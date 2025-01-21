Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sydney Sweeney Wore the Anti-Heels Shoe and Trouser Combo That's Trending in London and NYC

For fear of overcomplicating my already packed morning routine and making myself late, I like to stick to a simple styling template to ease the morning time crunch.

Most recently, this formula has involved a chunky knit that can protect me from the chill, worn with wide-leg trousers and a puddle-proof pair of platform shoes. Now, there's a little wiggle room in this combination, and depending on the forecast—the jumper might be substituted for a boxy tee or a pretty cardigan—but I'm afraid there's no comprising on the trousers and shoes. Comfortable and easy to style, this two-piece look shields me against the UK weather whilst laying down a chic base that I can experiment with daily. And now, I've spotted two of my favourite celebrities embracing it too.

(Image credit: Goff Photos)

Stepping out for a walk in London, Daisy Edgar-Jones styled two pieces from British brand Me+Em: the Italian Flannel Wide-Leg Pant (£225) and the Shower-Proof Swing Mac (£495). To complete her outfit, the actor reached for Gucci's Horsesbit Wedge Loafer (£875) and looped a GG Marmont Thin Belt (£320) around her waist. Choosing a trench coat (a trusty piece Londoners reach for every spring), Edgar-Jones's low-key outfit leaned into timeless staples that helped her craft an outfit that felt uncomplicated and chic—exactly what I'm going for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Across the pond, actor Sydney Sweeney stepped out in New York taking a similarly chic approach to her styling. Selecting high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in a light cream shade paired with brown platform boots, Sweeney's clever shoe choice stopped her long trousers from dragging on the ground whilst adding structure to her look. Whilst Edger-Jones went for platform loafers and Sweeney reached for an ankle boot, the styling sentiment remains the same—a platform shoe adds height and dimension to an outfit and makes wearing trousers that touch the floor much less of a risk in these typically wet months.

I tasked myself with finding the chicest items to re-create these looks, so scroll on to discover the wide-leg trousers and platform shoes I'm eyeing right now.

SHOP WIDE-LEG TROUSERS AND PLATFORM SHOES:

ME+EM Italian Flannel Wide-Leg Pant £225 SHOP NOW Shop the trousers Edgar-Jones loves.

Gucci Horsebit Wedge Loafer £875 SHOP NOW These are perfect for cold-weather styling.

Vagabond Tara Boots £140 SHOP NOW The 55mm flatform sole adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

H&M Wide Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4–22.

Russell & Bromley Superstomp Platform Cleated Loafer £295 SHOP NOW Style with crisp white socks or wear on their own.

Nobody's Child Cream Wide Leg Tailored Trousers £79 SHOP NOW Style with chunky boots or pair with simple ballet flats.

Hush Ellis High Waist Trousers £95 SHOP NOW These come in regular and long lengths.

Dune Groundbreaking Chunky Branded Snaffle Trim Loafer £99 SHOP NOW These also come in gold and leopard print.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These come up slightly large, so consider sizing down.

Russell & Bromley Mystic Chunky Chelsea Ankle Boot £295 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown colour trend is still everywhere.

Another Tomorrow + Net Sustain Pleated Merino Wool-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £575 SHOP NOW These are easy to bring into the summer months with strappy sandals instead of heavy boots.