3 Classic Flat Shoes Laura Harrier Always Wears With Jeans

With an envy-inducing wardrobe collection of elevated staples and new-season trends, Laura Harrier's sense of style is—in my opinion, one of the best out there. Consistently crafting laid-back ensembles that celebrate her polished yet relaxed style, the actress has perfected the art of getting dressed.

Having studied her wardrobe quite closely, I've noticed a subtle theme across some of her best looks. Often reaching for a pair of straight-leg jeans, Harrier relies on a timeless shoe trend to step up her look every single time. Forgoing high heels or casual trainers, her footwear favorite is an elegant flat shoe. On a mission to give my wardrobe a Harrier-approved upgrade, I've tracked down the three anti-trend flat shoes that Laura Harrier always wears with jeans. Read on to discover what I found.

LAURA HARRIER'S FAVORITE FLAT SHOE TRENDS TO WEAR WITH JEANS

1. BALLET FLATS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Laura Harrier's styling strengths lay in her ability to put together interesting outfits with a wearable and relaxed edge. She often utilizes neat ballet flats to smarten up her black, straight-leg jeans outfits. Marrying comfort and classic design, these French-woman favorites are a staple in her rotation.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans $35 SHOP NOW Black jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

STAUD Alba Leather Ballet Flats $350 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite jeans or a flowing skirt.

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina $70 SHOP NOW These are on the smaller side so consider sizing up.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $120 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colors.

2. LOAFERS

Style Notes: When looking to elevate your daily style, no shoe will get you there quicker than a pair of sleek loafers. With a polished silhouette, this smart shoe works hard to bring an elegant edge to your most casual looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

TOTEME + Net Sustain High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $390 SHOP NOW Dark-wash denim always looks good styled with red or cream.

H&M Chunky Loafers $40 SHOP NOW Add some colour-pop socks or go for bare ankles.

Vince Sloan Loafer $250 SHOP NOW These sleek loafers are an easy way to elevate your style.

COS Clean Leather Loafers $170 SHOP NOW COS does classics like leather loafers so well.

3. MULES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Flat mules are having a moment this summer, and I couldn't be happier. Just as comfortable as your favourite slippers, this souped-up style will have you feeling put-together and supremely comfortable all day long. Whilst Harrier likes to style hers with denim, consider wide-leg trousers or a longline skirt pairing too.

SHOP THE LOOK:

ZARA High-Waisted Full Length Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW These also come in two other shades.

CARVEN Leather Mules $740 SHOP NOW The sleekest slippers on the market.

ZARA Flat Mules $50 SHOP NOW These also come in a muted bronze shade.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules $745 SHOP NOW You're going to see flat mules everywhere this summer.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.