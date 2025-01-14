Millennials, Listen Up—This Y2K Nail Shade Is Set to Make a Comeback This Season
There's nothing I love more than a nostalgic beauty trend making a comeback. From blue eyeshadow to skinny eyebrows, I've seen my fair share of Y2K looks having a revival over the past few years, and in 2025, there's another big millennial beauty trend set to resurface. I don't know about you, but when I was growing up, everyone was painting their nails with tiffany blue nail polishes. This bold blue hue was the colour to wear if you wanted to make a statement with your manicure. However, since the rise of the quiet luxury aesthetic, we've seen people favouring more muted shades. But, if Google Trends is anything to go by, it seems we are set for a more colourful year ahead.
Yep, searches for tiffany blue nails are on the rise, and I couldn't be happier about it. In fact, the fashion world is already onto this trend, with tiffany blue hues spotted all over the spring and summer runways. In my opinion, this vibrant shade is such as fun alternative to neutrals for the winter and spring months, and will bring you a little bit of joy everytime you look down at your fingertips.
So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to check out some of my favourite tiffany blue manicure ideas for all the inspo...
Tiffany Blue Nail Inspiration
This manicure is getting me all excited for the warmer weather.
The vibrant blue shade suits both long and short nail shapes.
Even Hailey Bieber is a fan.
Just. So. Chic.
Why not mix and match different pastel shades for the perfect spring mani?
This tiffany blue nail art is so cute.
My Valentine's Day nail look is sorted.
Such a vibrant blue hue!
Shop Tiffany Blue Nail Polishes
I'll be wearing this shade for the whole of spring.
Sally Hansen polishes will give you a salon-worthy manicure at home.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
