Margot Robbie Just Wore Summer’s Next “It” Trainer with a Comfortable Leggings Outfit

In the life of Margot Robbie an average week can involve a red carpet appearance, an unforgiving shooting schedule, multiple interviews, and a far-flung trip. So, it makes sense that when she doesn’t have to be “on” that Robbie prioritises comfort above all else—and that’s precisely what she was doing with her latest casual look.

I like to keep close tabs on Robbie’s movements and, lately, the actor has been delivering in terms of chic casual ensembles. The latest in her stylish streak came in the form of running errands in NYC this week. The first thing I noted in regards to her outfit was her bag, which just so happened to be the Celine Medium Nino Bag (£2650) that I’ve had my eye on. Featuring the brand’s iconic Triomphe emblem to the front, the bag is instantly recognisable to those who follow fashion but is anything but ostentatious—to me, this is the mark of a perfect designer bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Once I was threw swooning over her arm candy, the rest of her outfit came into focus. Managing to look laidback but in an ultra-chic way, the actor swapped out pretty dresses in favour of comfortable leggings and a pair of New Balance 9060 trainers. We’ve seen lots of New Balance trainer styles dominate in popularity over the past few months, and it looks like the 9060 is set to be next in line. With a cushioned sole and lightweight feel, the trainers deliver comfort in droves and a fuss-free energy—making them a no-brainer for city dwellers who love a versatile shoe and often rack up a high step count.

Finishing her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a shade-casting baseball cap, Robbie’s incognito ensemble is one that many an A-lister will be familiar with—designer bag and all—but somehow, feels incredibly fresh when it’s all put together.

Inspired by Margot Robbie's low-key trainers-and-leggings look, below I've curated everything you need to shop her style.

