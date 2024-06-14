Margot Robbie Just Wore Summer’s Next “It” Trainer with a Comfortable Leggings Outfit

Natalie Munro
By
published

In the life of Margot Robbie an average week can involve a red carpet appearance, an unforgiving shooting schedule, multiple interviews, and a far-flung trip. So, it makes sense that when she doesn’t have to be “on” that Robbie prioritises comfort above all else—and that’s precisely what she was doing with her latest casual look.

I like to keep close tabs on Robbie’s movements and, lately, the actor has been delivering in terms of chic casual ensembles. The latest in her stylish streak came in the form of running errands in NYC this week. The first thing I noted in regards to her outfit was her bag, which just so happened to be the Celine Medium Nino Bag (£2650) that I’ve had my eye on. Featuring the brand’s iconic Triomphe emblem to the front, the bag is instantly recognisable to those who follow fashion but is anything but ostentatious—to me, this is the mark of a perfect designer bag.

Margot Robbie wears trainers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Once I was threw swooning over her arm candy, the rest of her outfit came into focus. Managing to look laidback but in an ultra-chic way, the actor swapped out pretty dresses in favour of comfortable leggings and a pair of New Balance 9060 trainers. We’ve seen lots of New Balance trainer styles dominate in popularity over the past few months, and it looks like the 9060 is set to be next in line. With a cushioned sole and lightweight feel, the trainers deliver comfort in droves and a fuss-free energy—making them a no-brainer for city dwellers who love a versatile shoe and often rack up a high step count.

Finishing her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a shade-casting baseball cap, Robbie’s incognito ensemble is one that many an A-lister will be familiar with—designer bag and all—but somehow, feels incredibly fresh when it’s all put together.

Inspired by Margot Robbie's low-key trainers-and-leggings look, below I've curated everything you need to shop her style.

SHOP MARGOT ROBBIE'S NEW BALANCE TRAINER LOOK

’47 Brand, '47 Brand Ny Yankees Clean Up Cap
’47 Brand
NY Yankees Clean Up Cap

This iconic baseball cap comes in so many different colours.

& Other Stories, Oval Frame Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Oval Frame Sunglasses

This oval design is flattering on so many different face shapes.

bag
Celine
Medium Nino Bag In Calfskin

This chic handbag also comes in a light grey and a soft brown shade.

jacket
Massimo Dutti
Cape Jacket With Pockets

This rich khaki shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

leggings
Lululemon
High-Rise Leggings

These comfortable leggings are favourite amongst fashion people.

9060 Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

Shop the trainer trend that Margot Robbie is backing for summer 2024.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEGGINGS AND TRAINERS HERE:

M&S Collection, Magic Shaping High Waisted Leggings
Marks & Spencer
Magic Shaping High Waisted Leggings

The high-waist design makes these ultra-comfortable and ideal for all-day wear.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The Salomon trainer trend is taking off this season.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver
New Balance
New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver

These super-comfy trainers style well with wide leg trousers and leggings alike.

Mango, High Waist Leggings
Mango
High Waist Leggings

Any fashion editor will tell you—black leggings are a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Gt-2160 Leather-Trimmed, Denim and Rubber Sneakers
Asics
Gt-2160 Leather-Trimmed, Denim and Rubber Sneakers

These are composed of both denim and rubber.

Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

Dakota Johnson is a known fan of the Nike Cortez trainer trend.

Cotton-Blend Leggings
H&M
Cotton-Blend Leggings

These have a wide, elasticated waistband for a comfortable fit.

+ Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers

This are destined to sell out by summer.

Medalist Low Leather Sneaker
Autry
Medalist Low Leather Sneaker

White are a style staple that I'll always come back to.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

