and new-season trends, Laura Harrier's sense of style is—in my opinion, one of the best out there. Consistently crafting laid-back ensembles that celebrate her polished yet relaxed style, the actress has perfected the art of getting dressed.

Having studied her wardrobe quite closely, I've noticed a subtle theme across some of her best looks. Often reaching for a pair of straight-leg jeans, Harrier relies on a timeless shoe trend to step up her look every single time. Forgoing high heels or casual trainers, her footwear favorite is an elegant flat shoe. On a mission to give my wardrobe a Harrier-approved upgrade, I've tracked down the three anti-trend flat shoes that Laura Harrier always wears with jeans. Read on to discover what I found.

1. BALLET FLATS

Laura Harrier wears black jeans with ballet flats.

Style Notes: Laura Harrier's styling strengths lay in her ability to put together interesting outfits with a wearable and relaxed edge. She often utilizes neat ballet flats to smarten up her black, straight-leg jeans outfits. Marrying comfort and classic design, these French-woman favorites are a staple in her rotation.

Slim Straight High Jeans
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans

Black jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

Style with your favourite jeans or a flowing skirt.

Bow Leather Ballerina - Women
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

These are on the smaller side so consider sizing up.

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane

These also come in eight other colors.

2. LOAFERS

Laura Harrier wears jeans with loafers.

Style Notes: When looking to elevate your daily style, no shoe will get you there quicker than a pair of sleek loafers. With a polished silhouette, this smart shoe works hard to bring an elegant edge to your most casual looks.

+ Net Sustain High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Dark-wash denim always looks good styled with red or cream.

Chunky Loafers
H&M
Chunky Loafers

Add some colour-pop socks or go for bare ankles.

Sloan Loafer
Vince
Sloan Loafer

These sleek loafers are an easy way to elevate your style.

Clean Leather Loafers
COS
Clean Leather Loafers

COS does classics like leather loafers so well.

3. MULES

Laura Harrier wears jeans with flat mules.

Style Notes: Flat mules are having a moment this summer, and I couldn't be happier. Just as comfortable as your favourite slippers, this souped-up style will have you feeling put-together and supremely comfortable all day long. Whilst Harrier likes to style hers with denim, consider wide-leg trousers or a longline skirt pairing too.

High-Waisted Full Length Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans
ZARA
High-Waisted Full Length Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans

These also come in two other shades.

Leather Mules
CARVEN
Leather Mules

The sleekest slippers on the market.

Flat Mules
ZARA
Flat Mules

These also come in a muted bronze shade.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules

You're going to see flat mules everywhere this summer.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

