Millennials, Listen Up—This Y2K Nail Shade Is Set to Make a Comeback This Season

There's nothing I love more than a nostalgic beauty trend making a comeback. From blue eyeshadow to skinny eyebrows, I've seen my fair share of Y2K looks having a revival over the past few years, and in 2025, there's another big millennial beauty trend set to resurface. I don't know about you, but when I was growing up, everyone was painting their nails with tiffany blue nail polishes. This bold blue hue was the colour to wear if you wanted to make a statement with your manicure. However, since the rise of the quiet luxury aesthetic, we've seen people favouring more muted shades. But, if Google Trends is anything to go by, it seems we are set for a more colourful year ahead.

Yep, searches for tiffany blue nails are on the rise, and I couldn't be happier about it. In fact, the fashion world is already onto this trend, with tiffany blue hues spotted all over the spring and summer runways. In my opinion, this vibrant shade is such as fun alternative to neutrals for the winter and spring months, and will bring you a little bit of joy everytime you look down at your fingertips.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to check out some of my favourite tiffany blue manicure ideas for all the inspo...

Tiffany Blue Nail Inspiration

@themaniclub tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This manicure is getting me all excited for the warmer weather.

@paintedbyjools tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

The vibrant blue shade suits both long and short nail shapes.

@haileybieber tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Even Hailey Bieber is a fan.

@pink_oblivion tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Just. So. Chic.

@iramshelton tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Why not mix and match different pastel shades for the perfect spring mani?

@pink_oblivion tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

This tiffany blue nail art is so cute.

@iramshelton tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

My Valentine's Day nail look is sorted.

@themaniclub tiffany blue nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Such a vibrant blue hue!

Shop Tiffany Blue Nail Polishes

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 713 Dorothy Turquoise

I'll be wearing this shade for the whole of spring.

My Dogsled Is a Hybrid
OPI
My Dogsled Is a Hybrid

Another great tiffany blue hue from OPI.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish Rita Ora Roll in the Grass
Rimmel
60 Seconds Nail Polish Rita Ora Roll in the Grass

A chic, affordable option from Rimmel.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Gain Mo-Mint-Um
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Gain Mo-Mint-Um

Sally Hansen polishes will give you a salon-worthy manicure at home.

Essie Nail Polish - 99 Mint Candy Apple
Essie
Nail Polish - 99 Mint Candy Apple

This lighter iteration from Essie is an absolute classic.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

