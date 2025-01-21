Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sydney Sweeney Wore the Anti-Heels Shoe and Trouser Combo That's Trending in London and NYC
For fear of overcomplicating my already packed morning routine and making myself late, I like to stick to a simple styling template to ease the morning time crunch.
Most recently, this formula has involved a chunky knit that can protect me from the chill, worn with wide-leg trousers and a puddle-proof pair of platform shoes. Now, there's a little wiggle room in this combination, and depending on the forecast—the jumper might be substituted for a boxy tee or a pretty cardigan—but I'm afraid there's no comprising on the trousers and shoes. Comfortable and easy to style, this two-piece look shields me against the UK weather whilst laying down a chic base that I can experiment with daily. And now, I've spotted two of my favourite celebrities embracing it too.
Stepping out for a walk in London, Daisy Edgar-Jones styled two pieces from British brand Me+Em: the Italian Flannel Wide-Leg Pant (£225) and the Shower-Proof Swing Mac (£495). To complete her outfit, the actor reached for Gucci's Horsesbit Wedge Loafer (£875) and looped a GG Marmont Thin Belt (£320) around her waist. Choosing a trench coat (a trusty piece Londoners reach for every spring), Edgar-Jones's low-key outfit leaned into timeless staples that helped her craft an outfit that felt uncomplicated and chic—exactly what I'm going for.
Across the pond, actor Sydney Sweeney stepped out in New York taking a similarly chic approach to her styling. Selecting high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in a light cream shade paired with brown platform boots, Sweeney's clever shoe choice stopped her long trousers from dragging on the ground whilst adding structure to her look. Whilst Edger-Jones went for platform loafers and Sweeney reached for an ankle boot, the styling sentiment remains the same—a platform shoe adds height and dimension to an outfit and makes wearing trousers that touch the floor much less of a risk in these typically wet months.
I tasked myself with finding the chicest items to re-create these looks, so scroll on to discover the wide-leg trousers and platform shoes I'm eyeing right now.
SHOP WIDE-LEG TROUSERS AND PLATFORM SHOES:
Style with crisp white socks or wear on their own.
Style with chunky boots or pair with simple ballet flats.
These also come in gold and leopard print.
The chocolate-brown colour trend is still everywhere.
These are easy to bring into the summer months with strappy sandals instead of heavy boots.
Style with a wide-leg trouser or pair with straight-leg jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
